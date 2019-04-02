Easy Roasted Broccoli

I never review any recipes From allrecipes since I always change them up a bit. Yet, in this case I had never even thought to roast broccoli. It turned out fantastic, I did my usual thing, I made changes. I tossed the tops in melted butter (lightly) instead of olive oil, and cut all tops about the same small size. I sprinkled w/garlic powder then baked on an oil-sprayed foil lining on a cookie sheet in a preheated oven. Temperature at 425 degrees for 13 minutes. Once out of the oven I pulled up the foil to unstick any pieces, both sides were slightly browned. I tossed the broccoli with about 1 to 2 table spoons of parmesan cheese, not too much. A couple of whirls of fresh ground pepper and the result was delish! Slightly crunchy tops and al dente stems. I’m not a big broccoli fan, but my husband is, and this dish will go in my rotation. Thanks for the idea! Last thing, wash them ahead of time and layout the pieces on a towel to let dry. You don’t want to use wet broccoli, the dryness makes the tops crunchy.