Three Cheese Chicken Penne
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 449.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 42.1g 84 %
carbohydrates: 36.6g 12 %
dietary fiber: 4.9g 20 %
sugars: 9.7g
fat: 14.7g 23 %
saturated fat: 7g 35 %
cholesterol: 101.5mg 34 %
vitamin a iu: 6629.3IU 133 %
niacin equivalents: 23mg 177 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 49 %
vitamin c: 19.4mg 32 %
folate: 140.3mcg 35 %
calcium: 361.3mg 36 %
iron: 4.1mg 23 %
magnesium: 109.8mg 39 %
potassium: 868.7mg 24 %
sodium: 821.6mg 33 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 15 %
calories from fat: 132.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved