Rating: 5 stars We loved this. I used only 2 T. sugar and doubled the soy sauce and the garlic because I had a bit more than a pound of chicken. Kept the other ingredients as written. I served this over fried noodles. To make the noodles I used 8 oz of cooked angel hair rough chopped into a hot pan with 1/4 cup butter and. 2 T peanut oil. Sprinkle with 2 chopped green onions and garlic salt. Fry until golden. Mix with steamed broccoli. Serve serve the bulgogi over top of the noodle. 5 stars. Chicken had AMAZING FLAVOR. Nice and spicy. Helpful (71)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this every since the recipe was published. It's so easy to toss together for a last minute meal idea. No changes necessary. It's perfect! Bulgogi means thinly sliced meat. I like mine cut to the point that it's almost shaved. Toss in a hot skillet and it's done in under 5 minutes. To serve, we like it best over sesame noodles or even a plain Ramen style noodle. Add a mix of stir-fried veggies like broccoli, carrots, and cabbage and you have a complete all-in-one meal. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars Followed the recipe exactly, and this was amazingly delicious. Wow. We served it with lettuce cups. FANTASTIC. 5+ stars. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I've made this twice now. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and I kept thinking something was missing. The second time I added about a tbs of minced ginger. Is it authenttic? Who cares - it's delicious and fairly quick to make a nutritious diner. Thanks, Daveparks4! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Skillet Chicken Bulgogi Haiku: "Quick and flavorful. But was done much more quickly. (Ate mine in lettuce.)" On med-hi heat w/ the chicken cut into thin slices, they would've been obliterated to dry slivers in 15 min. - more like a stir-fry at that temperature, my chicken was done in more like 5 min. I put the marinade into a ziploc bag w/ the chicken about 2 hrs. b4 preparing it for myself for lunch (reduced ingredients to 2 servings and ate in lettuce leaves) and followed everything else as written. Surprisingly tasty - Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars We thought this was extremely tasty, though it didn't really taste much like bulgogi to me due to not being cooked on an open flame. It was still extremely delicious. I wound up finishing mine on a sheet pan in the oven so I could broil it to crisp up the skin a bit, and also bc it was sort of stewing in my 12-inch skillet. I think in the future I'd just broil it right from the get-go, the internet is full of instructions on how to do that if you're curious to try that route. Thanks for sharing your recipe! Served with rice on lettuce cups to make it remind us even further of bulgogi :) Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it!!! Doubled the amount of onion ( scallions). Don't add any extra salt, the soy sauce has enough. The key thing I do is to saute until all the liquid is gone and everything has more or less caramelized. It's amazing this way! I served it over a couple packages of ramen noodles cooked with a chicken bullion cube and some frozen peas. Also made an Asian slaw salad with mandarin oranges and browned almonds in it. Everything accidentally got mixed together on the plate, and boy, was that good! This is definitely going on our frequent flyer list. When my brother-in-law had it recently, he couldn't stop raving about it. Said he wanted it for his next birthday dinner! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Very good. Followed recipe exactly. Served with Jasmine rice Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This had excellent flavor, and was so easy! My family loved it, there were NO leftovers! I added carrot straws and sliced mushrooms as suggested, and I went heavy on the garlic. Fantastic! Helpful (4)