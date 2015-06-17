Bacon and Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

This was simple to make and delicious; however, it isn't as creamy as most mac & cheese recipes. We didn't mind that because it was so delicious, but it might be disappointing to others. I spiced it up by sprinkling a little hot paprika and smoked paprika on top before baking it. The paprika also added a nice color.
I made this exactly as the recipe stated except I roughly chopped the tomatoes instead of grating. This a good and different twist to mac and cheese.
Made 1/2 recipe with 12 oz bacon, assorted cheeses in my fridge. I sauté the bacon, spooned off most of the grease, tossed in the onion, and then Used white Vermouth to deglaze the pan, then added the tomato and reduced the liquid. Very good!
Didn't change a thing and it's delicious!
extremely bland. I didn't add the tomatoes since I don't like them but I didn't think not adding them would make this recipe this bland. $30 completely wasted. suggest adding salt & pepper to taste, half & half. we added 18oz of shredded mozzarella cheese and poured a nice bit of the excess bacon grease in but wish we added more now.
This is a family favorite except we modify it slightly. Instead of the fresh tomatoes, we use a quart (or a large can) of canned tomatoes. We also chunk the cheddar cheese instead of grating it. And we skip the mozzarella.
This is excellent Mac and Cheese. My mother always put tomatoes in her macaroni and cheese so this is a real comfort dish for me. I did not change the recipe but did deglaze the pan with white wine after cooking the bacon and onions.
I made as a dish for Thanksgiving and it was a hit! I didn t use the tomatoes as per the wife s preference but it was still great!