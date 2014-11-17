Chili Cheese Dip from Hormel® Chili

1 of 30

Rating: 5 stars For the last 35 years I have always used a can of chili mixed with an 8 oz. pkg of cream cheese heated in the microwave until cheese is melted and easy to stir up. This was what my kids ate when they came home from school and were "starving"! Tortilla chips and this dip were a staple in our house! Helpful (23)

Rating: 3 stars I've been making a chili dip with Hormel chili for years. But I have different cheeses. I have 8 oz of Monterey Jack with jalapenos, and 8 0z of cheddar cheese.In a fondue pot to keep it warm and serve with tortilla chips. People Love it. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This was an awesome recipe. My family has never been a fan of chili and cheese dips (especially not processed cheese ones) but I wanted to give it a try. My husband picked out the Velveeta Jalapeno cheese dip to mix with it. It was delicious! We (4 of us) went through two whole cans of chili (with one full block of the cheese) in a day. The chili had a great flavor and you couldn't tell the cheese was what it was. We'll definitely make it as a side for parties in the future! Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars As written this was ok- it was a little thick and cheesy for our tastes- it was also a little mild and we like more kick. I ended up adding a second can of chili (with beans), 2 Tbsp diced jalapeños, and 1/4 C half and half. Perfection with tortilla chips! I'm glad I used the chili with beans, we really enjoyed them in this dip. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this dip for years switching the chili for spicy chili and made it in my mini crockpot for potlucks at work. It is an easy no fuss appetizer. I have (if any left overs) put it on a omelet the next day. Great Super Bowl snack. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars this is a great recipe only problem ,can't stop eating it. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty darn simple! You can’t really go wrong with this one- it goes quickly & is extremely popular for an easy appetizer. My only issue: it solidifies extremely quick after heating & removing from heat. So, if you have one of the mini slow cookers- keeping it in that is ideal to keep it at the warm, creamy consistency. Otherwise, you’ll need to keep warming it if it sits for more than 30 minutes, having to stir it before it begins to solidify. Served this with some Frito scoops & tortilla chips- perfect combo for taco night, as many opted to “sauce” up their tacos, too! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this dip for years. I like to find Mexican flavored cheese. It always disappears quickly from party tables! Helpful (1)