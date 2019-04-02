Easy Roasted Broccoli

137 Ratings
  • 5 104
  • 4 26
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Easy roasted broccoli. My favorite part is the roasted sliced stem pieces.

By karenatlincoln

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
15 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cut broccoli florets from the stalk. Peel the stalk and slice into 1/4-inch slices. Mix florets and stem pieces with olive oil in a bowl and transfer to a baking sheet; season with salt and pepper.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until broccoli is tender and lightly browned, about 18 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 3.7g; sodium 71.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022