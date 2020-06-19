Cinnamon Roll Waffles

A waffle that taste like a cinnamon roll. Serve with bacon along side to help contrast the sweetness.

Recipe by Rick Ogg

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Waffles:
Cinnamon Topping:
Cream Cheese Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat a waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • Whisk flour, white sugar, baking powder, and 1 teaspoon salt together in a large bowl. Beat warm milk, 1/3 cup melted butter, eggs, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract together in another bowl. Add milk mixture to flour mixture and stir until batter is lumpy and just-moistened.

  • Working in batches, ladle batter into preheated waffle iron and cook until waffles are golden and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Stir brown sugar, 1/2 cup melted butter, and cinnamon together in a bowl. Beat confectioners' sugar, cream cheese, 1/4 cup softened butter, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, and 1/8 teaspoon salt together in another bowl.

  • Place waffles on a plate and drizzle cinnamon mixture and cream cheese mixture over the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
794 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 98.1g; fat 41.5g; cholesterol 170.6mg; sodium 1096.5mg. Full Nutrition
