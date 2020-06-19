Homemade Pepperoni Pizza

The pizza was scrumptious!!! I used olive oil for the dough (My KitchenAid mixer did most of the mixing) and I baked the pizza on a Pampered chef Stoneware. I added about 3 tablespoon of pizza sauce (store bought - can :)), finely chopped hotdogs, black olives, onions, stuffed string cheese for the edge, 1 1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese, and 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese. My family loved it!!! You can make most of the ingredients organic, if you prefer to do it that way :)
I put pork sausage on after I have cooked and sliced it green peppers in fact just put what you would like to eat my son put broccoli florets on his the pizza crust is very good will use this crust again and again
My husband and I loved this pizza. I reduced the oregano to 1/4 tsp, used turkey pepperoni and added about 1/4 cup of shredded mild cheddar cheese. Very easy to make. Baked it on a pizza stone, and the crust was nice and crispy. Delicious!
I would cut the salt entirely from the sauce as the pepperoni adds enough. Other than that, the sauce is delicious. I also added mushrooms and green onions as toppings. The crust held up beautifully and tasted great. Will definely be using this recipe in future and will vary the toppings.
This recipe is my keeper. The pizza bread is so soft from inside and crunchy at outside. I guarantee you won't be regret if you using this recipe for your pizza dough. Thank you Cantadina for sharing this recipe.
For never making homemade pizza in my life. I think I did good. Great taste. I think I need to knead the dough longer. Had a bit of a flour taste. But over all nice crispy crust, sauce was good. Will make again
Great as is, never again Papa John's. Next one no onion and bell pepper - kids wouldn't you know. And don't forget the 1/2 cup water in the sauce (I'm getting old). Oops, I added pepper, mushrooms and onion - not the recipe.
I’m not a great cook but wanted to start a family tradition with my kids. Every year for Valentine’s Day we would have “heart shaped” pizza. This year I wanted to start making our own. We did a test run tonight and the pizza was amazing!! And easy to make!!
It was delicious! The crust was outstanding and so quick and easy. The flavor of the sauce just right! I did sprinkle flat leaf parsley on afterward that looked pretty. Used one Italian sausage, crumbled and browned plus small ham pieces, grilled some vegetables: bell pepper strips, red onion strips, some cherry tomatoes getting wrinkled, and sliced zucchini. The vegetables were added to the pizza before it went into the oven. Shredded provolone cheese added on top. It was so good, I like pizza again!
This was the best homeade pizza crust I've ever had. I made another (not pictured) with the same crust but deep dish style in a cast iron pan. Cooked it the same amount of time in the oven, but I preheated the pan on the stove and put olive oil on the bottom before i the the dough in. First ten minutes top rack, second 10 minutes bottom rack. SO GOOD. I dipped the crust in Chunky Tomato Gsrlic & Onion Ragu Sauce.....😋😇🥰🤤
I have made this recipe three times so far, and it is my family's favorite homemade pizza recipe. I only change two things about it, but they are small changes. I use 3 1/2 cups of flower instead of the 3 1/4 cups the recipe calls for. I also substitute the Oregano with Italian Seasoning. It is absolutely delicious.
