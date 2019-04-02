Cookie Balls

581 Ratings
  • 5 446
  • 4 90
  • 3 24
  • 2 12
  • 1 9

Only 3 ingredients! Can decorate with chocolate jimmies or colored sprinkles if done immediately after dipping.

By Annette

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine crushed cookies and cream cheese to form a stiff dough. Roll into balls and dip with a fork in melted candy coating. Let rest on waxed paper until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 9.5mg; sodium 90.7mg. Full Nutrition
