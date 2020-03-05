Skillet Chicken Bulgogi

Rating: 4.65 stars
211 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 156
  • 4 star values: 40
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a quick and easy, but very tasty meal. You can substitute the chicken with beef or pork for variety. My wife and I absolutely love this recipe, and it only takes 30 minutes with very few dirty dishes! Serve over rice.

By daveparks4

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
33 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk onion, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, sesame oil, sesame seeds, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl until marinade is smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Cook and stir chicken and marinade together in a large skillet over medium-high heat until chicken is cooked through, about 15 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Add vegetables if you wish; I normally use carrot straws and sliced mushrooms. For a little more bite, I use a peppercorn medley grinder instead of black pepper. You can substitute peanut oil for the sesame oil, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 69.2mg; sodium 1230mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (187)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2015
We loved this. I used only 2 T. sugar and doubled the soy sauce and the garlic because I had a bit more than a pound of chicken. Kept the other ingredients as written. I served this over fried noodles. To make the noodles I used 8 oz of cooked angel hair rough chopped into a hot pan with 1/4 cup butter and. 2 T peanut oil. Sprinkle with 2 chopped green onions and garlic salt. Fry until golden. Mix with steamed broccoli. Serve serve the bulgogi over top of the noodle. 5 stars. Chicken had AMAZING FLAVOR. Nice and spicy. Read More
Helpful
(71)

Most helpful critical review

mandalala
Rating: 3 stars
09/13/2015
woo garlic! I halved the garlic and still felt like that was too much Read More
Helpful
(2)
211 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 156
  • 4 star values: 40
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2015
We loved this. I used only 2 T. sugar and doubled the soy sauce and the garlic because I had a bit more than a pound of chicken. Kept the other ingredients as written. I served this over fried noodles. To make the noodles I used 8 oz of cooked angel hair rough chopped into a hot pan with 1/4 cup butter and. 2 T peanut oil. Sprinkle with 2 chopped green onions and garlic salt. Fry until golden. Mix with steamed broccoli. Serve serve the bulgogi over top of the noodle. 5 stars. Chicken had AMAZING FLAVOR. Nice and spicy. Read More
Helpful
(71)
DIZ&#9829;
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2015
I've been making this every since the recipe was published. It's so easy to toss together for a last minute meal idea. No changes necessary. It's perfect! Bulgogi means thinly sliced meat. I like mine cut to the point that it's almost shaved. Toss in a hot skillet and it's done in under 5 minutes. To serve, we like it best over sesame noodles or even a plain Ramen style noodle. Add a mix of stir-fried veggies like broccoli, carrots, and cabbage and you have a complete all-in-one meal. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Diana71
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2015
Followed the recipe exactly, and this was amazingly delicious. Wow. We served it with lettuce cups. FANTASTIC. 5+ stars. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Advertisement
BigShotsMom
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2015
I've made this twice now. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and I kept thinking something was missing. The second time I added about a tbs of minced ginger. Is it authenttic? Who cares - it's delicious and fairly quick to make a nutritious diner. Thanks, Daveparks4! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Rock_lobster
Rating: 4 stars
05/07/2015
Skillet Chicken Bulgogi Haiku: "Quick and flavorful. But was done much more quickly. (Ate mine in lettuce.)" On med-hi heat w/ the chicken cut into thin slices, they would've been obliterated to dry slivers in 15 min. - more like a stir-fry at that temperature, my chicken was done in more like 5 min. I put the marinade into a ziploc bag w/ the chicken about 2 hrs. b4 preparing it for myself for lunch (reduced ingredients to 2 servings and ate in lettuce leaves) and followed everything else as written. Surprisingly tasty - Read More
Helpful
(11)
JARRIE
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2015
We thought this was extremely tasty, though it didn't really taste much like bulgogi to me due to not being cooked on an open flame. It was still extremely delicious. I wound up finishing mine on a sheet pan in the oven so I could broil it to crisp up the skin a bit, and also bc it was sort of stewing in my 12-inch skillet. I think in the future I'd just broil it right from the get-go, the internet is full of instructions on how to do that if you're curious to try that route. Thanks for sharing your recipe! Served with rice on lettuce cups to make it remind us even further of bulgogi :) Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
Leslie from Aurora
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2018
Loved it!!! Doubled the amount of onion ( scallions). Don't add any extra salt, the soy sauce has enough. The key thing I do is to saute until all the liquid is gone and everything has more or less caramelized. It's amazing this way! I served it over a couple packages of ramen noodles cooked with a chicken bullion cube and some frozen peas. Also made an Asian slaw salad with mandarin oranges and browned almonds in it. Everything accidentally got mixed together on the plate, and boy, was that good! This is definitely going on our frequent flyer list. When my brother-in-law had it recently, he couldn't stop raving about it. Said he wanted it for his next birthday dinner! Read More
Helpful
(9)
karin
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2015
Very good. Followed recipe exactly. Served with Jasmine rice Read More
Helpful
(6)
Janice Gaugler Stittgen
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2016
This had excellent flavor, and was so easy! My family loved it, there were NO leftovers! I added carrot straws and sliced mushrooms as suggested, and I went heavy on the garlic. Fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(4)
mandalala
Rating: 3 stars
09/13/2015
woo garlic! I halved the garlic and still felt like that was too much Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022