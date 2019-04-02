Easy Roasted Broccoli
Easy roasted broccoli. My favorite part is the roasted sliced stem pieces.
Easy Roasted Broccoli Haiku: "No need to use bowl. Just toss with oil on pan. Mmmm ... add parmesan!" This couldn't have been easier or more yummy! I bought one of those 12 oz. bags of broccoli florets from the produce department so I didn't have to cut anything - just dumped on the sheet, tossed w/ the oil (1 TB was plenty) and s&p, and 18 min. at 400 deg. was just about perfect! Adding a sprinkle of parmesan at the table was magic, but on its own, just as wonderful and simple of a side dish. I normally steam my broccoli in the microwave w/ butter, lemon juice, s&p, but this was absolutely delicious and something that I'm sure I'll do again and again!Read More
Based upon several of the reviews, I added an extra 1/2 Tablespoon of oil, turned the broccoli at 15 minutes, and because we like tender, not crunchy broccoli, I added 10 minutes to the total cooking time. The broccoli was smelling burned by the 15 minute mark. By the 30 minute mark it was inedible. Were I to try this again, I would do a foil packate, lower the temperature and increase the time so that the broccoli has a chance to become tender.Read More
Added a little garlic salt and finished with Parmesan cheese. Fabulous. Not sure why others would double the cooking time then give a one star review because it was burned....
Very tasty basic recipe. Much better than steaming or boiling your broccoli! Easily customizable to your family's preferences by using different seasonings. The only thing I suggest is using more oil since 1 tbsp wasn't nearly enough. The pan dried out quickly. This would be excellent using flavored olive oils.
I always forget about roasting veggies so I'm happy that I saw this recipe. I used garlic flavoured olive oil and tossed on the baking sheet. Needed a little longer than 18 minutes. Thanks karenatlincoln!
Next best vegetable ever. Simple. Flavorful. Roast it til it is visibly browning about the edges, changes the flavor like magic. The best vegetable ever is Brussels sprouts done the same way. You can add sliced or crushed garlic, you can use infused oils, add peppers, bacon or ham, Parmesan after taking out of oven, or just keep it simple. Healthy comfort food.
Love this recipe. I add garlic powder and I personally prefer my broccoli a little more done, so I typically roast it for closer to 30 minutes. It's also great with sesame oil.
So much more healthy than other ways of eating broccoli. I use Montreal seasoning that has a bit of garlic in it. Always received well.
Our favorite way to cook broccoli. To the broccoli florets and olive oil, we add about a tablespoon of minced garlic and use Montreal Steak Seasoning rather than salt and pepper. I toss all in a plastic bag, give it a good shake, then spread it over the baking sheet prior to baking. I'm going to try the parmesan cheese addition next time I cook this. I just shake olive oil into the plastic bag, but feel I use at least double the amount listed so that it gets over all the florets.
Simple and tasty. I used half a bag of Costco Broccoli and cut each floret in half. Tossed in olive oil on the baking sheet and then arranged them cut side down (flat side down). Add Salt and Pepper. Baked for 20 minutes at 425. The flat side will brown on the pan and the top side gets a crispy crunch. Super yummy.
What a great change of pace! I made a medley of red potatoes, baby carrots, and the broccoli - we loved!
Delicious and simple. Infused olive oils and adding a touch of red pepper flakes would work wonderfully too.
Made exactly as written and we loved this. My kids gobbled it up. I might add some sesame seeds next time. Thank you for the recipe.
Yes I just made it,so good I add garlic salt and oil!!!!5stars
I made this because I have been looking for another way to cook broccoli. This deceptively simple recipe is AMAZING & so easy to do. Definitely something I will be making on a regular basis.
Great way to make broccoli and many other vegetables. No need for a bowl, just toss everything on the pan. Also, I flip the veggies half way through the cooking time and use garlic salt instead of regular salt.
I made this the other night for my family and it was devoured. Just before serving I added butter and grated Parmesan cheese. This will be requested often.
This came out really great. This is how I will do broccoli in the future. Much better taste than steaming.
Solid recipe. I added lemon juice, red pepper flakes, and parmesan cheese at the end.
I love broccoli ANY way you make it. And it's very healthy for you. I may add some califlower with it next time I make it.
Roasted it right in the cast iron pan which I put in the oven, I think it added extra roastiness to it. Used garlic salt as well, great recipe. Will try roasting other veggies soon!
Mylove adamantly refuses to eat broccoli unless it is served raw, dips it in ranch dressing or as an add in for his salad. I made this for dinner tonight. I could not believe it! He ate more of this than I did and loved it. Why? He said it was because it was not soft and overcooked which is how he describes "steamed" broccoli. I made this exactly as written, used 3 stalks for two of us, made sure that the stalk pieces (including the stalks with the crowns) were as close to a quarter of an inch thick as possible. Used 1 T. olive oil, coarse sea salt and black pepper. Delicious!! Ate the last little bit while cleaning up the kitchen and was just as good cold.
Very simple and very good
Suddenly the mini trees taste better, aren’t all soggy and I’ll eat them.
LOVED IT
This is a good recipe for your basic roasted broccoli if one wants to build on it and make it their own. There's nothing super special about this recipe. We added garlic, but I may try some more fun things later.
Was OK. Instead of regular olive oil I used garlic infused olive oil. Overall it was a little bland but nice and easy.
We love roasted broccoli and this recipe came out very good! It might seem too simple, but basic seasoning is usually the best to not take away from the flavor of veggies! Super easy side dish to make to accompany other main dishes. This will be a go to recipe for us! Thanks for sharing!
I love this recipe I liked broccoli already. Now roasting them I love them even more! I also use the same cooking method for my Brussel sprouts.
I must have done something wrong because it was dry, almost crispy. Even so we actually liked it. I will try again maybe with more olive oil and/or raising my oven rack.
Love this way of cooking broccoli!
I just made these (using a bag of broccoli and cauliflower pieces. Mixed with a good amount of olive oil. I make sure it browned they browned a bit. And they turned out wonderful. Even my teen son liked them!
We loved this method. I used season salt with the oil. Roasting will be regular at our house!
Cooking method was very good. Needs some garlic.
My family loved it! I added a tablespoon minced garlic to the black pepper and olive oil mixture to add a smokey flavor but I was extremely surprised at the hits of sweetness I tasted. Delish!
I liked it..maybe bake a little longer
This turned out very delicious! Easy and tasty. Checked all the boxes!
Quick, easy and very yummy! Did this for meal prep alongside roast beef and roasted sweet potatoes. Seasoned generously with salt and pepper before baking. Easy easy easy!
Easy, delicious, I'll make it again. I combined the ingredients and threw them in a foil pocket and roasted them on the top shelf of my barbecue. Really good.
Very easy and yummy. I like adding a bit more flavor with garlic powder and cayanne powder though, and a bit more charred so I cook for 20 at 450.
We love broccoli. This was easy to prepare and I liked the tasted of roasted broccoli. I did add an extra 1/2 Tablespoon of oil as suggested by some of the reviews. I will make this recipe again.
Added a little garlic powder and lemon juice .
Excellent texture and flavor. It couldn’t be easier to make. I agree that the cut up broccoli can simply be tossed in the baking pan.
I threw it all in a 13x9 dish, stirred, and baked while stirring every 10 minutes for 20-30 minutes.
Wonderful recipe. Best way to eat broccoli hands down! Thanks for sharing
I make this probably once a week or so. It's so easy and sooooo good! Even my husband who refuses to eat broccoli without cheese on it, gobbles this up as is.
this was the perfect simple dish i was looking for.. i think this recipe showcases the amount of time and temp more than what ingredients to use.. given that, i used 1.5 T garlic flavored oil.. specifically Tsang's as me and bf have an affection towards the Rootboy on youtube and he uses this on everything.. added 1 tsp of montreal steak seasoning like others suggested in place of the S&P.. baked exactly for 18 min's and didn't have any issues with it burning.. this is best enjoyed straight out of the oven.. ty for the recipe
Followed the recipe as written but added a dash of garlic powder and a splash of soya sauce. Delicious!
This was different but good . In the end I added slices of butter for extra flavor
Why have I never roasted broccoli before? Roasting is waaaaaay better than steaming or any other method for that matter! I generally don't do a whole lot of measuring when making things like this but I did use the ingredients listed. Oh sooooo good! We had this dish twice this week and both times there were no leftovers. From now on the vegetables get roasted...broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, carrots, etc.!
I never review any recipes From allrecipes since I always change them up a bit. Yet, in this case I had never even thought to roast broccoli. It turned out fantastic, I did my usual thing, I made changes. I tossed the tops in melted butter (lightly) instead of olive oil, and cut all tops about the same small size. I sprinkled w/garlic powder then baked on an oil-sprayed foil lining on a cookie sheet in a preheated oven. Temperature at 425 degrees for 13 minutes. Once out of the oven I pulled up the foil to unstick any pieces, both sides were slightly browned. I tossed the broccoli with about 1 to 2 table spoons of parmesan cheese, not too much. A couple of whirls of fresh ground pepper and the result was delish! Slightly crunchy tops and al dente stems. I’m not a big broccoli fan, but my husband is, and this dish will go in my rotation. Thanks for the idea! Last thing, wash them ahead of time and layout the pieces on a towel to let dry. You don’t want to use wet broccoli, the dryness makes the tops crunchy.
Very good and easy. I used 2 tblsp. olive oil. Thanks
Delicious and simple! For me, I can never roast broccoli without having at least 1/3 burn. I like a little char, but I wish I could do without that because that means I can only make it for me!
I combined a couple other elements from the other recipes with this one. The only differences were that I used garlic salt in mine, and I also did 425° for 20 minutes. It came out nearly perfect. I added a tad bit of lemon juice then had some leftover grated parmesan cheese that I sprinkled over the top after it was finished cooking. The oven was still hot but off, but I threw it back in to keep it warm while I worked on the main dish and other sides. Worked great! It's a very easy yet elegant side dish.
I added a little bit of garlic powder. Recipe is sooo simple and delicious .
This is a great base recipe. Delicious as is, but even better with some extra seasonings. I added garlic while roasting, then sprinkled with Parmesan and lemon juice after it was all cooked.
My kids love this dish, and getting them to eat veggies is a struggle. The only thing I changed is that I use sesame oil instead of olive oil.
No changes at all. Delicious!
In a quick fix, this is the simplest way to enjoy broccoli. In a really quick fix, you can use frozen as well. I followed recipe exactly and the broccoli was sweet and cooked thru. I also sometimes put garlic powder and or Parmesan cheese on top during the cooking process. On any busy day, this is a great way to cook a veggie with dinner . Hardly a mess and no fuss. So much better than the average boil or steam.
Tripled the recipe for a family gathering. This recipe was a hugh success. I highly recommend it.
The easiest way to cook and eat broccoli. We love broccoli but like others I steam it or use in a casserole. I don’t think I can eat it any other way, you can do so many things to change it up. I used garlic salt and pepper. Thank you for the recipe.
So simple, but so delicious!
Great and easy recipe for broccoli. I prefer this over boiling it.
Quick, easy and good! I added some balsamic vinegar to it.
Goes great with candied carrots.
I don't care for vegetables, but this was awesome, and yes, I will be eating Broccoli more often.
Great recipe! I actually added carrots, some sweet peppers and red onion. It was good! I will be using this recipe again.
Delicious! I used broccoli and orange and purple cauliflower as well as broccoli.
Super easy! The kids LOVE it!!! I actually can’t make a big enough batch to satisfy my 8 and 11 year old boys!!
Simple and delish! Cook time was great for a nice crisp bite!
These were great. I used garlic salt instead or regular salt to add a bit more flavour. I also roasted at 425F so it could share the oven with another dish, so cut the time down to 15 min. Delicious and easy.
This is great. Any seasoning will do. The kids (ages 4 and 6) really love it.
I made this for Christmas and it was very easy! I will defiantly make this again. My kids loved it!
I used garlic salt, black pepper and a little ground red pepper. Sprinkled some shredded Parmesan at the end at it was delicious!
This was nothing special. It was just alright.
Delicious.
I make this at least once a week. I usually sprinkle with garlic powder too and it dissapears!
Quick, easy, toss in pan with extra olive oil, stir half way through baking. Loved it!
Absolutely will make again, very good with a bit of garlic powder sprinkled over.
I did add some Italian seasoning
I will be making this again! Very tasty, and I normally only tolerate broccoli. I had frozen broccoli that comes in the steamer bags from Costco, so I heated it for 2.5 minutes in the microwave to thaw it. I then added the olive oil and some Montreal Steak spice, per other reviews, directly to the bag to toss it together. 400 degrees for 18 minutes seemed perfect. It was tender, but not mushy.
Great, fast, simple, healthy way to do Broccoli. Will be a regular dish.
I love broccoli and until recently I was only boiling/steaming it. This recipe was quick, and simple. I made a few changes in the seasoning (I used some Chicago Steak season, lemon pepper, and new Orleans cajun) and the amount of oil (Two and a half tbsps). I also opted for using frozen broccoli (took about 30 minutes instead of 18). It turned out tasty and great. I have a new way of cooking broccoli!
Delicious! I used extra olive oil and added minced garlic.
Easy to make, but you should definitely pour the olive oil by hand instead of just 1 tablespoon. Do what feels right. It'll taste better.
Just made this for our evening meal. Baked mine for 20 minutes and used garlic salt instead of regular salt. But used the olive oil and pepper and like some else reviewed ... just add the oil right in the pan instead of having a bowl to wash. Love this way of eating broccoli. Yum!
Delicious! This may be the only way I ever make broccoli again!
Wonderful recipe; however I made the following alterations: substituted with smoked salt, added dried pizza garlic (slightly larger granules than garlic powder) and teaspoon of anise seeds. Topped with grated Pecorino Romano cheese after removed from oven.
Used flavored oil, diced red onion, sea salt. Baked for 30 mins. "tossed" at 15 mins. Finished with Parmesan cheese before serving. Loved it!
Amazing
I used frozen broccoli florets I bought from the supermarket. First I put the broccoli in the microwave to defreeze them for 3 minutes. Then I put them on a tray, sprayed some olive oil and sprinkled some sea salt. I put them in the oven for 30 minutes. It was very tasty, however, I think it would be better if the broccoli is not frozen to start :)
Not bad. A little bland maybe. I often will sprinkle some Parmesan on it after roasting.
Used a little more olive oil and added some grated parmesan. My husband loved it!
Made this tonight and yum-o!!! Made exactly like the recipe except added some parm cheese before baking. Mmmm
Added extra TBSP olive oil. Very good!
I will make this again, but I modified it a little bit. I added a bit less oil (maybe 1/3 less), and tented it with foil after about 8 minutes, because it was starting to burn a bit. I massaged the broccoli with the oil, salt and pepper for a minute or so before putting it in the oven, which I believe helps the broccoli stay a bit more tender. I also ended up lowering the heat a bit after covering with foil. It was great, but just a bit too browned on the top. I think next time I will start at 350 F, maybe put the foil on top sooner (5-6 minutes), and then finish roasting for 15 minutes.
