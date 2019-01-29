Stuffed Cream Cheese Mushrooms
Delicious appie with a kick. Always a party favorite when we make them. I usually double the recipe.
Have made this a handful of times. I tweak it a little each time. I like to sautee in olive oil, garlic, and butter along with the stems. Spooning them in its tedious so I put it in to a Ziploc bag, cut the corner off, then squirt it in each cap (like a frosting cake thing). You can get in to all the corners of the cap and it's less mess and looks better. I also sprinkle shredded Parm on the tops before throwing them in the oven. Gives it that extra kick in the mouth. Finally, when baking, I bake it on a broiler pan so they don't sit in all that juice. They are way less soggy this way and again, less mess. P.S. serve in a deviled egg dish. They fit perfectly!Read More
I ended up putting it under the broiler for a few minutes as the baking did not seem to do much to meld the flavors or melt the cheese. Pretty tasty.Read More
Hello, this is the first review I've written I have made these mushrooms no less then five times exactly as the recipe says and they have turned out amazing every time and my friend all love it. This is a keeper!!
I really liked these! There was a lot of filling so you may need more mushrooms depending on the size. IMHO they do need a bit of color, maybe chives, red/green pepper, paprika on top or parsley. I added little drops of hot sauce since I like spicy. It added color and an extra zip. Great appy, thanks Lindsay! #MyAllrecipes #AllrecipesFaceless
I made these mushrooms and my husband and I both liked it a lot. It had a nice zing to it because of the cayenne pepper. This gave me two batches of at least 7 mushrooms a piece x2 for 2 :) and maybe some extras.
This is a super easy base for stuffed mushrooms.I have made this with smoky bacon,sausage,crab,and prosciutto or pepperoni bits.Veggies I have used,sateed chopped spinach added roasted or chopped red pepper,carmeluzed onion scallion.Any left overs works great as a stuffing for pounded chicken or turkey breast even on top of burgers.They always disappear.
I made this recipe for New Year's Eve. I I changed two things. I used hot breakfast sausage crumbled and browned, mixed in. And I topped them with bread crumbs. They were a hit! Thank you so much for sharing your recipe ??
Great stuffed mushroom base. I changed the cheese to cheddar and added chopped crab meat. You can add just about anything to the recipe to please all taste buds. I will be making again!
I make these around the holidays and they are always a hit! I add seasoned breadcrumbs on top and spray it with a little olive oil spray or a drizzle of olive oil before baking. To save time, I prep them the night before and store in a flat air tight container. Enjoy!!!
These were inhaled by my family! I did as others suggested: put mushrooms on a rack with a foil-lined sturdy sheet pan underneath.
I have made these several times as appetizers and everyone loves them. The preparation time is not to bad if having cleaned and de-stemmed ahead of time. I also extend the volume as 12 never seems to be enough. I would recommend using a glass dish for cooking, as a thin cookie sheet buckles in the oven and tips over the mushrooms during baking.
Made this 2 ways... I added cooked strips of bacon in the bottom of the mushrooms. - Amazing And I ended up with extra cream cheese mixture so I took left over bacon strips and smeared their length with the cream cheese mix and then rolled them up like sushi rolls. OMG- even more amazing than the mushrooms!!!
These are delicious! The cream cheese is a perfect match for the mushrooms. I used a four cheese blend instead of just parmesan. It had provolone, asiago, romano, and Parmesan cheese. I will definitely be making these again!
This was really good! We added 2 1/2 strips of bacon and green onion. Only used about 4-5 ounces of cream cheese. Also added some mozzarella so they wouldn't be too runny.
Great recipe and I have had a few times. Decided to try on my own. I made a few changes, sautéed a Jimmy Dean sausage roll and chopped up and cooled completely as step one, to be added to the mix before putting in the mushrooms. Also, used fresh grated Parmesan versus the dry bottled stuff. Lastly, I love when these are super creamy, so instead of regular bar Philly Cream Cheese I used the 8 oz. whipped container. They were AMAZING and due to the added ingredients made about 20 mushrooms versus 14.
These were delicious. I used herb and garlic cream cheese, and sprinkled a bit of Italian bread crumbs on top. Serve three of us with big mushroom caps, wish I had more at the time. So YUMMY!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Absolutely delicious! Will make again! Added chicken broth, parsley and breadcrumbs to stuffing mix, then once mushrooms were filled, dipped again in breadcrumbs.
I was looking for a keto friendly recipe and this fit the bill. I had a big container of baby portobellos to use and the amount of cream cheese mixture was perfect. I used cheddar, mozzarella and parmesan. I also poured some dry red wine over the tops and so they were sitting in a little bit of wine. They soaked up the flavor. I broiled them for about five minutes at the end and the top had a nice crunch without the use of breadcrumbs. These were dinner along with a salad. The leftovers heated up nicely in the microwave for lunch the next day. I could eat them daily!
I added a bag of croutons, onions & thinly chopped bell peppers & worshire sauce. Put a layer of Swiss cheese on top. It was awesome.
When I make these, I always add precooked bacon and grated smoked Gouda. It’s delicious!!
Tasty, but I probably would have used half as much cream cheese
Absolutely delicious !!!
Excellent and easy to make recipe!
Very tasty and not hard to make. I baked the stuffed mushrooms in parchment cups which was (I thought) a little easier to handle for my guests.
I didn't have cayenne pepper or onion powder on hand, but decided to try them out because they sounded delish. I added a handful of finely crushed garlic and parmesan focaccia croutons into the cream cheese mixture (for a bit of crunch) and they turned out great! Thanks for sharing your recipe :)
Easy and delicious! I topped and baked them with Frenchs Fried Onions andkept everything else the same.
This recipe was amazing! We added our own spices and some pork sausage with a provolone/mozzarella mixture on top. Delicious!
Yummy, added finely chopped green onions & finely chopped red pepper, just about 1/4 c each.
Great recipe! Very easy. Thanks for sharing! There are so many ways to go with this recipe. I'll be making this one again soon.
I made this for a meal with my parents, therefore I did omit the Cayenne. When I make again, which I will absolutely do, I look forward to the Cayenne added back in. As I expected the flavor to be dim, due to the Cayenne omission, I added in about an 1/4 cup of minced cooked bacon. Yes, Bacon makes everything better:)
I made these as a Thanksgiving appetizer and they were a huge hit. I followed the recipe exactly except I omitted the cayenne pepper and added crumbled bacon. They were moist and flavorful. I made 3 dozen medium sized mushrooms (maybe plus a few) and I had plenty of filling. Definitely will make these again!
I followed the recipe as is and it came out perfect. Great recipe easy to prepare.
Easy on the barbecue! I followed the recipe pretty closely, just added a bit of finely chopped red pepper to the mushroom tops and garlic when I was frying those up. Then popped them on the upper shelf on the barbecue as it was heating - The mushroom caps were perfectly cooked when my delicious marinated salmon was done - maybe 20 mins with BBQ temp fluctuating between 325 and 375.
Very good appetizer. Good for people with gluten issues. I've made a few times and use whatever cheeses are on hand. Everything works. You'll get lots of compliments.
This is an exceptional appetizer! I kept hearing make more...make it again!!!
Made exactly as directed. Quick, easy, and delicious.
These mushrooms were amazing. The only thing we changed was adding small pieces of green onion.
Definitely a 5 star in this family... I did add bacon and chives in it.. it was a big hit!!
Turned out great.
Tastes great! I only used half of the cream cheese and it was more than enough!
First time I have made these and we loved it. I added red peppers and green onions. I had two containers of mushrooms and had plenty of filling for them. I will defiantly be making this again!! I had a few left over and they heated up nicely the next day. Yummy!!!
Made these for recent potluck BBQ and everybody loved them and wanted the recipe. Easy appy!
very simple and easy to make but packed with flavor. made this for thanksgiving and it was a hit! will definitely make again!
I made this but with half the cream cheese (only 4 oz.) It came out wonderfully and tasted delicious. Normally I don't like spicy but this was very good.
Followed the recipe quite closely, served them as an extra little side ( 2 per person) & would make them again
These were delish and so easy to make! I followed the recipe exactly and wouldn't change a thing! So good, will definitely be making these again. Thanks for sharing :)
Simple and a great appetizer.
Both my husband and I love these mushrooms. Very tasty- i'm having a picnic and considering making these- could they be kept warm in crockpot after baking? Any thoughts or ideas?
absolutely love these! make them for friends all the time. I never have onion powder though so I always leave that out and they are just as delicious.
This was a great hit for Christmas appetizers. I had more filling than mushrooms so used the extra on a large portabella I had on hand. I also added a green onion for color and taste but otherwise followed recipe.
My husband and I were shocked at how fantastic these are, especially for being so simple and easy!! Will definitely be making them again!!
They were delicious. Saving this recipe!
I quadrupled the recipe for a large party (nearly 50 mushrooms). They weren't difficult to make, even though I made 4x the original recipe. There was lots of extra filling, so I bought more mushrooms and stuffed those, too! They were ALL eaten up. I added a little bit extra spice but I don't think it was necessary. Simple recipe that pleases a large number of people. Bonus, they're vegetarian so ALMOST everyone can eat them. :)
So yummy! I made it exactly as written but also added a little square of sliced swiss cheese on top of each mushroom before it went in the oven. Everyone loved it!
i've made these more times than i can count by now. be sure to serve them right out of the oven. they cool very quickly.
These were simple and delicious! A definite keeper~YUM!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
I love this recipe! it turned out delishious. thank you
More mix than mushrooms. I'd prefer to thin out the cream cheese with more mushroom and breadcrumbs. Very tasty.
awsome
Hi. No changes and everyone has loved it every time I take it to a party. Sometimes I butter the mushroom buttons on the outside.
I used one package of mushrooms (which had 8), and I only used 4 oz cream cheese. I sauteed the chopped mushroom stems with a tablespoon of a bbq rub my brother makes instead of all the spices listed in this recipe. I added in chopped bacon with the cream cheese mixture. I skipped the parmesan cheese. Very delicious!
Awesome!!! Made exactly to recipe and had enough filling for 2 containers of mushrooms. Definitely a hit!
This was great recipie we loved it! We added spinach to the stem pieces when sauteing. A great subtle addition.
Didn't change a thing! Everyone loved them! This one is a keeper!
I made these mushrooms for our Thanksgiving appetizer. My guests and I love them. This recipe will be used again when company comes. It's so easy!
Made it for Thanksgiving absolutely none left! Appetizer hit of the day!!!
These are great! Doubled the recipe but I think that I will have to triple it next time!
Easy to make and got great reviews from my guests!
My family demands I make these every time we all get together. Definitely a favorite. I skip the cayenne pepper just because we aren't fans of spicy. Love this recipe!
I have made these twice now, once for a wedding reception and once for another large gathering. Both times I didn't change a thing and both times got many, many compliments, including requests for the recipe. Thank you for sharing this great recipe!
Made just as the recipe is listed. Easy to make and so delicious. This has become a family favorite.
I used pepper jack instead of parm and it worked great! It gave it even more kick and everyone LOVED it
Amazing! But I didn’t have cayenne pepper and onion powder so I made adjustments. I added crushed red peppers - just a touch. And chopped two green onions. It was amazing! I will make this again for certain.
Great appetizer - easy & delicious
Love this recipe! Moist and flavorful. I add 12 crushed Ritz crackers into the mixture just before stuffing the caps and drizzle some butter onto the top of each cap . Ridiculously yum!
Made the first time as directed. Plate totally wiped out! Tons of compliments! Really good recipe. Thanks for sharing!
Very good. A big hit for my dinner party. Will definately make again.
made this kinda.... used it as a guide. used stuffer mushrooms wrapped a slice of bacon around instead of the seasoning in this recipe i just used about a tbsp of chili powder. and a lot more garlic lol same temp and a bit longer due to the bacon
I used lobster rather than stems
Fast and easy appetizer,added crumbled bacon and mozzarella cheese
A definite hit!
too much cream cheese - tastes like eating cream cheese blocks with a hint of mushroom
I served these at a small get together to RAVE reviews! Cant wait to make them again. YUMMMMM
Big hit..Will definetly make again..
I made it as written and the flavor is delicious. a bit spicy so be aware of the kick. I'll make this again but might try substituting paprika for the Cayenne for a more smokey flavor. the reason I gave this 4 stars instead of five is because the filling makes a lot more than will fit into 12 mushroom caps. I ended up using every mushroom in the 16 oz container which made 32 mushrooms and still had filling leftover. I might try halving the cream cheese and seasonings next time. will def make again
I added bread crumbs to mixture also. Everyone loved them.
i topped it off with bacon and it was delicious, also good with quinoa on the top WHAT!!!!!!LOL
Fantastic and easy! I did add finely chopped red pepper and green onion. I would try this next time with some crab for variation
I liked the simplicity of this recipe. Unlike other stuffed mushroom recipes with spinach, peppers, crab..., this one delivers a clean mushroom taste with a hint of garlic. The amount of the cream cheese sounded like alot for 12 mushrooms ( mine were medium size) So I cut it by half and I had plenty of stuffing for all the mushrooms. My Mushrooms were little watery though, maybe next time,raising the oven temperature little bit, would prevent that.
I loved this recipe! I will definitely make it again but I may cut the amount of cream cheese I put in.
Super simple to prepare! I changed it up a little bit and added some chopped spinach and 1/4 teaspoon of rosemary. Turned out very delicious, whole family loved them ( including the dog who snuck one)! Would definitely recommend this recipe!(:
These are so delicious. No changes needed! ??
Made these for the first time, and they are phenomenal! Definitely going to be making these again. Only thing I did different from the recipe was sprinkle some shredded parmesan cheese on top before baking. I also filled some baby bellas which came out quite nice!
Yummy mushrooms. I made a smaller amount (for one) and used them as part of an appy tray. Thanks for sharing this nice keeper.
Amazing! The family loved these and then I made them for the crew at the firehouse. It was a huge hit!!
Wow, so good. I made a baking sheet full of these babies and my husband and I ate all of them in one sitting. Couldn't stop eating them!!! 10 stars!
Sauté onion or scallion and then garlic cloves in butter along with the stems - also chopped spinach, roasted or chopped red pepper... Add some bacon, sausage, crab, prosciutto or pepperoni bits. Or change the cheese to cheddar and add chopped crab meat. Add a few drops of sriracha/hot sauce for extra spice. For more colour: maybe chives, paprika or parsley on top. Cut the corner off a Ziploc bag and squeeze filling into caps. Panko on top plus shredded Parm for extra kick. Bake on a broiler pan so they don't sit in juice - less soggy and less mess.
Super easy and delicious!
Excellent mushrooms. I added a splash of white wine to the mushroom stems and garlic saute. I melted the cream cheese into the pan with the saute. I then added a generous pinch of both shredded mozzarella and cheddar, then stuffed the shrooms. I did not add cayenne.
