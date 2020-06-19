Cinnamon Roll Waffles
A waffle that taste like a cinnamon roll. Serve with bacon along side to help contrast the sweetness.
I made this recipe for a birthday sleepover. Everyone loved them...perfect amount of sweetness, without being overbearing. I doubled the recipe and should have plenty of leftovers for tomorrow's breakfast. Very good...don't change a thing!Read More
Delicious! A hit with my whole family. No need for any butter or syrup when you serve these yummy treats!
This recipe gave us a great out-to-eat bruch experience without the corresponding premium price. We had a good bit of cinnamon sauce and cream cheese spread remaining after we consumed the waffles, and I didn't think we were skimpy with our usage - plan accordingly. Delicious!
The flavor for these was outstanding and loved by everyone. I had issues with the cinnamon mixture hardening while waiting on the waffles to cook. I microwaved it to get it spoon-able, but was not particularly happy with the consistency. Also, the cream cheese mixture was not thin enough to drizzle and I had to add milk to get it to a drizzling consistency. We also had quite of bit of both the cinnamon mixture and the cream cheese mixture leftover after having generously spooned it over all six of the bigger sized waffles we got from the batter. Overall, a nice treat for a special breakfast. We served our with bacon. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Delicious! Made a double batch and the whole family loved it. Tastes like something from ihop!
love this recipe. we place both "sauces" in squeeze bottles to help control the mess, and the kids usage :) there does tend to be a bunch leftover so next time I'll half the sauce recipes.
not only are the waffles nice and light the cinnamon sugar and cream cheese icing on top make this a dessert / dinner. I had a ton of left over toppings but other that that this was so good. When asked my husband responded, we could become rich selling these!
I love a cinnamon roll, these do not disappoint! Let the cinnamon drizzle rest and reheat to melt the brown sugar!
It was great, except I only got 5 waffles out of it.
This is a GREAT recipe! I made a few modifications. I substituted melted butter for a little bit of light tasting olive oil. I skipped the cinnamon topping and used a different icing: 1 1/2 cups Confectioners' sugar 1 2/3 Tbsp milk 1/2 tsp Vanilla We didn't have cream cheese in the house, so I used the icing above. I topped it with fresh whipped cream: 1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream 1 Tsp Vanilla 2 Tbsp sugar 1/4 Tsp Almond Ex. I will definitely make it again!
Definitely going to try this!! I love to have a video to the step-by-step I didn't know you could do cinnamon roll waffle it sounds amazing !!
These are incredible! They are like cinnamon rolls without all the work. I suggest making the sauces before the waffles so they are ready to
it was to buttery
The waffles were great and so was the frosting. The cinnamon filling part was terrible. You could barely spread it with a knife and it was really sweet and gritty. It just kind of sank to the bottom of your stomach. So if you make the cinnamon part use it sparingly.
A hit with the family and much easier to make then cinnamon rolls! The toppings can be made to use with regular waffles, pancakes or french toast. I did 1.5 X this amount for my family which was just right.
I loved this recipe for fluffy waffles and all in all great recipe got an a for my brunch/breakfast work in culinary school
I made this exactly as the recipe called for. The waffle part turned out fine--good for picky eaters as it didn't have much flavor so it is a nice base for plain waffles not from a box mix--but the toppings were just too sickly sweet and sugary. And the cream cheese portion of this recipe was a bit confounding as there was NO liquid called for in it. I really like the idea but it did not work for my family.
I doubled the waffle batter but not the toppings and still had plenty left over topping - it is very sweet and the cinnamon topping hardens as you cook the waffles, but thins out if you heat in microwave for 20 seconds. Can use the leftover cream cheese topping for a pumpkin spice muffin or zucchini bread.
I added extra butter to the frosting to make it more runny but it was still really good.
Easy and scrumptious!
I made it as written (without the cream cheese icing) and It DOES taste like a cinnamon roll wrapped into a waffle! And much quicker than making cinnamon rolls from scratch. A keeper!
Good but a very sweet.
this was so good my entire family LOVED it! it was so good that other people asked me for the recipes.
is the doe post to be thick cause mine were
Turned out beautiful and super fluffy. My wife approved... I made the cinnamon dressing without the cream cheese and they turned out delicious
This was absolutely delicious - will definitely make them again -
I will make it again and no changes
OMG, so good...I will make these again & again for sure :)
My daughter, wife, and I all had them and they were exquisite. But I didn't use butter I swapped it out for coconut oil ( or coconut butter) for it, my daughter and I have a low tolerance for lactose and it tasted out of this world.
These are great. For me it would b more of a brunch waffle. Would be good to do for a family breakfast.
used the recipe for waffle only. added blueberries, to 3 of the waffles, then added almond flavor to batter for the last 3 waffles. good basic recipe to play with
I’ve made this recipe a few times but to be honest I only make the cinnamon & cream cheese toppings. These are the BEST and in my opinion make this recipe 5 Stars - thank you for sharing
Waffle was way too dense for my liking. The toppings were good though.
Easy and soooo good!!!
My family love it. The Taste was great cinnamon and cream cheese what a match.
