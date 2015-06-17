Bacon and Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 4.58 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is one of my family's choice meals. I have even taught my 11-year-old daughter to make it. Awesome for busy weeknights and when you have your kid's friends over. If you prefer it meatier add more bacon.

By Lindy

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook and stir bacon and onions in a skillet over medium heat until bacon is crisp and onions are softened, 10 to 15 minutes. Add tomatoes to skillet; cook and stir until liquid is evaporated, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 minutes. Drain and return pasta to pot.

  • Preheat oven to 355 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Stir 3 cups Cheddar cheese into the tomato mixture until cheese is melted and sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes. Mix sauce into pasta. Pour pasta mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish and top with remaining Cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is golden brown and crisp, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
604 calories; protein 32.9g; carbohydrates 50.3g; fat 29.8g; cholesterol 88.9mg; sodium 878mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

Mitey1
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2019
This was simple to make and delicious; however, it isn't as creamy as most mac & cheese recipes. We didn't mind that because it was so delicious, but it might be disappointing to others. I spiced it up by sprinkling a little hot paprika and smoked paprika on top before baking it. The paprika also added a nice color. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Sheila LaLonde
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2017
I made this exactly as the recipe stated except I roughly chopped the tomatoes instead of grating. This a good and different twist to mac and cheese. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Joan Stafford
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2017
Omg! Delish! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lpcollins
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2019
Made 1/2 recipe with 12 oz bacon, assorted cheeses in my fridge. I sauté the bacon, spooned off most of the grease, tossed in the onion, and then Used white Vermouth to deglaze the pan, then added the tomato and reduced the liquid. Very good! Read More
Helpful
(1)
card183
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2019
Didn't change a thing and it's delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jessi D
Rating: 2 stars
04/17/2021
extremely bland. I didn't add the tomatoes since I don't like them but I didn't think not adding them would make this recipe this bland. $30 completely wasted. suggest adding salt & pepper to taste, half & half. we added 18oz of shredded mozzarella cheese and poured a nice bit of the excess bacon grease in but wish we added more now. Read More
Alice Carlson
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2020
This is a family favorite except we modify it slightly. Instead of the fresh tomatoes, we use a quart (or a large can) of canned tomatoes. We also chunk the cheddar cheese instead of grating it. And we skip the mozzarella. Read More
Laura Hanson
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2021
This is excellent Mac and Cheese. My mother always put tomatoes in her macaroni and cheese so this is a real comfort dish for me. I did not change the recipe but did deglaze the pan with white wine after cooking the bacon and onions. Read More
Rodney Wise
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2019
I made as a dish for Thanksgiving and it was a hit! I didn t use the tomatoes as per the wife s preference but it was still great! Read More
