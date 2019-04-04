My Mom's Sausage and Rice Casserole
A delicious sausage and rice casserole with almonds, onions, peppers and dry chicken noodle soup mix. Try it! You'll like it!
I just finished making this recipe and it was very good. I did not have any celery and I used 4 cup-a-soup packets, (I did not have the regular size). I also was short on time so I just sauteed the sausage, bell pepper, onion, and almonds on top of the stove. I cooked them until they were good and done and the moisture had evaporated. I drained off the fat, added the rice, soup mix and the water, covered the pot and simmered about 40 minutes. I stirred it every now and then and near the end I just let it sit so the bottom got nice and brown (I used a teflon pot). I don't see why I can't just use chicken flavored Rice-a-Roni next time instead of the soup mix and rice. It was a very flavorful dish.Read More
I made a short cut to this recipe because I did not have the 2 hrs for baking that it called for. I cooked the rice in the rice cooker, then put the rice in my pan of sausage, noodle mix,etc, mixed it all up, and poured it into a casserole dish and baked for 1 hour. The casserole turned out nice and moist, but, rather tasteless...at least for OUR Cajun mouths. My family asked me specifically NEVER to cook this again. LOL.Read More
My mamaw used to make this for me all the time growing up. It was one of my favorite meals, and I am so happy to have it now. This recipe is five stars with changes, four stars without. First and foremost, for adult tastes, this is far better with hot sausage. Also, once you have all your ingredients together on the stovetop, bring it to a boil and continue boiling for about three minutes, stirring frequently. This reduces the baking time. Next, pour everything into a 9x13 pan and bake uncovered on 350 for about 30 minutes. My rice was tender, and all the liquid was absorbed after 30 minutes at 350. If there are any leftovers, you'll find that this casserole is even better the second day! Thank you so much.
I have this recipe but its called St Paul's Rice and its an excellent dish to bring to potlucks. I use 2 packs of the dry soup mix for more flavor and bake in a 9 by 13 pan covered with foil.
Excellent recipe. The quantity was skimpy for a family dinner so I bumped up the rice to 1 1/4 cups, water to 5 cups and 2 envelopes soup mix....plenty for a hungry family
Excellent. Added an extra package of the dry chix noodle soup mix. Very good and there were no leftovers.
I'am delighted to find this recipe. I had it 25yrs ago, but misplaced it. I tried it again last night & its better than ever..Truly, A Southern Delight!! Thanks
This is a simple and well balanced dish. My family relly enjoys it. It freezes well also.
What a wonderful surprise! I am so diggin this recipe. My whole family liked this one alot! Next time I am doubling the recipe so there can be leftovers. Thank you (and your mom) for a wonderful dish!
This is almost the same as the one my mom used to make, but she also had chicken in her's. I followed your recipe exactly but then added 2 tsp curry powder like my mom's recipe. WOW!! Yummy!
We have been eating this as a Christmas/Thanksgiving side casserole for years. My Mom always made it (We call it St. Paul's Rice) and holiday dinners are not right without it. We use the hot sausage. Our recipe calls for 3 chopped onions, 2 cups choppped celery a bag of sliced almonds are added into the mix and we use two envelopes soup mix. We simmer for a few minutes after the rice and water are added. It's great to make ahead and keep refrigerated until you are ready to bake it.
This was OK. Not something I would say, "Hey guys want that sausage casserole tonight?" For me to give 5 stars I have to think. Wow when can I make this again?
Super Easy and Yummy. The blahness comes from store-bought sausage...I had some great fresh ground pork, doubled it, the rice and the soup mix..boiled for a while and baked for about 25 mins. Put cheese on top instead of almonds...super good. Much like Sausage Stuffed Peppers, without the peppers.
This recipe surprised me it was better than I thought it would be, and everyone else liked it also. The only thing I would do different next time is add some extra broth and a full cup of rice. I would also mix some almonds in addition to the topping and maybe try a spicier sausage.
I have made this for years but use 2 cans chicken noodle soup w/2 cans water which I think makes more than the original recipe- smells good when cooking
This was really easy to prepare, and soooooo good! I did use two packets of soup mix as other reviewers suggested.
Used 3 leeks, 1 c sliced mushrooms, brown rice, and hot italian turkey sausage. Delicious!!
Shem liked it, but I found it too salty.
Love it!
I changed out the bell peppers for diced pimentos and added a can of cream of chicken soup. This was just like my mom used to make. So nice to have something remind me of her.
Made this last night - it was delicious! I followed some of the other suggestions (especially the one about adding the rice and letting it boil before baking to cut down on cook time - excellent!) I used Mild Italian sausage and it gave the whole thing this wonderfully spicy (yet not too much) kick to it that we found irresistible. I also added carrots into the veggie mix to add a bit of color. Yummy!!
My husband and kids loved this!!I left out the celery and almonds and added a can of Rotel! It was great!
Didn't look so good coming out of the oven, but was actually quite yummy! I had ground pork, so I just seasoned it up with some Italian seasoning & salt. I also added carrots to the dish, and it tasted great and added good color.
I make this recipe using a box of Uncle Ben's Wild Rice blend and adding a small can of mushrooms, one boiled or roasted chicken (remove meat from bone after cooking, discard skin, chop into 1/4" pieces), sage sausage.... It's a family favorite. Personally I skip the almonds and peppers.
Love this unusual casserole. It did not take as long as stated in the recipe to cook it. My oven is a bit on the hot side though. Just watch it carefully.
This was really good although like another reviewer I think adding chicken flavored rice a roni would give the same effect. Any sausage would work well in this dish. I also found the cooking temperature was a little high so I did a 350 oven and only cooked for an hour which was plenty of time.
I started making this recipe and then realized I was out of chicken noodle soup mix, so I used onion soup mix instead -- it was still really yummy! I added corn since I didn't have any peppers on hand either :)
very good. I will be making this one again.
Was a good main dish for the family dinner. Great flavor profile. My wife used to have a similar recipe that we had used a little too often and put away to 'rest' for a while. We subsequently lost it, and now this seems to be a worth replacement! Will make again.
My Mom made this for me when I was little, but I didn't have the recipe. Thank you so much for posting it, now my kids love it too! This is a great recipe for any season.
I make this every year for Christmas morning breakfast- but that turned out to not be enough for my husband, and so I have to make it at least once a month. I’ve made it per the instructions, I’ve added extra peppers, I’ve left the grease in the pan, and every modification makes it better! I now add twice the rice (keep the water the same and leave the grease in the pan) for a larger meal. To the reviewer who made the rice separately- thats no reason to rate this recipe lower! The rice needs to take on the flavor of the other ingredients. Cooking it separately was the mistake, not the fault of the recipe creator. This recipe is delicious, and is now a family favorite! It’s in our oven tonight!
My family and I did not care for this recipe. Won't make again.
this was okay, was lacking something probaby won't make again
I added more rice than original recipe and didn't have an envelope of chicken noodle soup. However, had a package of vegetable and worked great.
This is one of my family's favorites!
Thank you for this recipe. I was very upset when I could not find it. I have lost so many recipes in my last three moves. My boys really liked this casserole when they were growing up. It is such a nice change from the usual casserole dishes. My daughter in law does not care for green peppers but likes the red ones so I will try substituting them in the recipe. I can hardly wait to make it.
My family enjoyed this casserole. I added sliced mushrooms and left out the celery because I didn't have any on hand. I used 1 cup of rice and 4 cups of chicken broth. Using the advice from another review I let the mixture come to a boil on the stove and simmer for about 10 minutes. Remaining cooking time was 1 hour in the oven at 350.
