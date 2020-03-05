Pineapple and Coconut Jam

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Easy-to-make, delicious tropical jam just using canned pineapple chunks and coconut. This recipe makes about 1 to 1 1/2 cups of jam.

By Rieko

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grind pineapple chunks in a food processor. Stir pineapple, reserved liquid, and brown sugar together in a saucepan; bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer until sugar dissolves and mixture thickens, about 20 minutes.

  • Stir coconut into pineapple mixture, return to a simmer, and cook until flavors blend, about 5 minutes more. Store in a sealable jar or container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 1.3g; sodium 2.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
France C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/15/2021
This was really good! It was missing the usual gelatin-like texture of jam, but the flavor was delicious. I made two batches - the first batch as written, and the second batch with 1/2 the stated coconut. I preferred less coconut. It made the texture less "gritty" and smoother, without taking away the coconut flavor. This would be tasty served warm over ice cream or with scones. Read More
