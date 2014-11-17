Tomato Soup with Spinach and Tortellini

Red Gold® Fresh Squeezed Tomato Juice and Whole Peeled Tomatoes are what give this soup its tomato goodness. Spinach and cheesy tortellini make it a meal. So easy to prepare, a delicious meatless dish.

By Red Gold

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a soup kettle combine the beef broth, to the tomato juice and juice from tomatoes.

  • Tear tomatoes with fingers to create large chunks and add to broth. Add thawed spinach, tortellini, garlic and black pepper.

  • Cook for 35 minutes to blend flavors. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 16.2mg; sodium 1353.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (29)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
June Swinford
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2016
TERRIFIC!!!! First time I followed the recipe. second time I used tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, and diced tomatoes instead of juice and whole tomatoes. I also used chicken stock instead of beef. Both versions were absolutely delicious!!!! I served it with grilled cheese croutons and shredded Romano cheese. It is VERY filling, so bring your appetite. My husband, who almost never has much interest in leftovers, took a double helping to work the next day. This one goes into the rotation today! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Mary Ann Murley Marino
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2015
I love this recipe! The only thing I did different to it was I used fresh baby spinach instead of frozen. And I shave big curls of fresh Parmesan on top. Delish and yumminess! Would recommend and definitely will be making again! Edit; I used chicken stock instead of beef broth and it was even better!!!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
KellyG
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2015
I used 4 cans of tomato soup instead of tomato juice. 2 cups chicken broth instead of beef broth. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Danielle Rosas
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2016
I would definitely make this soup again, it is very good. I made no changes, it makes a lot of soup it's great for lent, no meat. Read More
Helpful
(3)
CC
Rating: 4 stars
01/14/2016
This is a nice soup...but as it cooked and I kept tasting I found it needed a lot of salt a little sugar and about 1/2 cup white wine. I also added granulated beef bullion to enhance flavor and increase salt. I did use fresh spinach and the soup is filling. Served with garlic/cheese french bread. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Julie
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2020
The only thing I did differently was added a can of Red Gold diced tomatoes with Green Chili’s for a little extra kick. Oh, I also used fresh spinach. I put the spinach in during the last 10 minutes of cooking. This soup is superb. I will make it again!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Bo
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2020
Very tasty and easy to make. As others wrote, I substituted sauce for the juice, fresh spinach instead of frozen, and vegetable stock instead of beef or chicken (for lent).. I used dried tortellini instead of fresh or frozen and put them directly in the pot instead of cooking first and then adding to the soup. Seems to have cooked through so, will probably do that again. I love cream of tomato soup so, this is a good addition to our diet. But this made a huge pot of soup! Next time I will cut down on the amounts used. As it stands, will now have to freeze the leftover soup otherwise we will be eating it for 7 days!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Margaret Oakey - Myers
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2017
It was a winner with my loving husband........just gives me more to try! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tina Titone
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2019
Amazing soup! I omitted the tomato juice but still used two 28 oz cans whole tomatoes. Added extra garlic and used 10 oz fresh baby spinach instead of frozen. Also added 4 chopped Premio chix sausage! Read More
Helpful
(1)
