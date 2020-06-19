Cranberry Sauce Muffins

102 Ratings
  • 5 69
  • 4 23
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

Leftover cranberry sauce is obviously great on turkey sandwiches, and it's even delicious warmed up and spooned over ice cream or pancakes, but have you tried it in muffins? This easy recipe for cranberry muffins uses a cup of your smooth or chunky leftover cranberry sauce. The batter comes together in minutes and the moist, sweet muffins are perfect for a post-Thanksgiving breakfast or snack.

By Mintcookie

Gallery
25 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line 18 muffin cups with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Beat cranberry sauce, milk, oil, egg, and vanilla together in a bowl until well combined.

  • Whisk flour, brown sugar, white sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, cardamom, and salt together in a separate bowl. Stir dry ingredients into wet ingredients until batter is just moistened. Pour into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 160.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/16/2022