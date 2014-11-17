Chili Dogs with Cheese
Classic chili dogs with shredded cheese and sliced green onions are ready to eat in just minutes.
We've been eating these for years, but use hormel chili with beans. Always a fill in when forgetting to take something out for dinner.Read More
I guess I've been spoiled with eating homemade chili my whole life, because I didn't really care for the canned stuff. However, once on the hot dog and eaten all together with green onions and cheese, the taste wasn't too bad. Probably not something I'd make again, but it was nice trying something different.Read More
To answer a previous critical review: Many people don't NEED this recipe. I don't, I've been making these exactly like this for many years, came up with the idea myself c.1980 (although I do prefer white onion to green here). I usually snub preprocessed canned ingredients also, but these are delicious. There may be other people that appreciate the idea of this recipe. Springboard if you like. It is disclosed this is a sponsored recipe from Hormel. I love these dogs.
This is brilliant. You're the Elon Musk of cookery!
good
I'm not usually a fan of hot dogs but have to admit these were really good! My husband and sons really liked these. It is not much of a recipe but something that is simple and easy to make. A great time saver when you want something quick and hassle free to put on the table.
I grew up with Hormel Products and I'd say that I'm a lil partial when it comes to canned chili. If it is for my family and an "everyday" meal it's got to be Hormel. When I'm making chili dogs for an event I have two choices depending on location and the local taste. #1 HORMEL (no beans) or for a spicier"Southwestern" taste WOLF brand. I personally love the Hormel chili because it mixes so well with so many different dishes. Sometime try sweet corn on the cob buttered and roasted on the grill then dipped in no beans chili for mouthful of fun. Yes it is a lil messy but tasty fun.
Great recipe for a chili cheese dog! This has been my go to my whole life. We've had them grilled, boiled, with onions (any variety), cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, cheese sauce, ketchup, mustard or mayo if the mood strikes - so many ways to change it up and its still delicious!
I am a complete chili snob and never eat it out of a can but Hormel you have won me over. This was a delicious easy meal to throw together on a busy night! I will definitely be using your product again. So yummy!
It was soooo good. Can't wait to make this again.
I'm not a huge fan of canned chili, but it is perfect for a chili dog. I've never put green onions on a hot dog before, and I like them so much better than raw white or red onions. I used the chili with beans.
You just can't go wrong with a classic all American hot dog. I like this as a base recipe, but think adding bacon and mustard would improve the hot dog.
Chili dogs are a fantastic way to please family and friends. They are easy and fast to make and convenient for any night of the week. We love them!!!
Who doesn't like a good chili dog with cheese? These are so easy and tasty, perfect for busy school nights. My oldest, who I admit has never had a chili dog at 13, LOVED them! Thanks HORMEL!
Simple and Easy! My boys loved them!
Hormel, a good hotdog, a quality bun, and some freshly grated cheese are all you need for a killer lunch on game day. With the Major League Soccer season starting back up, this was the perfect recipe to make for a quick lunch either at the tailgate or while we're supporting our team on during away games. Absolutely delicious!
Simple and easy. Top according to your desires: hot sauce, jalapeños, spicy mustard.....great start to a meal!
Easy, tasty meal. Of course it's how you make chili dogs but the Hormel chili with no beans was perfect for the two of us. We used tiny chopped vidalia onions on top. We'll have this again for sure!
What a great way to spruce up a traditional hot dog! This couldn't be any easier! Will definitely keep this as an extra topping choice when we have hot dogs!
This made for a quick weeknight meal, but nothing special about it. I prefer homemade chili to canned, but that's just my personal preference.
I like quick dinners and this definitely makes for a quick dinner. I prefer homemade chili but for convenience sake this does the job in a pinch.
Don't know how a Chili Dog could get any less than 5 stars.
I've made this for years using Hormel chili with beans. An easy and filling get-it-on-the-table recipe. I like to add mustard and ketchup to my hot dog as well as the chili and cheese. The only reason for 4 stars is that I prefer putting my dogs and buns in the oven, like in Hormel's Baked Chili Hot Dogs.
Chili cheese dogs are one of my all time favorite comfort foods and it doesn't get much easier OR better than using Hormel chili. Hands down this is THE best can chili around. It has such a rich and beefy taste and not that typical tin taste you get from stuff in a can. You really can't go wrong with this recipe. Who doesn't love a hot dog smothered in yummy goodness?
This classic dinner always stands the test of time! I did boil my hot dogs (Hebrew National) a little and then bbq'd them as per my family's preference. YUM! Thanks, Hormel!
This was a great use for Hormel chili. I cooked the hot dogs on the grill, and warmed the chili on the stovetop. I served it with grated cheddar and added some fresh diced onion for a little kick on my own sandwich, since I didn't have any green onion. This is a perfect quick meal for a spring or summer day. We had tater tots alongside, and even my picky kids tried and liked them.
It doesn't get any easier than this. For years, this has been my favorite way of making chili dogs. I even prefer this over my own homemade chili for chili dogs.