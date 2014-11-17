Chili Dogs with Cheese

28 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 4
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Classic chili dogs with shredded cheese and sliced green onions are ready to eat in just minutes.

By HORMEL CHILI(R)

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook franks according to package directions.

  • Place franks in buns; spoon hot chili over franks. Top with cheese, and green onions, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 38.7mg; sodium 998.6mg. Full Nutrition
