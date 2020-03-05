1 of 61

Rating: 2 stars Here's the 411; Mix your peppers up, colors look good 1/3 C brown sugar? More like 2 Tbls was plenty 2 Tbls cornstarch? No, just 1 Tbls does the job Added the garlic right after the pineapple, it needs to cook a little. I cut the soy in half too, then added a pinch of S&P. Great! Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars Hawaiian Sausage Skillet Haiku: "Husband adored this. Too much sweet and goopy sauce, I couldn't eat mine." Made this as directed only using a frozen bag of tri-color bell pepper strips, and starting to brown the sausage b4 adding the veggies so it'd get a little more brown and crispy, the way we like it. The sauce was just sooooo glossy and thick and syrupy sweet. My husband loved it, me, not so much. I'd have to change the ingredient ratio around in order for me to eat it again in the future, and possibly add a veggie like broccoli to make it more of a stir-fry meal. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Made this last night in instant pot. Added tsp sesame oil, tsp grated fresh ginger, 1 TBS Dijon mustard, and I doubled the sauce recipe. Served over rice. Wonderful keeper. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I thought this recipe was great. I used good quality ingredients and followed the recipe. Sauce amount was perfect for us. My husband liked it and I shared it with my 92 year old mother who enjoyed it as well. I will be making this again. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making something identical for years. I always use a ripened pepper (red, yellow or orange) because we like the taste better, also I double the amount of sauce because over rice we like a lot of sauce or gravy for whatever dish and the sauce for this dish has that nice sweet and sour taste that helps make it real comfort food. We also have snow peas in ours. Be hungry when you make this and don't plan on getting more then 2 servings because there is no stopping going back for seconds. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars My husband loves it, but I thought it was a bit too sweet. So I added a chopped jalapeno pepper to the dish and reduced the brown sugar by half. Still sweet, but the added heat from the jalapeno cuts it a bit. Serve it over jasmine rice and it's delicious. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars We have an onion allergy in our home, so I just left them out and it was still a big hit! I used fresh pineapple and bell peppers and I cut a bit of the brown sugar to decrease the sweet. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I can’t eat pineapple so subbed with mango and it’s awesome. Thanks for a great recipe. Helpful (2)