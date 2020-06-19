Homemade Pepperoni Pizza

4.7
54 Ratings
  • 5 44
  • 4 8
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This pepperoni pizza recipe produces a quick and easy classic! Delicious homemade pizza crust and tomato sauce have never been easier.

Recipe by Contadina

Gallery
34 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 12-inch pizzas
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Contadina Quick Pizza Sauce:
Fleischmann's Easy Pizza Crust:
Toppings:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease two 12-inch pizza pans.

    Advertisement

  • Make sauce: Whisk together water, tomato paste, oregano, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, sugar, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until smooth. Set aside.

  • Make crust: Combine 2 cups flour, yeast, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Add warm water and oil; mix until well blended, about 1 minute. Gradually add remaining flour, a little at a time, until a soft, sticky dough forms.

  • Transfer dough to a floured surface; knead until dough is smooth and elastic, about 4 minutes. Add more flour as needed. (If using RapidRise yeast, let dough rest, covered, for 10 minutes.)

  • Divide dough in half. Lightly flour your hands, then pat each piece of dough onto the prepared pizza pans.

  • Top dough with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crusts are browned and cheese is bubbly, 18 to 20 minutes. Rotate pizza pans between the top and bottom oven racks halfway through baking.

Tips

Store leftover tomato paste in the freezer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
590 calories; protein 19.5g; carbohydrates 60.4g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 1408.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/26/2022