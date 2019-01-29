Stuffed Cream Cheese Mushrooms

175 Ratings
  • 5 147
  • 4 23
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Delicious appie with a kick. Always a party favorite when we make them. I usually double the recipe.

By Lindsay Smith

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
44 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 mushrooms
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare a baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Clean mushrooms with a damp paper towel. Carefully break stems from mushrooms. Chop stems extremely fine.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry chopped mushroom stems and garlic in hot oil until any moisture has disappeared, taking care not to burn the garlic, 3 to 5 minutes. Spread mushroom mixture into a bowl to cool completely, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, onion powder, and cayenne pepper with the mushroom stems and garlic until very thick and completely mixed. Use a small spoon fill each mushroom cap with a generous amount of stuffing. Arrange stuffed mushrooms onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until piping hot and liquid starts to form under the caps, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 44mg; sodium 163.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022