Cookie Balls
Only 3 ingredients! Can decorate with chocolate jimmies or colored sprinkles if done immediately after dipping.
When I originally submitted this recipe, I included several tips for easy dipping which were apparently edited out,like crushing cookies in the blender, chilling shaped balls before dipping, etc. Looks like most people figured it out on their own though! Any leftover white bark coating is great mixed with a little peanut butter and dropped in small wafers on waxed paper to harden. They may stay slightly soft but just melt in your mouth, mmmm... These are also great made with peanut butter sandwich cookies (cheap store brand work great)and using creamy peanut butter for part of the cream cheese and dip in milk chocolate coating.Read More
These were fun to make and look very pretty, but i couldn't tolerate the taste. you'd think the ingredients look like they'd go so wonderfully together, but they're sickeningly sweet and have a very odd texture. they went pretty quickly because i think they look delicious, but i didn't receive a ton of great compliments either. thanks anyway, but i won't mkae these again.Read More
Ok--I had great hopes for this recipe and as far as taste--they can't be beat. But, when it comes to making balls and dipping them--I'm a total failure. So I made it easier--I melted the chocolate and coated the bottom of a candy paper (like Reese's PB Cups) and then put the ball in and covered it with chocolate. Much faster, better to look at than the balls with dripping chocolate everywhere and the taste is the same! Great recipe!!! No need for chilling the dough when you do it this way either!
OK...I stuck to the recipe...I used a processer to grind the cookies (you can eat 3 oreos before processing). I mixed in the cream cheese and put it in the frig. I made lots of small balls. I had to use more of the vanilla candy coating (ALSO CALLED ALMOND BARK). If my wife had not told me to look for Almond Bark I would not have found it. Anywho...gggreattt. Fantastic. I took some to work so I would not get even fatter and many said they were the best of all time! Fairly easy, very good, very fattening, tell the pig at work that they are cut off at five!
These should be renamed "Cookies and Cream Truffles" Do definately use the food processor: Throw all the sandwich cookies in the processor, puree, then throw in the softened cream cheese, let it go until is completely mixed. Then refridgerate the dough! You can make perfect balls in you do this. I roll the balls, place them on wax paper on a tray in the freezer while I roll more. Then I dip the chilled balls. It's not very speedy but they look nicer.
I've been making these for years - I call them "Oreo Truffles". I also drizzle melted milk chocolate over them for presentation (which also hides any mistakes you've made when dipping). I have also made them dipped in milk chocolate, drizzled with white chocolate -they're very pretty. Wonderful recipe!
Took these to our Christmas party. Everyone loved them and wanted the recipe. Dipped mine in white candy coating and placed in red mini cupcake papers on green dish. Looked like a lot of work but was simple to do.
These are Awesome. Change it up a litle by using chocolate almond bark (candy coating) and mint flavored cookies. Great for holiday parties!!
Wonderful!!!! I have made them 3 times already and everyone loves them. I even had a 16 year old boy ask me for the recipe. I rolled the balls and then put them in my freezer for 15 - 20 minutes. When you dip them in the white chocolate they don't fall apart and the chocolate sets up very fast. Try them you'll love them!!!
THESE SOUND LIKE A COOKIE I WOULD LIKE TO MAKE DUING THE HOLIDAYS BUT COULD YOU GIVE THE DIRECTIONS ON HOW TO MAKE THEM
These little balls of chocolate goodness are great. And so easy. No one believed that they were so easy to do. I did refrigerate the mix before I made the balls. I used a Pampered Chef small cookie scoop. And I let the balls get cold before I dipped them. I can't wait to put these on a Christmas cookie tray!! Thanks for the recipe!
I have made these several times with different cookies (and semi-sweet, dark or white chocolate, rather than candy coating) and all were great - regular Oreos, Nutter Butters (subbing 1/3 C PB and some powdered sugar for some of the cream cheese) and Golden Oreos. The big thing I've learned is that you DO NOT need an entire 8 oz package of cream cheese, otherwise the cream cheese flavor is overpowering. Best to start with 1/3 to 1/2 of the 8 oz. brick and go from there. Use a fork to cut it into the cookie crumbs until well mixed. Keep adding cream cheese just until you get the right consistency of "dough" to form balls that will stick together. To prevent the balls from falling apart, refrigerate the balls before dipping, and don't melt the chocolate at a temp any higher than 50% power in the microwave. Mine come out looking quite smooth and pretty by using the fork and spoon technique of another reviewer. Drop the ball into the melted chocolate, using a spoon to roll it around/spoon chocolate over it, then dump it onto a fork held in the other hand over the bowl. Tapping the fork against the side of the bowl allows excess chocolate to fall through the tines before sliding it off onto the wax paper lined cookie sheet. Refrigerating for at least an hour will allow them to set. I love to make a batch and keep them on hand in the fridge for when I want a quick treat. And people are always surprised when I tell them how easy they are to make.
If you like these cookie balls with the chocolate oreos, you MUST try them with the Golden Oreos! They are soooo good!! Next time I'm going to try using Nutter Butter cookies :) I use the food processor to crush the cookies, put them in a gallon size freezer bag with the cream cheese, squish it all together, freeze for an hour or so, then roll onto balls and place in the freezer until ready to dip. It works much better to dip the frozen balls that way the cookie doesn't ooze out of the chocolate.
I made these for the first time and the first couple of balls were slow until I got the hang of dipping them in melted chocolate. I chilled them first as some reviewers suggested, then used a wooden toothpick instead of a fork to dip them. I submerged the ball almost all the way to the toothpick (revealing some of the dough), then used a second toothpick to remove the ball. Then I smoothed over the little "dent" on the top of the ball with a small touch of chocolate. Perfecto! The results were wonderful! I can't wait to bring them to work tomorrow! Thank you for a great-looking confection!
I've made these a couple of times now, and I always get rave reviews. The only complaint I have about them is that they don't last long enough! :) I've used both a candy coating and a bark coating, and I think I like the bark better. It coats them a little thicker, and offers more of a crunch before you get to the soft middle. I also chilled the balls before I dipped them in the coating, which made things much easier. They didn't turn out as pretty as I thought they would, but the taste more than makes up for that. Make sure you make enough to send some home with your guests, because I guarantee they will want to take some!! UPDATE: I used peanut butter sandwich cookies with the vanilla candy coating last time, and they turned out divine! 16 oz PB cookies, 8 oz cream cheese, and 8 oz creamy peanut butter. Wow!
I made these 3 times this month and they got eaten so fast with raving compliments. I crushed cookies in the blender, and after rolling into balls, I put them in the fridge or freezer to chill, which makes them much easier to dip. I just rolled them around in the chocolate (I used a bag of white choc chips), scooped out with a spoon, and plopped them on wax paper on a cookie sheet. If the balls were in the freezer, the chocolate will harden quickly. I also made these with peanut butter cookies and semi-sweet choc chips and they were also yummy! Final tip: if the chocolate gets too hot it will become hard and clumpy. At that point you can stir in a little canola/vegetable oil to return it to smooth texture - doesn't seem to affect the taste at all! Enjoy!
I made these before and followed the recipe exactly. Tonite the food processor went out so I put the cookies in a ziploc and took a frying pan to 'em. It worked out great, although the crumbs were a little bigger than usual. Best part was, I felt really calm when I was done! Great recipe. Thanks.
FYI...you can purchase large bags of crushed oreos at GFS.
Of all the different truffles I make, this one is not only the easiest, but one of the most loved!! To make it even easier, I use a "truffle scoop" (it's 1/2 the size of a cookie scoop) to scoop out the individual balls - place on a wax paper lined cookie sheet and place them in the freezer for just a few minutes (flash freeze them). Then to dip them in chocolate, I throw the ball of yumminess into the chocolate, fish it out with a fork, and allow the chocolate to drip off between the tines - then place back on the cookie sheet and sprinkle with additional crushed oreos. I've been making truffles for years and once you get the hang of it, you'll get faster and faster. I have also dipped these in milk chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate! Either way - YUMMO!
I made this for a cookie exchange last week and have been getting requests for it since. I used chocolate almond bark for the coating not vanilla and different cookies are fun to try like nutter butters or mint oreos. The easiest way melt the chocolate is a double boiler. Instead of crushing and mixing by hand I threw the cookies into the food processer and pulsed them until they were crumbs and then threw in the cream cheese and pulsed it till it formed a ball. Obviously if you pulsed it less it will be more of a chunky texture, which you may like. And last but not least, try to refrigerate the cookie/creamcheese mixture as much as possible because it becomes hard to work with when warm.
These are amazing! Would someone please advise me on how to store these. I am giving them out at Christmas and I want to know if they need to be refridgerated after they set since they have cream cheese or if they can stay at room temp?
I made this reciped but instead of using chocolate cookies i used a package of nutter Butter ( peanut butter) cookies. I used a little more than half the cream cheese and added 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter to the mix- once rolled into balls I coated them with Melted Chocolate. these were a hit for my peanut butter lovers.
easy to make, i am a thirteen year old boy and the trick is to not use a fork to dip it in the almond bark but to drop it in the melted almond bark then role it around and take it out with a spoon
I made these for the first time and they turned out wonderful. I used my food processor for all of the Oreos and kept about 1/4 cup to the side. I rolled the balls and refrigerated for about 15 mins and then dipped them in almond bark using my metal egg white separator. Then I sprinkled a little Oreo crumbs before they dried. Easy to make and very delicious. Thanks for the recipe.
YUMMM!! These are WAY too good and WAY too easy and WAY too easy to EAT!! I used regular Oreos and Nestle Premier White morsels for the coating. The dough was chilled at least an hour when I used the melon baller to make the balls. They stayed together real nicely. I heated the morsels in the microwave with 2 T of vegetable oil, stirring every 15 seconds and returning it to the microwave as it became a little hard. I can't keep my hands off them. Tell me ... do you think you can freeze these? I'm really not sure.
Delish!! I made with milk chocolate instead of vanilla and it was perfect!! Thanks for sharing.
This was very easy to make and my kids loved them. I used chocolate candy coating and white candy coating (also known as almond bark). I did put balls in the freezer to harden before coating them. I did not find it hard to coat them like others did, but that could be because he make chocolate coated pretzels and peanut butter cracker every Christmas. After putting them in the coating and making sure they were covered (used a spoon to scoop some coating over the top) I used a spoon to nudge them onto a fork and then tapped it lightly on the side of the bowl. Then I put them on wax coated paper and back in the freezer. I keep them in the freezer in a freezer bag and pop them in my kids lunch for a special treat. Yummy!
Oh soooo yummy! I used store brand cookies and cream cheese and they were perfect. Big hit at a teacher's lunch.
These are great and surprisingly I prefer the white chocolate to a milk chocolate covered one. I actually already has some white chocolate mixed and melted with peanut butter and I used that to dip the cookie balls into it and I highly recommend trying melting peanut butter with the white chocolate.......the inside of these are flavorful and delicious. I didn't expect to love them as much as I do. I think they are best served cold.
These are very delicious little confections. I used part semi-sweet chocolate chips and part Hershey's milk chocolate chips melted together with a little butter to make the shiny chocolate coating which tasted fantastic. In the future though, I may either increase the amount of Oreo cookie crumb or decrease the cream cheese for a more delicate consistency.
Thought they were fantastic, and they were a huge hit with my mom's group. I made cookie cups rather than cookie balls. I put some of the melted white chocolate in the bottom of a foil mini cup. Then, I balled up and gently pressed some of the cookie mixture into the cup. Next, I poured more white chocolate till I fully covered the cookie mixture. Lastly, I sprinkled some of the cookie mixture to decorate the top. Loved them.
These were pretty good. They taste more like candy or fudge than a cookie. They must be kept refrigerated due to the cream cheese. I made a triple batch for a Christmas cookie exchange I attended. The "three ingredients" caught my attention when I was looking for recipes. After I combined the cookies and cream cheese, I made the mistake of immediately rolling into balls and dipping into the chocolate. But because the "dough" was by then room temperature they were breaking apart in the melted chocolate. That's why it's imperative to work with cold/firm dough to make it work. Once I did that it was pretty straight forward. I used dark chocolate instead of white since I'm not a fan. I would probably make these again. Thanks Annette!
I made this recipe with green and yellow candy melts for Super Bowl, and everyone loved them! This recipe is similar to one I had made many times before, which uses Bakers squares instead of candy melts. I prefer this one for melting ease (you can melt and re-melt as necessary) and flexibility (choose any color candy melts to match your party's theme). Freeze these before dipping so they stay firm. Also, a word of warning, if you are making this ahead of time: putting them in the refrigerator will make them wet-looking and sticky. I suggest making them shortly before serving them, or leave them at room temperature for a better display. I will be making these again and again.
these were so AMAZing. i took more than four dozen of these to school for valentine's day - after less than 15 minutes, i only had ten! NOTE: if people are having trouble getting everything to stick, you probably didn't let the cream cheese soften up enough. just stick it in the microwave for 15 second intervals until it's nice and soft andeverything should hold together fine. ^_^
LOVED these! delicious, everyone kept asking for the recipe. I highly recommend chilling the balls for at least an hour prior to dipping in the white chocolate, it's much easier that way.
Delicious and super simple. A little time consuming if you're a perfectionist and want them to be beautiful. Everyone loved them and i was asked for the recipe several times. I did however reduce the cream cheese to 1/2 pkg. i had made my first batch with the full pkg as instructed and found them way too soft and mushy. With 1/2 pkg, i can make two different flavors with a pkg of cream cheese. Golden oreos and candy cane flavored ones are favorites.
Incredibly easy and a hit with everyone.
I didn't care for this recipe much, but I made it for a bake sale at work, and everyone else loved them. The cookie mixture was sticky, and I had to keep them refrigerated, so the texture wasn't so mushy.
I loved this recipe! It's very rich, but makes a great Christmas treat!
This recipe was good but I altered it by adding 1/c of melted chocolate to the mixture and let it cool so that it would be easier to work with. I then used a melon baller to make the balls and dipped the balls in chocolate rather than vanilla candy coating as suggested. They are more like truffles than cookies but they are very good and rich. Let the chocolate covered balls rest on a cooling rack so that they won't form a chocolate "heel".
This recipe got thumbs up from everyone who tasted it. The hardest part is knowing when the cream cheese has been well incorporated into the cookie crumbs. But if you mix thoroughly enough, you get a stiff dough that does not crumble apart at all. I crushed the cookies by hand (in a ziploc freezer bag with a rolling pin) and used my KitchenAid mixer to combine the crumbs and cream cheese. I used "white" chips, the store was out of almond bark. I think that made coating the balls more difficult because the chips didn't melt to as thin a mixture as the almond bark would have so it was difficult to dip the balls neatly. I topped each coated ball with chocolate sprinkles and they looked really nice.
ok ingredients sound good but I found these blah. Maybe cubing cream cheese and rolling it in the crumbs would have been a better alternative. I would give it no stars (if I could) Grade D-
I tried making these things tonight with my son...and I did not care for them!!! I dont know what we did wrong but they looked like a gooey chocolate hot mess. We're gonna try this one more time so HOPEFULLY they come out right.
Great, never fail recipe. There are NEVER leftovers of these. I have always made them with chocolate almond bark, with a drizzle of the white chocolate to make them prettier! I like to make the balls small enough to serve in the little silver or paper cups (like mini cupcake cups).
Yum. Don't forget to keep them in the fridge.
Also great using lemon sandwich cookies, golden oreos or nutter butters!
So very good. Made these for a cookie exchange and everyone loved them. I did a batch with regular Oreo's and one with Candy Cane Oreo's. For the candy cane ones, I used a package and a half (due to the smaller pkg) and sprinkled crushed candy canes on top.
These are so good!! Took them to my families cookie exchange and they were a big hit!! We took them a little further and made snowmen out of them! And they couldn't believe how easy they were to make!
These were delicious. My mother couldn't believe there were so few ingredients. They were a little difficult to dip neatly, but I think that's more my skill level than anything else.
I'm calling mine 'Inside-Out Oreos' for the chocolate cookie center and creamy white coating. They're so easy and so good! I refrigerated the balls before dipping them after reading other reviews which worked really well. When they were coated, I refrigerated them to harden, put them in a bag and popped them in the freezer. They're going on my Christmas cookie tray if I can just keep my hands off them! Love it!
One word.... Awesome
My whole family makes these over the holidays using both the white bark and the chocolate bark. Tips: 1. If you have a fondue warming pot it will make the bark stay warm and dippable. 2. Try the recipe with the different holiday flavors of Oreo's. My family likes the peanut butter filled and the mint filled. YUM!!!!
These are the best!!! And only 3 ingredients - how great is that?! I found it easier to let the dough chill for a couple hours before dipping it into the melted almond bark. I then dropped them into tiny foil muffin cups and sprinkled them with a variety of things - chocolate sprinkles, colored sprinkles, red and green sugar, and nonpareils. These looked great on my Christmas cookie plate and everyone wanted the recipe!
Very easy and tasty. And rich. Tastes even better the next day when the cream cheese blends with the cookie flavor. Used a food processor to pulverize the cookies and then mix in the softened cream cheese. VERY quick and easy. I dipped in white candy coating then drizzled with red and blue candy coating for the 4th of July weekend. Chilling the mixture makes it easy to scoop up in a melon baller and roll between the hands. Chilled the balls before dipping in coating, then refrigerated the balls to set the coating. Very pretty to look at.
These are amazing. I first started making them when I was getting Kraft's promotional cooking magazine. Not all that difficult to make and extremely addictive. Whenever I make them, there's no leftovers and if I've shared with friends, they always ask for the recipe.
Super easy and fun to do!
This is FAB...easy easy...good. Then I tried peanut butter cookies, 4 oz. cream cheese and 1/4 cup peanut butter. With chocolate coating...again great. Dipping can be hard so, put 4 or 5 chocolate chips in a mini muffin tin lined with paper liners, melt in oven on warm, put in balls, freeze for about 1/2 hour, melt more chips, drizzle over balls to coat. Let set til firm. As of yet planning to try different coatings and the kind of cookies.Maybe strawberry and chocolate coating then drizzle with white chocolate ...yummy... the ideas are endless. Thanks.
Okay some of you are complaining that these are too rich and sweet. Do what I did! Before processing the Oreo cookies, scrape all the white frosting in the middle off, and just grind the black part of the Oreo cookie. This is kind of tedious and long, but worth it if you find them too sweet. Everything else remains the same, and believe me they are delicious this way! Good Luck!
They tasted better than I thought they would when I was making them. They taste very good but much too sweet for me. I also did not read the notes with tips on dipping the coating and it was a mess. Fun to try but I do not think I would make them again.
Really good, but very time consuming.
I used generic cookies and they turned out fabulous! Everyone I shared with, asked for the recipe. I didn't even have to take the time to write it down because it's just so EASY! Thank you!
thanks for this GREAT recipe... I melted dark chocolate for coating and it turned out great...
Well I couldn't get the chocolate to melt right so we just ate them w/out the coating. And i only used 1/2 the cream cheese. They reminded me good humor ice cream sandwiches, I thought they were wonderful. I would like to coat them so I'll have to work on that!
They were good, not grand. I guess I expected spectacular with all the reviews also the three ingredients fool you because this is still time consuming because these have to be chilled at each stage. I made these to go in cookie tins for coworkers.
Great basic recipe! Thanks for sharing Annette! Endless variations on this! Love the p-nut butter idea. I like to add a little over 1/2 of a 6oz bag of p-nut butter chips to the almond bark before melting. I also like a refreshing taste of lemon cream cookies, white almond bark, white chocolate baking chips. Add about a teaspoon of lemon flavoring to the cookie truffle part and to the melted bark. I love making this type of cookie truffle with different flavor combinations, and decorating them. I like placing them in candy papers and filling cookie tins to give as gifts also.
SO YUMMY! I've made these twice now and both times I've gotten rave reviews. The first time I made them I shaped them into footballs, dipped them in chocolate almond bark, and then drew lines on them using white chocolate almond bark. They were a huge hit with the guys for Superbowl weekend. The 2nd time I made them was for Hubby for Valentine's Day. I shaped them into kisses then dipped them into chocolate almond bark. Once hardened, I wrapped them with aluminum foil and stuck a tag in the top. Turned out really cute and tasted so good, too! Am waiting anxiously to find another great excuse to make them. ;)
These were great.. but i switched out the cream cheese for icing and when i made them i put them on a lollipop stick, and colored the candy coating yellow, blue, green, and red and put letters and numbers for bingo on them.. they were a big hit everyone loved them and wants me to make them again.. so thanks for sharing the recipe :)
My family loves loves loves these. I use Nestle chocolate chips when I make them. I also put a little vanilla and milk in mine.
These were a big hit! People were surprised when I told them that the center was nothing more than cream cheese and oreo cookies! The fact that they are no bake is an extra bonus! They are better the next day and the center reminds me of a really rich brownie. I used a melon baller to scoop out the oreo mixture so that they were all the same size. Will make again!
The best dessert recipe I have ever found. People go crazy for these at parties.
I used Chocolate Oreos with the Peanut Butter Creme. I used 4 oz of Cream cheese and about the same amount of peanut butter. I dipped it in melted Ghirardelli milk chocolate! Delightful.
My 12 yr old made these for a treat exchange. Super easy and delicious. She won the best looking cookie contest! Definitely use a blender/processor to crush the cookies and pop in the freezer for 15 minutes to get hard enough to dip. Use a dipping fork so they don't fall apart. They came out looking like a display at a candy shop.
This was totally amazing. And for all of you who post tips, you are so thoughtful. Annette, thank you so much for being so thoughtful to share this with the world. Everyone thinks I'm quite something (pity I have to tell them the truth and let them know it wasn't my idea!).
Oh my gosh... these are AWESOME!! Who knew that just 3 common ingredients and a few simple steps could make such a wonderful little treat! Once I mixed the cookies and cream cheese (at room temp) together, I made them into balls and froze them for about 30 minutes. That way the chocolate easily coated and the balls weren't sticky or falling apart. I would love to try this recipe using different cookie combos.
These were sooooooooo good!...And extremely easy to make! My kids and I all loved them. It's so hard to eat just one...This is a definite keeper recipe!
I decided to make these at the last minute, I'm from Alberta so some of the ingredients were altered/changed somehow My version #1)we never used the food processor b/c my baking slave thought it would make cookies too fine so she tried half abag of Oreo cookies & just smashed them separately in a heavy bag w/a heavy pot till we thought they would be right size,we used the whole bag. #2)the cream cheese was softened in a kitchen-aide blender #3)we added half a bag of c/crumbs but the mixture still seemed too moist so the rest of c/crumbs were added #4)the cookie/mix was dipped in a white/choc gnosh (all were melted in microwave)took about 3bags of white cc plus some were rolled in icing sugar.they looked nice & the whole recipe was SINFULLY-GREAT! the 'balls' could of been chilled b/f dipping b/c we got some odd colored balls, this recipe was quick,messy hands after rolled but the dog liked to lick your hands clean!!! I think we got about 60 balls..? depending how big U rolled them, we just used a TB & hoped for the best!! Thank You for this recipe!
I used mint oreos and chocolate almond bark and they were to dye for I took them to work and they all disapeared!!!
I tried these back at Christmas time. They are to die for and easy to make. A food Processor works well to break the cookies up. My sister-in-law tried a blender and that DID NOT work. You can only put like 3 in at a time. I made this recipe with a chocolate coating and a vanilla swirl on top for decoration.
JUST MADE 2 BATCHES TONIGHT ... WHAT A GREAT SIMPLE RECIPE ! DELICIOUS
Have not made these yet but will soon and think I will use the Oreo with the mint filling, lots of easy changes for different flavors is what I love about these type recipes. Thanks
Everyone always loves these little balls of deliciousness! I mix the oreo/cream cheese mixture in a food processor, which makes it very easy. By the way, use 1/3 less fat cream cheese, no one can tell the difference & it makes these a teensy bit less sinful! I also chill or freeze before attempting the almond bark dip into the double boiler. However, I just am not very good at the dipping process. That is by far the most difficult part of this recipe. So, to diguise their ugliness I fling some melted chocolate around with a fork for an "accent". After that you can't even tell that I have no dipping skills.
My adult children and their friends said that this recipe should be outlawed it is so good. One of my co-workers said he just wanted to suck the middle out of the chocolate. Obviously a good recipe and very simple to make. Thanks
These are awesome and so easy the only thing I changed was I seen some candycane cookies at Wal-Mart like oreos,so I tried and husband loves them, will be getting more of these cookies and making for gifts. Melt in your mouth Good!!!
I made these today and, while they taste good, they are terrible to work with. The ball falls apart when dipping in melted chocolate. I'm not the only one with this problem. Someone suggested using half the cream cheese. That might be the answer.
I had my 9yr old litte cook help me with this on Sunday 10/19. I gave her the recipe and ingredients but the white chocolate was microwaved too long. So I went to her house to try to solve the problem and read the almond bark pkg. and found out I needed shortening. I took everything home and finished it by melting white chocolate and about tbsp shortening and coated them by using two teaspoons stead of a fork and sprinkled them. They are good.
These were surprisingly easy, especially if you use a food processor and mixer. They taste great and I would make them again. Also if you need to warm up the cream cheese heat it in the oven for 10 min at 200 degrees.
I made this recipe to put in my gift tins this Christmas. Everyone loved them. They looked pretty too. I didn't coat them all the way so you could still see the oreo color then I sprinkled them w/ red and green sugar.
best ThiNgs EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Tasty, but a gigantic mess and not worth the hassle. My dough was very sticky even after refrigerating, and immediately melted when dipped in the coating. The result was not attractive!
I started making cake balls a while ago. I liked especially with this recipe – cream cheese instead of massive cake frosting – THEN cookies over baking a cake – SO MUCH EASIER. I took the cream filling out of half – just to cut down on the sugar, and added a little Hershey’s cocoa powder just to bump up chocolate. I added Kahlua to those for adults! These were great fun. The white coating I used half of the candy coating with half Ghirardelli white chocolate . . . rich and so good, but the big pay pack with these balls over so many other balls – EASY and fast.
DELICIOUS! These are so rich, I can only eat one a day, but oh, that one makes my whole day worth while!
These were super easy to make and everyone loved them. They actually would have been even easier to make if I wasn't at school and I actually had a blender, but that just shows the versatility of this recipe. I made these twice in one week, using white chocolate chips for the coating the second time because I couldn't find anymore almond bark/candy coating at the store. Easy, relatively inexpensive, pretty-looking crowd favorite...make these!
My mom and I make these every few months and keep them in the freezer. When we get the urge for chocolate yummies we get one out. We do use the blender for the cookies. We also used mint chocolate chips once and they were good.
These are delicious...and very rich! I tend to make my balls smaller...one bite-sized!
These are good, but I am giving 4 stars because they weren't as heavenly as everyone says, and they are kind of a pain to make. Maybe a different flavor combo would be better (I used chocolate with chocolate).
mmm...my roommate made these for me twice - once with chocolate Oreos and chocolate coating and once with Oreos that were white on the outside with chocolate cream and vanilla almond bard coating...I like the white ones the best but both were delicious. They never lasted long - we had girls from the floor below running up to get some!
This couldn't be simpler to make but the taste is awesome! A big hit on the cookie trays this year. I ran out of white chocolate chips and had to use milk chocolate to finish up the last dozen or so & they weren't as good in my opinion (way too rich), so stick with the white chocolate as the recipe suggests. Can't go wrong with this treat!
I dipped mine in white chocolate and decorated them like eyeballs for Halloween! Great recipe, easy to make. Be sure to crush the cookies by hand not food processer...I've done that before and they weren't firm enough to make into balls.