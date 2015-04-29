1 of 29

Rating: 5 stars As is so typical of Italian cuisine this was defined by its simplicity and by its fresh and quality ingredients. This Pasta Fredda Caprese style was good and satisfying (and a dish after my own Italian heart). Loved the addition of the black olives and the bit of fresh oregano! I used the smaller ciliegine mozzarella and perhaps a tad more olive oil than the submitter directed tho' I have no doubt she never intended for it to be strictly measured and not just simply drizzled to taste! It wasn't specified so I just chose to tear the basil into small pieces. I served this at room temperature as tomatoes and mozzarella should be and all it needed was my fork and a few shakes of salt and pepper! As the first reviewer of this recipe I enthusiastically give it two thumbs up with the hopes it may inspire many others to give it a try. I have no doubt you won't be disappointed. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars When we lived in the northeast I'd make a sauce(gravy) every Sunday for my family, that's what Italians do! Now that we live in the southwest the summers are a little to hot to make a sauce all the time, so I'm always looking for a light pasta dish especially since it's just hubby and myself. This did not disappoint! I used tri-colored tortellini and added a few cloves of garlic. Also used a good flavored olive oil and a couple splashes of Sicilian lemon white balsamic vinegar. Also added Parmesan cheese to the finished product. My hubby does not like olives!!! But I told him to just pick them out . He loved it! Thanks for a easy and delicious recipe! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars So delicious! Perfect for a summer evening. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was very tasty! Thanks for a great simple recipe! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars It was great... Just add salt and pepper Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This was so delicious. I served it warm because I had to reduce the tomatoes otherwise my children would have picked them out. I'll make this again. Just delicious!!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Simple fresh and delicious! Be sure to use fresh herbs and quality ingredients and you will end up with an authentic Italian treat. I whipped this up for my kids to take in their lunches today and saved a bit for myself too. Love it! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars The recipe is great. I added a bit more olive oil but the overall flavor is light and sweet. Will definitely make again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't have fresh oregano so I omitted it. Other than that my folks at family dinner loved it. It will be one of our go to summer pastas. Can't wait to get fresh homegrown tomatoes