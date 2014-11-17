Three Cheese Chicken Penne

Rating: 4.55 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Savory chicken, fresh spinach, penne pasta, basil and creamy cheeses are baked together in this simple and fresh chicken dish. Serve with a salad and warm bread for an easy weeknight meal!

By Red Gold

12 more images

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Cook pasta as directed on package and add spinach during the last minute of cooking time. Drain after cooking.

  • Cook and stir chicken and basil in a large skillet, sprayed with cook spray, on medium-high heat for 3 minutes. Stir in pasta sauce and Red Gold Diced Tomatoes; bring to a boil. Simmer on low for 3 minutes or until chicken is done.

  • Stir in Neufchatel cheese, pasta mixture and 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese. Spoon into a greased 2 quart casserole dish. Bake for 20 minutes and then top with remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Bake an additional 3 minutes or until cheese are melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 42.1g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 101.5mg; sodium 821.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

Most helpful positive review

Scuba_SteveFan
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2016
It tasted like the eloquent pineapple of the Caribbean. My mouth watered as I slowly bit into the moist marinated chicken. My heart skipped a beat as the warmth encompassed my body. The succulent dish gave me a revelation of what true cooking is. Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

mindmom
Rating: 1 stars
04/20/2017
Sorry but we did not care for this recipe. It was bland and dry with soggy noodles (they were al dente when they went in the oven) Read More
Reviews:
Scuba_SteveFan
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2016
It tasted like the eloquent pineapple of the Caribbean. My mouth watered as I slowly bit into the moist marinated chicken. My heart skipped a beat as the warmth encompassed my body. The succulent dish gave me a revelation of what true cooking is. Read More
Helpful
(4)
newtx3
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2016
Great as written! I stuck to the recipe as much as possible but needed to sub about 1/3 C sour cream instead of the Neufchâtel. I also used fresh basil (3 Tbsp chopped) instead of dried, added just before baking. I covered the dish for the 20 min baking time then uncovered for the added cheese. Hubby needed red pepper flakes but he spices everything. It was a nice way to get him to eat spinach. Read More
Helpful
(3)
JamieFrazier
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2016
I absolutely loved this recipe. The only thing I did differently was season the chicken with garlic and herb/ seasoned salt to make it more flavorful. My husband LOVES it. Thank you!!!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Nadia Brundage
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2017
I did pretty much what the recipe called for but I used rotisserie chicken. It seemed to come out more juicy. It was a pleasant dish. My family seemed to really enjoy it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
George Usher
Rating: 4 stars
04/12/2016
Easy dish to make with a gourmet taste and presentation! Says it feed 4...more like 6-7 people. Read More
tayta
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2019
My family loved it! This dish will be added to our list of favs!! Read More
Angela Conrad
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2016
i used fresh basil - this was a great dish! Read More
Anitia Everett
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2016
Very easy to make and does not take up so much time and it's delicious. I am very satisfied Read More
DeDe
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2019
My husband made it and used a few tweaks due to what we had on hand. Used Cream Cheese no basil Italian style cut tomatoes (probably had some basil in that) only had half the spinach. It was yummy! Will make again! Read More
mindmom
Rating: 1 stars
04/20/2017
Sorry but we did not care for this recipe. It was bland and dry with soggy noodles (they were al dente when they went in the oven) Read More
