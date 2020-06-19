Cranberry Sauce Muffins

Made no changes other than using half-and-half instead of milk because that was all I had in my refrigerator. Thinking that half-and-half couldn’t possibly make it worse, LOL. I have been searching for the last couple years for different recipes to use up my leftover homemade cranberry sauce. My cranberry sauce is pretty simple. It is 16 ounces of fresh cranberries, 2 cups of sugar, half a cup of orange juice, half a cup of cranberry juice or water, and 1 tablespoon of orange zest. Bring it to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes. This is the sauce I used to make these muffins and I have to say this is probably the best use of my leftover cranberry sauce that I’ve tried to date and it will go into my recipe folder because I will be making them again. I have tried a cranberry orange bread and cranberry orange scones, both of which are made with leftover cranberry sauce. Was not impressed with the bread and the scones were pretty good. But these muffins topped all three of these recipes. I will probably keep the recipe for the scones and this recipe for the muffins and that will be the two recipes I use to make use of my leftover cranberry sauce. I noticed some reviews left out the spices and I can’t imagine doing that because the spices were right on for these muffins. And the amount of sugar was just right. And as far as putting a topping on them, not needed. These muffins stand just as they are and need nothing else. Thank you so much for posting this recipe.