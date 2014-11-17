World's Best Queso Dip

You will love our super simple, delicious, 2-ingredient recipe! Why World's Best? Because of our fresh tasting Red Gold Petite Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies. Add ground beef, chorizo, beans or whatever you please to create your flavor favorites!

By Red Gold

prep:
5 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
12 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Microwave Method: In microwave safe bowl, combine tomatoes and cheese. Microwave on HIGH for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted; stir after 2 minutes; remove from oven and stir to combine.

  • Conventional Method: In large saucepan, combine tomatoes and cheese. Stir over low heat until cheese melts.

Serving Suggestions:

Serve with hot bread sticks, tortilla chips, or assorted fresh vegetables.

Add 1/2 pound browned ground beef for a variation.

Hint:

For a milder-flavored Queso Dip, replace the Red Gold(R) Petite Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies with a (14.5 ounce) can Red Gold(R) Petite Diced Tomatoes with Lime Juice & Cilantro that has been drained.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 30.3mg; sodium 537.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

WildcatRick
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2015
Classic dip. Red Gold is so much better than Rotel. Of course you can always add hot sausage or chorizo plus a few chopped jalapenos. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

deb3350
Rating: 2 stars
12/20/2018
I did not drain the can of tomato/chili because it was not in the directions and the dip was runny. I had to add flour/water mixture to thicken it. I was disappointed. Read More
