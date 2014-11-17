Tomato Soup with Spinach and Tortellini

TERRIFIC!!!! First time I followed the recipe. second time I used tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, and diced tomatoes instead of juice and whole tomatoes. I also used chicken stock instead of beef. Both versions were absolutely delicious!!!! I served it with grilled cheese croutons and shredded Romano cheese. It is VERY filling, so bring your appetite. My husband, who almost never has much interest in leftovers, took a double helping to work the next day. This one goes into the rotation today!
I love this recipe! The only thing I did different to it was I used fresh baby spinach instead of frozen. And I shave big curls of fresh Parmesan on top. Delish and yumminess! Would recommend and definitely will be making again! Edit; I used chicken stock instead of beef broth and it was even better!!!!
I used 4 cans of tomato soup instead of tomato juice. 2 cups chicken broth instead of beef broth.
I would definitely make this soup again, it is very good. I made no changes, it makes a lot of soup it's great for lent, no meat.
This is a nice soup...but as it cooked and I kept tasting I found it needed a lot of salt a little sugar and about 1/2 cup white wine. I also added granulated beef bullion to enhance flavor and increase salt. I did use fresh spinach and the soup is filling. Served with garlic/cheese french bread.
The only thing I did differently was added a can of Red Gold diced tomatoes with Green Chili’s for a little extra kick. Oh, I also used fresh spinach. I put the spinach in during the last 10 minutes of cooking. This soup is superb. I will make it again!!
Very tasty and easy to make. As others wrote, I substituted sauce for the juice, fresh spinach instead of frozen, and vegetable stock instead of beef or chicken (for lent).. I used dried tortellini instead of fresh or frozen and put them directly in the pot instead of cooking first and then adding to the soup. Seems to have cooked through so, will probably do that again. I love cream of tomato soup so, this is a good addition to our diet. But this made a huge pot of soup! Next time I will cut down on the amounts used. As it stands, will now have to freeze the leftover soup otherwise we will be eating it for 7 days!!
It was a winner with my loving husband........just gives me more to try!
Amazing soup! I omitted the tomato juice but still used two 28 oz cans whole tomatoes. Added extra garlic and used 10 oz fresh baby spinach instead of frozen. Also added 4 chopped Premio chix sausage!