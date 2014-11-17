World's Best Queso Dip
You will love our super simple, delicious, 2-ingredient recipe! Why World's Best? Because of our fresh tasting Red Gold Petite Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies. Add ground beef, chorizo, beans or whatever you please to create your flavor favorites!
Ingredients
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
Serving Suggestions:
Serve with hot bread sticks, tortilla chips, or assorted fresh vegetables.
Add 1/2 pound browned ground beef for a variation.
Hint:
For a milder-flavored Queso Dip, replace the Red Gold(R) Petite Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies with a (14.5 ounce) can Red Gold(R) Petite Diced Tomatoes with Lime Juice & Cilantro that has been drained.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 30.3mg; sodium 537.2mg. Full Nutrition