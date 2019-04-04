My Mom's Sausage and Rice Casserole

50 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 16
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A delicious sausage and rice casserole with almonds, onions, peppers and dry chicken noodle soup mix. Try it! You'll like it!

By Corrie Sasser

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a Dutch-oven over medium heat, brown the sausage with the onion, celery and bell pepper; drain. Pour in rice, hot water, and soup mix. Stir until any lumps of soup have melted. Top with almonds. Cover and bake in a preheated oven for 1 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
414 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 31.9g; cholesterol 53.8mg; sodium 619.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022