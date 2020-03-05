Hawaiian Sausage Skillet

Rating: 4.47 stars
60 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 23
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I made this up one day when I couldn't find a recipe anywhere with these ingredients. So I kind of threw it together on a whim. Sugar can be adjusted for sweetness, and if the sauce gets a bit thicker than desired I suggest adding a little chicken broth as it's thickening. Serve immediately over rice.

By elttlbit78

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir sausage, onion, and green bell pepper until vegetables start to become tender, about 8 minutes; add pineapple and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pineapple is hot, about 5 minutes more.

  • Beat pineapple juice and cornstarch together in a bowl using a whisk. Stir brown sugar, cider vinegar, soy sauce, and minced garlic with the pineapple juice until the sugar dissolves into the liquid; pour over the sausage mixture and cook until the sauce thickens, 5 to 8 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Orange juice can replace pineapple juice, if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 45.2g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 54mg; sodium 930.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (61)

Most helpful positive review

Barbara Gault
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2019
Made this last night in instant pot. Added tsp sesame oil, tsp grated fresh ginger, 1 TBS Dijon mustard, and I doubled the sauce recipe. Served over rice. Wonderful keeper. Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

Vincef329
Rating: 2 stars
01/13/2017
Here's the 411; Mix your peppers up, colors look good 1/3 C brown sugar? More like 2 Tbls was plenty 2 Tbls cornstarch? No, just 1 Tbls does the job Added the garlic right after the pineapple, it needs to cook a little. I cut the soy in half too, then added a pinch of S&P. Great! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Rock_lobster
Rating: 3 stars
05/18/2015
Hawaiian Sausage Skillet Haiku: "Husband adored this. Too much sweet and goopy sauce, I couldn't eat mine." Made this as directed only using a frozen bag of tri-color bell pepper strips, and starting to brown the sausage b4 adding the veggies so it'd get a little more brown and crispy, the way we like it. The sauce was just sooooo glossy and thick and syrupy sweet. My husband loved it, me, not so much. I'd have to change the ingredient ratio around in order for me to eat it again in the future, and possibly add a veggie like broccoli to make it more of a stir-fry meal. Read More
Helpful
(7)
GBop
Rating: 4 stars
06/10/2016
I thought this recipe was great. I used good quality ingredients and followed the recipe. Sauce amount was perfect for us. My husband liked it and I shared it with my 92 year old mother who enjoyed it as well. I will be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
slo_cook
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2018
I've been making something identical for years. I always use a ripened pepper (red, yellow or orange) because we like the taste better, also I double the amount of sauce because over rice we like a lot of sauce or gravy for whatever dish and the sauce for this dish has that nice sweet and sour taste that helps make it real comfort food. We also have snow peas in ours. Be hungry when you make this and don't plan on getting more then 2 servings because there is no stopping going back for seconds. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Robyn
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2017
My husband loves it, but I thought it was a bit too sweet. So I added a chopped jalapeno pepper to the dish and reduced the brown sugar by half. Still sweet, but the added heat from the jalapeno cuts it a bit. Serve it over jasmine rice and it's delicious. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Astor Galley
Rating: 4 stars
07/20/2016
We have an onion allergy in our home, so I just left them out and it was still a big hit! I used fresh pineapple and bell peppers and I cut a bit of the brown sugar to decrease the sweet. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Darlene Bellamy
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2018
I can’t eat pineapple so subbed with mango and it’s awesome. Thanks for a great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lisa
Rating: 4 stars
03/09/2020
I made a few changes. I cut the brown sugar down to 1/4 cup. Used red bell pepper instead of green for some natural sweetness. Added a pinch if red pepper flakes for a little heat. Served with jasmine rice. I have been making some similar using leftover ham. I also like to serve this with a side of steamed broccoli for a veggie boost Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
