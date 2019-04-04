My Mom's Sausage and Rice Casserole

My mamaw used to make this for me all the time growing up. It was one of my favorite meals, and I am so happy to have it now. This recipe is five stars with changes, four stars without. First and foremost, for adult tastes, this is far better with hot sausage. Also, once you have all your ingredients together on the stovetop, bring it to a boil and continue boiling for about three minutes, stirring frequently. This reduces the baking time. Next, pour everything into a 9x13 pan and bake uncovered on 350 for about 30 minutes. My rice was tender, and all the liquid was absorbed after 30 minutes at 350. If there are any leftovers, you'll find that this casserole is even better the second day! Thank you so much.