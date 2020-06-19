Cranberry Sauce Muffins

Leftover cranberry sauce is obviously great on turkey sandwiches, and it's even delicious warmed up and spooned over ice cream or pancakes, but have you tried it in muffins? This easy recipe for cranberry muffins uses a cup of your smooth or chunky leftover cranberry sauce. The batter comes together in minutes and the moist, sweet muffins are perfect for a post-Thanksgiving breakfast or snack.
It is great basic recipe for muffins. Couldn't help tweaking it. 1: used 1 cup white flour and 1 cup ground oats. 2: didn't add white sugar at all, because my homemade cranberry sauce already had sugar in it. 3: used coconut oil instead of oil. 4: Added orange rind and squeezed orange juice of one small orange. The outcome was heavenly. Will make it again and again.
These were surprisingly good. Nice flavor, rose very well, had a delicious crispy top with a moist interior. Loved the spices. I used whole milk, as I always do in baking to ensure a moist product with a full flavor. I had considered adding some sort of topping to these, but I loved the thin crispy layer that developed and am glad I didn't add anything to this great recipe. I got 14 perfect sized muffins from this recipe instead of eighteen. Thanks!
These are pretty good. My own experience included forgetting to put the brown sugar in (the glory of baking with a 20 month old running rampant) and I have a feeling my baking powder is old. I came out with a very dense muffin and it could have been sweeter. I sprinkled brown sugar on top which both sweetened it a little and gave me a crumby coating and it worked good. Even with my two mishaps and without sprinkling the sugar on top these were pretty good. I'd save this recipe to reuse my cranberry sauce each year. I tried to stretch it to make 18 but gosh they were small. I think 12 is the number. I'd add a crumb coating too next time. .Thanks for the recipe! *I went back to check and apparently I have two jars of baking powder. One is fresh, the other expired in oct 2014 ??. So recipe works even with that going on.
it's delicious, I mean honestly i wish id used homemade cranberry sauce but i did this with canned because i had it laying around. i made a lemon curd on top and it paired well together 9/10 would use again
I just finished making these muffins to use up homemade cranberry sauce. Made a few tweeks. Used only amount of brown sugar called for and omitted white sugar as the cranberry sauce already had sugar in it. Substituted about 1/2 cup regular flour with whole wheat flour, added heaping tablespoons of oat bran, wheat bran and flaxseed meal to dry mixture. Didn't have cardamom, substituted allspice and dash of nutmeg, mixed skim milk and eggnog to make 3/4 cup and about 1T of lemon juice. Had to add a bit extra mlk to dry ingredients beause of the additions but turned out awesome.
These are really good!Great way to use up leftover cranberry sauce. I think the recipe is good for 12 large muffins. The next time I would add a streusel topping and maybe some walnuts. I will definitely make these again.
Made no changes other than using half-and-half instead of milk because that was all I had in my refrigerator. Thinking that half-and-half couldn’t possibly make it worse, LOL. I have been searching for the last couple years for different recipes to use up my leftover homemade cranberry sauce. My cranberry sauce is pretty simple. It is 16 ounces of fresh cranberries, 2 cups of sugar, half a cup of orange juice, half a cup of cranberry juice or water, and 1 tablespoon of orange zest. Bring it to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes. This is the sauce I used to make these muffins and I have to say this is probably the best use of my leftover cranberry sauce that I’ve tried to date and it will go into my recipe folder because I will be making them again. I have tried a cranberry orange bread and cranberry orange scones, both of which are made with leftover cranberry sauce. Was not impressed with the bread and the scones were pretty good. But these muffins topped all three of these recipes. I will probably keep the recipe for the scones and this recipe for the muffins and that will be the two recipes I use to make use of my leftover cranberry sauce. I noticed some reviews left out the spices and I can’t imagine doing that because the spices were right on for these muffins. And the amount of sugar was just right. And as far as putting a topping on them, not needed. These muffins stand just as they are and need nothing else. Thank you so much for posting this recipe.
I tried this recipe and loved the muffins. I made a simple lemon glaze to go over them (needed to use up some lemon juice) and they were magnificent. Thank you for sharing this great use of leftover cranberry sauce.
We used cinnamon and nutmeg for spices instead, and used 2 tsp of baking powder - 1 tablespoon seemed like too much. Also used white sugar for all the sugar, no brown sugar, and used 2 cups of whole berry cranberry sauce and no milk. Mixed mandarin oranges (canned) in with the cranberry sauce making these cran-orange muffins. My 3 year old likes them, so can't go wrong!
Not bad and a good use of leftover cranberry sauce. I followed other's recommendations and omitted the white sugar...my homemade sauce is apparently tarter than I realized and I wish I'd added it. Added orange zest and a few leftover pecans...I do wish I'd added more pecans. I also baked it into a loaf instead of muffins... 60 minutes at 400, which was perfect. I will probably make it again as an excellent way to use up sauce.
I had the perfect amount of leftover homemade Orange Ginger Cranberry sauce from Thanksgiving to make these muffins. My husband walked in as I'd just pulled them out of the oven and couldn't believe how wonderful the house smelled. I made a few substitutions: 1.5 tbsp ground flax + 3 tbsp water for the egg and almond milk instead of cow's milk to make them vegan, also 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice for the cinnamon and cardamom. I also forgot I was out of regular sugar so I used 3/4 cup brown sugar as the total sweetener. I will definitely make these again next year with my leftover cranberry sauce!
I just made these tonight and they are fantastic. I used cup 4 cup gluten free flour instead and I used more cranberry sauce because I had over a cup leftover it probably ended up being like 1.5 cups. I used some pumpkin pie spice instead of cardamom and I used butter instead of vegetable oil. They turned out great!
Delicious and easy! I added craisins for an added kick of cranberry. I made these really quickly before school one day for my students. They really enjoyed them! I didn't put the spices in for fear of allergies in my class, but I didn't miss them. I will be making these again! ??
This muffin is very moist inside with a nice crispy outside. I used my home made cranberry - orange sauce left over from Christmas. I had a handful of fresh cranberries left over so I tossed them in. Gives a nice zing of cranberry every once in a while. I didn't have cardamom so I used a substitute I found online: equal parts cinnamon and nutmeg. This is a good make again muffin.
I made this recipe the first time because I had leftover cranberry sauce, now it is my go-to recipe and I buy cranberry sauce specifically for these muffins. I usually add either walnuts or pecans and today I added orange zest and replaced some of the milk with fresh orange juice. Yum for breakfast!
To my surprise my husband enjoyed these so much that I had to thaw my leftover cranberry sauce to make another batch. I didn’t add cardamom because I have no idea how it taste and I did add 1 1/2 cups of roughly chopped walnuts. Other than that I made it as stated. Was not too sweet as some reviewers stated.
These muffins are so boring, I don'r recommend them at all. Following the recipe, mine were over cooked, so I would cook for less time. To add flavour I would add some dates and walnuts to make them more interesting.
I just made these with some Thanksgiving leftover sauce, and they are delicious. Nice and moist, 20 minutes was just right in my oven. I did not have cardamom so I used allspice powder and added 1/2 tsp of ground ginger as well. I used coconut-almond milk instead of cow's milk with no adverse effect. I will be making a second batch I think!
This recipe works best when you use paper muffin liners. I use a metal muffin pan and when done, these were a little too moist. Next time, I will halve the vegetable oil - that should solve the problem.
They tasted good but I think it was missing something. Can't put my finger on it but they could use a little something extra. Maybe some orange zest or the like would be a nice addition to the recipe. Good chance to experiment.
My kids (who hate cranberry sauce) loved these. First I made as directed except I was out of ground cardamom. Delicious and moist! Second time I made these I used orange extract instead of vanilla extract and allspice instead of cardamom (still out). I had made my homemade cranberry sauce with apple juice instead of orange juice or even zest, so thought the orange extract in the muffins would be a good sub and it was. This is a fantastic recipe and can be played with easily.
Wonderful, easy, a keeper!. I used walnut oil, skipped the white sugar, and used a little coconut flour, almond flour, and oat bran to replace 25% of the flour. Next time I'll add demerara sugar on top. The leftover cranberry sauce was cranberry-orange relish made from cranberries, a whole orange, and sugar, and the orange peel gave the muffin a little zing I found irresistible. So much so, that I ate 5 right out of the oven. These were very light - I could have eaten more!
These were quite good but the cranberry flavour wasn't as noticeable as I'd hoped, maybe because the sauce was canned? I love the taste of orange and cranberry together so I did add the zest and juice of an orange. I also substituted half of the flour with rolled oats to provide some texture and fibre. I will definitely make again and may try adding pecans.
These muffins were really good. They were light and moist. A very good basic recipe. I used leftover homemade cranberry sauce from Thanksgiving and substituted orange juice for the milk and added 2 tsp orange zest. I used paper cupcake liners and topped with white shimmer sugar. Saving this recipe in my holiday file. When I make them again, I will add walnuts and maybe an orange glaze for the top.
Good way to use up cranberry sauce from the holidays. I omitted the brown sugar b/c of the high level of sweetness from the cranberry sauce already. I also substituted orange and lemon extracts (I made these twice) for the vanilla for a citrus twist.
Debbie Carpan
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2018
When I made these muffins, I thought they needed something. I made a glaze out of 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 tsp lemon zest and 1/4 cup lemon juice, dipped each muffin in after 5 minutes out of the oven and let them cool on a rack while soaking in that lemony goodness. They turned out awesome! Thank you for sharing your recipe!
I have made these twice. The first time I followed the recipe exactly, and they were fabulous as written. The second time I added orange zest, substituted orange extract for the vanilla, and used half milk and half orange juice for the liquid. They were delicious the second time too, and I preferred the texture, maybe because of the pseudo buttermilk. I used sugar in the raw on top. Great recipe! I'll be making these again and again
Delicious! Made these with strained leftover homemade cranberry orange sauce, eliminated the white sugar, added a half cup of chopped walnuts, and made twelve larger muffins. Maybe the best muffins we've ever tasted!
I made these with half whole wheat and half all purpose flour, homemade apple sauce in place of oil, egg nog in place of milk, and allspice instead of corriander and homemade cranberry sauce. I also added 3 tbls of ground flax seed. I cant get past the egg nog flavor in the muffins. So it may deserve 5 stars. idk They are moist.
A great way to use up leftover cranberry sauce. I had about 1 1/2 cups of cranberry sauce to use so I mixed the cup into the mix and just put spoonfuls on the tops of the muffins to finish it off. The muffins are deliciously tart.
So, funny story. Somehow I ended up with a 16-oz. can of cranberry sauce (I always use fresh berries). This recipe has good reviews, so I made it, multiplying it one and a half times. But after opening the can, I was surprised to find that the sauce contained no whole berries. I went ahead anyway and added dried cranberries. Muffins are good, but colour is a bit odd; they could use a little more oil or butter. I'll try this again with my homemade sauce, adding walnuts or pecans.
Quite delicious! I used an entire can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, which was a little over a cup of sauce & it worked fine. I used 1.5 cups white flour and half a cup of oats. I used only 1/4 cup brown sugar since there's plenty of sugar in the sauce already. I used 1/4 cup whole fat plain yogurt & 1/2 cup milk. These were sweet/tart and just yummy! I'm about to eat my second one & they just came out of he oven!
This recipe is perfect. Everyone in my family loved these deliscious muffins...even my mom who isn't a huge fan of cranberries! Thank you for this terrific recipe! I will definitely be making these again!
Brilliant recipe - can't believe I've wasted leftover cranberry sauce in the past! I substituted half the white flour for whole wheat flour and reduced sugar by 1/4 cup, and they were still plenty moist and sweet. Will make a double batch of cranberry sauce next time around so I can freeze extra for muffins. Delicious!
When I made these muffins, I thought they needed something. I made a glaze out of 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 tsp lemon zest and 1/4 cup lemon juice, dipped each muffin in after 5 minutes out of the oven and let them cool on a rack while soaking in that lemony goodness. They turned out awesome! Thank you for sharing your recipe!
I made this and it turned out amazing! I doubled the cranberry sauce, but accidentally left out the egg and oil somehow even! it must not have effected anything because they are still delicious. My husband says it's his new favorite muffin.
Hey everyone, this is a great recipe. In addition I added a teaspoons of ground ginger, two tablespoons of poppy seeds and zested a lemon. I also ground up some candied pecans and sliced almonds added them to some oats, brown sugar and clarified butter for the topping crust. Added a pinch of sea salt..
It was delicious! My husband, especially loved the tart that the cranberries gave to balance out the sweetness of the muffin. I have never even heard of cademom before so I substituted half cinnamon, half nutmeg along with the cinnamon already required in the recipe. It turned out great!
These cranberry sauce muffins are absolutely delicious and a wonderful use of left over cranberry sauce. They are moist and good! I believe they were extra special at our house because I make our sauce and it has cut up dried apricots, Craisins and regular cranberries in it. The only thing I will add, next time I make these, is walnuts!
Loved the chewy top with soft cake like center. This was great way to use up leftover cranberry sauce. My bro in law makes his sauce sweet, so I probably could have used a lot less sugar, but tasted delicious regardless! It made 12 large muffins for me.
Unfortunately this was simply not a good recipe. I think it may be because there is too much variability in cranberry sauce that the recipe doesn't account for. The amount of adjustments one would need to make for the muffins to be tasty (using my cranberry sauce) would mean it will be a completely different recipe in the end.
I scaled this recipe down because its just my husband, his mom, and I so 18 muffins would have been excessive. I used my six cup jumbo muffin tin and although I didn’t get the full muffins I hoped for they still came out quite nicely. They were very moist and had the perfect amount of sugar to make them sweet but not sticky and overwhelming. I think the next time I make these (because this is definitely a hit) I use my homemade cranberry sauce for a slight change in texture. I think some chunks of fresh cranberry will really add to this winner.
This was a good way to use up leftover cranberry sauce and was decent tasting but I wouldn't go out of my way to make it. I prefer fresh fruit in muffins. I used regular sugar instead of the brown and I didn't add the extra 1/4 c as the sauce is plenty sweet. I did sub 1/2 c. whole wheat flour for some of the AP - I would stick with all AP next time. I added orange zest but didn't really taste it so don't know if I would do that again.
I made these muffins last night using canned whole berry cranberry sauce, I used 1-1/2 cups whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup AP flour just to be a little healthier, I also added about 2/3 cup craisins to finish off the bag, also used 1 tsp. Lemon extract along with the vanilla and added 1 cup finely chopped pecans. They are really good and moist and really loaded with fruit which is how we like them. Next time instead of lemon I plan to use orange extract. Also used a simple streusel topping. This recipe is going into my file and plan on making them throughout the year. Thanks for a good recipe.
I had some homemade cranberry sauce left over and decided to make this recipe. I used white whole wheat flour for the all purpose, changed the leavening to 2 tsps baking powder and 1/2 tsp baking soda, omitted salt and cinnamon as my sauce had orange juice and zest in it so I wanted the cardamom to compliment the citrus, used melted butter for the oil. I added a streusel topping of 1/8 cup white sugar and flour with enough butter to make a crumble, and a glaze of 1/2 cup icing sugar with enough orange juice to drizzle. My blue 2 ounce scoop yielded 12 muffins that I baked at 375 for 21 minutes. Very tasty and a good use of left over cranberry sauce.
I had recieved a cranberry orange relish as a gift. It was very tart and the family didnt like it. I.came across this recipe and I am so glad did. I reduced the relish on the stove top and added some orange zest. Ialso just drizzled the oil and eyeballed it definitely less than 1/4 cup I didn't have cardamom so i added a 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg and cinnamon. I got 18 beautiful muffins. They dont rise a lot but have a beautiful crispy crust moist in the middle. Kids loved them i think they could use a bit more orange
I was excited to find this recipe to use my cranberry sauce. As others suggested, I skipped the white sugar since my sauce also had sugar it it. I used I cup all purpose flour and one cup whole wheat flour and about 1/4 cup of flaxseed meal. When I measured out the cranberry sauce I had a couple of tablespoons leftover so that went in the mixture too - hence the addition of flaxseed meal.
