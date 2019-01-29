Stuffed Cream Cheese Mushrooms

Have made this a handful of times. I tweak it a little each time. I like to sautee in olive oil, garlic, and butter along with the stems. Spooning them in its tedious so I put it in to a Ziploc bag, cut the corner off, then squirt it in each cap (like a frosting cake thing). You can get in to all the corners of the cap and it's less mess and looks better. I also sprinkle shredded Parm on the tops before throwing them in the oven. Gives it that extra kick in the mouth. Finally, when baking, I bake it on a broiler pan so they don't sit in all that juice. They are way less soggy this way and again, less mess. P.S. serve in a deviled egg dish. They fit perfectly!

