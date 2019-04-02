Cookie Balls

I have made these several times with different cookies (and semi-sweet, dark or white chocolate, rather than candy coating) and all were great - regular Oreos, Nutter Butters (subbing 1/3 C PB and some powdered sugar for some of the cream cheese) and Golden Oreos. The big thing I've learned is that you DO NOT need an entire 8 oz package of cream cheese, otherwise the cream cheese flavor is overpowering. Best to start with 1/3 to 1/2 of the 8 oz. brick and go from there. Use a fork to cut it into the cookie crumbs until well mixed. Keep adding cream cheese just until you get the right consistency of "dough" to form balls that will stick together. To prevent the balls from falling apart, refrigerate the balls before dipping, and don't melt the chocolate at a temp any higher than 50% power in the microwave. Mine come out looking quite smooth and pretty by using the fork and spoon technique of another reviewer. Drop the ball into the melted chocolate, using a spoon to roll it around/spoon chocolate over it, then dump it onto a fork held in the other hand over the bowl. Tapping the fork against the side of the bowl allows excess chocolate to fall through the tines before sliding it off onto the wax paper lined cookie sheet. Refrigerating for at least an hour will allow them to set. I love to make a batch and keep them on hand in the fridge for when I want a quick treat. And people are always surprised when I tell them how easy they are to make.