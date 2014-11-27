Easy Watergate Salad

11 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Easiest recipe on the planet and it tastes awesome. I love this at Easter, but it could great any time of the year.

By sandysue

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix pineapple, marshmallows, pudding mix, and pecans together in a bowl; fold in whipped topping. Refrigerate salad until chilled and thickened, about 1 hour.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

Thaw Cool Whip(R) by placing unopened tub in refrigerator. An 8-ounce tub will be completely thawed in 4 hours. Do not thaw in microwave.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 8.8g; sodium 183.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/28/2022