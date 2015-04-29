Pasta Fredda

Rating: 4.73 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Cold or warm and simple pasta 'salad'. A recurrent dish in Italy during the warm/hot seasons. Best served with a light, dry white wine. Serve lukewarm or cold. The more it is allowed to sit, the more the flavors attach to the other ingredients.

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook the bow-tie pasta at a boil, stirring occasionally, until cooked through yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes; drain and cool to room temperature.

  • Combine tomatoes, bocconcini, olives, olive oil, basil, and oregano in a large bowl; toss to evenly coat. Add pasta to tomato mixture and toss.

Cook's Note:

Any variety of pasta corta (short pasta), such as fusilli or penne can be used on place of the farfalle.

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 314.3mg. Full Nutrition
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2015
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2015
As is so typical of Italian cuisine this was defined by its simplicity and by its fresh and quality ingredients. This Pasta Fredda Caprese style was good and satisfying (and a dish after my own Italian heart). Loved the addition of the black olives and the bit of fresh oregano! I used the smaller ciliegine mozzarella and perhaps a tad more olive oil than the submitter directed tho' I have no doubt she never intended for it to be strictly measured and not just simply drizzled to taste! It wasn't specified so I just chose to tear the basil into small pieces. I served this at room temperature as tomatoes and mozzarella should be and all it needed was my fork and a few shakes of salt and pepper! As the first reviewer of this recipe I enthusiastically give it two thumbs up with the hopes it may inspire many others to give it a try. I have no doubt you won't be disappointed.
justtina2
Rating: 3 stars
05/09/2016
justtina2
Rating: 3 stars
05/09/2016
Very bland! Needed something else for flavor. Very disappointed
Randee
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2015
Randee
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2015
When we lived in the northeast I'd make a sauce(gravy) every Sunday for my family, that's what Italians do! Now that we live in the southwest the summers are a little to hot to make a sauce all the time, so I'm always looking for a light pasta dish especially since it's just hubby and myself. This did not disappoint! I used tri-colored tortellini and added a few cloves of garlic. Also used a good flavored olive oil and a couple splashes of Sicilian lemon white balsamic vinegar. Also added Parmesan cheese to the finished product. My hubby does not like olives!!! But I told him to just pick them out . He loved it! Thanks for a easy and delicious recipe!
debbieZ
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2015
debbieZ
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2015
So delicious! Perfect for a summer evening.
Rachelle
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2015
Rachelle
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2015
This was very tasty! Thanks for a great simple recipe!
lmcgowe
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2015
lmcgowe
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2015
It was great... Just add salt and pepper
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2016
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2016
This was so delicious. I served it warm because I had to reduce the tomatoes otherwise my children would have picked them out. I'll make this again. Just delicious!!!
Helpful
(1)
Kim's Cooking Now
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2016
Kim's Cooking Now
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2016
Simple fresh and delicious! Be sure to use fresh herbs and quality ingredients and you will end up with an authentic Italian treat. I whipped this up for my kids to take in their lunches today and saved a bit for myself too. Love it!
wdobbels
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2016
wdobbels
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2016
The recipe is great. I added a bit more olive oil but the overall flavor is light and sweet. Will definitely make again.
john prillaman
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2016
john prillaman
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2016
I didn't have fresh oregano so I omitted it. Other than that my folks at family dinner loved it. It will be one of our go to summer pastas. Can't wait to get fresh homegrown tomatoes
justtina2
Rating: 3 stars
05/09/2016
justtina2
Rating: 3 stars
05/09/2016
Very bland! Needed something else for flavor. Very disappointed
