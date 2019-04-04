Sour Cream Pork Chops

Being that I saw this recipe at the last minute, I couldn't use my slow cooker, so I just browned my chops in my cast iron skillet with the onions, removed the chops just long enough to make a roux, added two cups of chicken broth instead of the water and simmered for forty five minutes. After they were done I again removed them from the skillet and added the sour cream and cooked for a minute. They came out so tender and the sauce was excellent! Good one Ami!!
I didn't enjoy the sour cream flavor in this dish,but my bf does. I'll stick to the way I usually make it,with my pork chops breaded,baked,then add cream of mushroom soup and milk the pork chops,then baked again.It's very mouth- watering this way
Being that I saw this recipe at the last minute, I couldn't use my slow cooker, so I just browned my chops in my cast iron skillet with the onions, removed the chops just long enough to make a roux, added two cups of chicken broth instead of the water and simmered for forty five minutes. After they were done I again removed them from the skillet and added the sour cream and cooked for a minute. They came out so tender and the sauce was excellent! Good one Ami!!
absolutly fabulous! Bear with my changes, but I thought they might help someone else! I used 5, two inch thick chops, seasoned with s,p,gp (salt, pepper, garlic powder), THEN I dreged them through highly seasoned flour (just use what you like). I browned them in garlic infused oil. I then browned the onions and put them on top of chops in crock pot. For the sauce, I used 2 cups cx. broth, seasoned with fresh garlic, paprika, s,p,gp, and few other random things, and 1 can cream of mushroom soup. Poured it over chops and cooked on LOW for 5 hours...could have just been 4 hours though. Last, I added sauteed fresh mushrooms and the sour cream after moving chops to oven. I think I should have used only 4 oz. sour cream though. It was perfectly thick and very rich! We loved it!
This was a HUGE hit with my family. I took heed of the reviews that claimed it was low on flavor and added a few changes. My first change was that I coated the pork chops in roasted garlic and red pepper spice mix and THEN dredeged them in flour and browned them. Then I cut the onions along with some quartered mushrooms and sliced a red pepper. I carmelized all of these in a pan with a little olive oil. YUM. Then I followed the directions exactly except for the end where I noticed the sauce wasn't as thick as I would like. I had no cream of mushroom soup so I threw in some cream cheese. It was thick and flavorful and delicious!
Maybe I shouldn't give this 5 stars, since I changed it so much, but my kids and hubby loved this recipe. I didn't have time for the slow cooker so I did everything in a skillet on top of the stove. I used chicken broth rather than bouillon cubes, and I left out the flour. After simmering for a while, I took off the lid and the sauce thickened up nicely without flour (and since I'm on a low carb diet, it worked better for me). I browned one chopped onion and a can of mushrooms along with the unbreaded breakfast-style boneless chops in the skillet, drained away what little olive oil I used, then mixed the broth and sour cream along with the spices I usually use for pork chops. After simmering for about 25 minutes, I added a splash of balsamic vinegar just to deepen the flavors. There wasn't a drop of this sauce left, or a scrap of meat.
Delicious! The sauce was the best but I did make a few changes. I was crunched for time so just threw the chops, seasonings etc... in the slow cooker without drenching in flour or browning. Later when I made the sauce I just added a little more flour. Didn't really think that extra step was needed.
I have to give this a five star rating, b/c I messed it up and it still came out great! I didnt read the recipe through and started to prepare it at 5pm. Of course, when I got to the crock pot part, I knew I had to change it. I browned the chops as directed and cooked the onions until they were soft. I transfered chops to a glass casserole dish and put onions on each chop. Then I added the bullion/water mixture over all and baked for 30 minutes at 400. After I drained the juice and added to a small pot, stirring in the 2 tbsp of flour and cooking for 5 mins. I poured over chops and my husband thought it was delicious. (he hates sour cream as well but had no idea, like other reviewers families ;)
This recipe is definitely a keeper. My entire family loved the tenderness of the chops and the richness of the gravy. After I browned the chops, I poured the water/bullion cube mixture into the pan and stirred up the browned bits. Hate to waste that extra flavor! Yum
WOW! My husband and I LOVED these pork chops! I usually go by the recipe exactly the first time I make it but I had to make a couple changes to this one to save time. I did not coat the pork chops in flour and fry them in oil before putting them in the slow cooker, I simply coated them with salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder and put them straight in the slow cooker. I followed the rest of the directions and when they were done cooking I did not put them in the oven on 200, that will only dry them out. I put them in a dish with a bit of the juice from the crock pot. Then I took all the juice/onions from the crock pot and put it in a small saucepan and added the flour/sour cream and cooked on medium heat while stirring, this was MUCH quicker than waiting for it to thicken up in the crock pot! I also added some extra seasoning to the sauce. They were delicious! I will be making this recipe on a regular basis!
Slow cooked these with extra can of cream of mushroom soup and 1/2 # fresh mushroomss,using chicken stock rather than bouillon. Turned out great. I've been trying different chop recipes since my b/f told me he doesn't like them. Will make a believer of him yet! Hey, I lived in IOWA.... This is a start. Thanks.
I used McCormic Garlic Pepper to season the chops and fried them lightly without using flour. I cooked them on high in the crock-pot for 4 hours.(They were tender at this point but not falling apart.) I put the pork chops on a plate and then dumped all the liquid from the crock- pot into a sauce pan. I added a packet of Mushroom gray mix and brought to a boil stirring continuously. After that I put the pork chops back in the crock-pot and poured the sauce over top and cooked on low for another 3 hours. MMMMMMMMMMM - Delicious! The pork chops fell apart and mixed with the gravy. I served it over mashed potatoes. My husband made an open-faced sandwhich. Perfect comfort food for a cold night!
This recipe is great as written!! Most of the time I skip the whole browning process though. I season the chops or pork steaks with salt, pepper, garlic powder, emerils or seasoning salt. I layer the onions starting with onions on the bottom and between the layers of chops. I use chicken broth from a box and pour in without heating. I start it out on high for two or three hours and finish it on low about 5 hours. I remove the chops and keep warm in oven while I prepare the sauce. I strain the broth into a sauce pan then add the sour cream and flour or corn starch and heat and stir until thickened. Comes out beautiful without lumps. I then pour some of the sauce over the chops and save the rest for rice or noodles. I love serving this with rice, greens, blackeyed peas or beans and corn bread muffins. It is a great comfort food meal with a down home feel!! My whole family loves this!!
I have been making this recipe for years, it's delicious and worth a 5 star rating! I add a few spices to the sauce because it's a bit bland. I add ground black pepper and a little garlic powder to the sauce. Other than that I make it as written. It's easy and very yummy!
These were super tasty and moist. I followed the ingredient list, but I did have to alter the cooking method. I browned the chops on the stove in some olive oil with the onions. I removed the onions and chops after browning so I could make a rue with 2 tbsp flour and 2 tbsp butter. I then added the pork chops back in with the onions. I then added the chicken bouillon / water mixture. I cooked on the stovetop on medium low for 45 minutes. After finished cooking I removed the chops and added the sour cream to the sauce. Not a single drop of the sauce or chops were left. Very good recipe.
Very good the chops I browned them on top of the stove and removed the chops while I made the sauce. I added the chops to the sauce and baked them on 350 for an hour then turned down heat and let bake at 200 for another hour. they were wonderful fell apart they were so tender this is a keeper
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2009
Very good the chops I browned them on top of the stove and removed the chops while I made the sauce. I added the chops to the sauce and baked them on 350 for an hour then turned down heat and let bake at 200 for another hour. they were wonderful fell apart they were so tender this is a keeper
These chops came out absolutely amazing! It is now one of our favorite dishes. I also made a few changes based on the other reviews. I seasoned the pork chops with seasoning salt, dredged in flour and then browned them in a little olive oil and added fresh garlic. I moved them to the crock pot and threw in chopped onioins, a can of cream of mushroom soup and a combination of chicken and beef broth (2 cups total; didn't have enough of one to do all the same). I cooked it on high for 6 hrs and then added the light sour cream right in without removing the chops. I cooked them another 30 mins in the sauce and then served them over egg noodles. They were moist, flavorful and falling apart. My husband just raved about them!
This is a wonderful recipe! Good enough for a company dinner. I basically took some of the other suggestions and made them my own. One suggestion is to use boneless pork chops and then to cut all visible fat from them prior to cooking them. The chops become so tender that they do fall right off the bone. Then you are left with all these little bone fragments in the sauce along with the fat that has detached from the meat. Next time I will take care of that in advance by using boneless chops and cutting off fat first. I too seasoned chops. I used Santa Maria Style Seasoning which is just salt, pepper, garlic, and parsley. Then I dredged the chops in flour that I seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and paprika. Lightly fried them on each side in a combo of olive oil/butter. Boiled my water and disolved the chicken cube and then added one can cream of mushroom soup to chicken broth. Heated and stirred until creamy. I sliced my onion and sauted it in the pan juices where I had fried the chops after I removed them to the crock pot. Then added the softened onions to the chicken/mushroom soup mixture and stirred until creamy. I then poured the chicken broth/mushroom soup/ onion mixture over the chops in the crock pot and cooked it on low for about 7 hours. They were probably done after about 5 hours. Served over rice. Delicious!
I didn't enjoy the sour cream flavor in this dish,but my bf does. I'll stick to the way I usually make it,with my pork chops breaded,baked,then add cream of mushroom soup and milk the pork chops,then baked again.It's very mouth- watering this way
Great Recipe....I've never made more tender pork chops EVER! I loved using my slow cooker and have never used sour cream with pork chops, but our family loved it....including my 5yr old daughter. The second time I made this I seasoned the chops w/ plenty garlic powder, added 1/4 cup white wine and used only half the sour cream and we thought it was AMAZING! Thanks!
Easy recipe for a mom on the go. Started this on my lunch break and was ready by the time I got home. The kids loved it. I thought the flavors were fine so long as you season your chops they way you like. We ate with california blend veggies and brown rice. (didn't have time for mashed potatoes).
This was the advice I followed from another user! I'm giving this five stars for this recipe w/ modifications. I think you will really love this if you try it the way I did! I seasoned the chops w/ s,p, and garlic powder, then dredged in flour seasoned w/ pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and some Emrils all-purpose seasoning....& browned in olive oil. On the stove, I boiled the water w/ one large chicken bouillon cube, then reduced, and added one can of cream of mushroom soup. I wisked together about 4 T flour in some cold water and added it to the sauce. I added it all to the slow cooker with half an onion diced into small pieces. I also added a can of drained mushrooms. My family LOVED this one!!
My family was very pleased. I'm a novice "cooker" and this is the first time I successfully made pork chops in the slow cooker. They were very tender, fell apart with just a fork. My gravy was pretty runny, but very flavorful. The next time I make it, I think I'll just transfer the juices to the stovetop to make the gravy. I think that will help thicken it up more. Also, I combined all of the dry ingredients for dredging. I felt like it saved a step and also distributed the flavors. I added dried mustard as well. Thanks for the yummy recipe!
These were so easy and so good. I did mine in the oven at 400 degrees for about an hour since I didn't plan ahead. Had company for dinner that night and go rave reviews and requests for the recipe. A definite keeper!
Delicious! And a great way to fix pork chops without thoroughly frying them on stovetop. I used 8 boneless butterfly chops, slow-cooked them on High for 4 hours, though I think next time, I'll see if they're done at 3 hours. They were falling-apart tender, but just a wee bit on the dry side, but the gravy was outstanding, and had lots of if (we like a lot of gravy). I used 2 cups of chicken broth for the bouillon and water, and 3 tbsp flour. If you like it a bit more tangy, double the sour cream. We served it with mashed potatoes (put some of the gravy on) and green beans. There was so much gravy left over after the chops were eaten, my boyfriend sopped it up with some bread and finished it off! Thanks for a good recipe.
I've been making this recipe for years, served with mashed potatoes. Sometimes I change it up by adding the mushroom soup and occasionally I replace a part of the water with sherry. It's also wonderful with chicken. My family loves and requests this deliciousness.
The sauce on these is really good DH and DS loved it! I didn't use bouillon (not a fan), I just used canned chicken broth instead of bouillon and water, I also mixed it with a can of mushroom soup as recommended by others. I caramelized my onion before adding it to crock pot, and I sauteed some mushrooms and added them with the flour and sour cream to finish. I also cooked these for 4 hours on high (didn't get them in earlier), and they turned out great!
Can do stove top; faster - This is a variation of one of my Mother's standard dishes I grew up with. To do stove top, simmer about 45 minutes to one hour or until desired tenderness instead of slow cooker. I use low sodium canned chicken broth. Excellent!!!
I followed advice of other reviewers and spiced up the flour with garlic powder, paprika and pepper. I also added a can of cream of mushroom soup to the bouillon water and let it thicken before i poured it over the chops. I added an 8 oz. container of sliced fresh mushrooms as well. It was AMAZING! I cooked it for 4 hours on low and 1 hour on high and it was so tender but didn't fall apart so it turned out to be the perfect timing. This is a keeper!
I did rate this even tho l have not tried iit yet because it was the only way I could write my opinion--however after several weeks on this site l have to speak out. Why does almost everyone change the recipe into something totally different then have the nerve to rate it. There are several recipes made with mushroom soup and pork chops on this site so why change tthis one. Obviously it was meant to give a different spin on pork chops by the original submitter .----Just sayin----
Like other reviewers, I added cream of mushroom soup. I also threw in some mushrooms, as we love them. I only had about six hours, so I cooked on high for two and then low for four. My chops were so tender they broke apart. I mixed half the sauce into rice, put the chops on top, and covered them with more sauce. My boyfriend had three helpings last night, and then ate more for lunch today! He's asked me to make this often. Thanks! UPDATE: Since the first time I've made this, I realize that the mushroom soup is completely useless. The sour cream makes a perfectly creamy sauce all on it's own. I make only two alterations: instead of using boiling water and chicken bouillon, I use two cups of hot stock (chicken OR beef, they both work great) and I still add mushrooms. This is an A+ recipe and works every time!
This was actually very good. Not too many changes since I prefer to follow the directions as given. I do like to read other reviews first and then make changes that I think would be beneficial to avoid wasting time (i.e., bland, too watery, etc.). I seasoned the flour with a pretty good amount of salt, pepper and garlic powder. Dredged boneless pork chops (with fat on) in the seasoned flour and cooked in skillet with a little olive oil/butter mix, until lightly browned. Mixed 1 c. beef broth and 1 c. chicken broth (I think beef broth adds a little more flavor), together with 1/2 to 3/4 can of cream of mushroom soup and added to slow cooker and stirred until smooth. Add pork chops. Then, rather than just add the sliced onions I put them in the same skillet I used to brown the chops and cooked a few minutes until softened (add a tbsp. of broth to loosen any bits of pork still on the bottom of pan). Add them to the slow cooker, stir, and cook on low for 7-8 hrs. When finished, I placed the pork chops on a dish and kept warm in the oven. I then placed the juice from the slow cooker, including onions, into a sauce pan, added approx. 4 oz. sour cream and approx. 2 tbsp. flour and heated until thickened to my liking. Served with extra wide egg noodles. Everyone agreed it was very flavorful without being a heavy dish. You can always add additional salt, pepper or garlic powder if needed. Rather than using the full amount of sour cream, I chose to use half the sour cre
I followed the ingredients, but did these on the stove top, simmered on low for a little over an hour, then added the sour cream with flour and thickened and cooked another 10 minutes or so until the gravy was the right thickness. I threw in a can of mushrooms as well. The chops cooked to a perfect tenderness and at the end I added a little more seasoning to the gravy to our taste and it was really delicious and enjoyed by all! :)
The Pork chops themselves rate 10 stars! Used 6 thick boneless chops, seasoned with garlic salt and lots of pepper, floured and fried till nice and brown. Followed instructions, except added 3 large gloves of chopped minced garlic, from my garden springs of Rosemary, Thyme and Sage. Did not have time to cook on low for 7-8 hours, so I cooked on high for first couple of hours and then turned down to low, cooked for 5 hours total and it was perfect. Removed the fresh herb sprigs and leaves, and the chops as directed, tasted juices and it was very flavorful, but felt it needed some richness so I added one beef bouillon and it was perfect! Added the sour cream as directed, thickened to desired thickness. The chops on the plate without the sauce were beautiful and delicious. I wish I had not added the sour cream because the juices were so good without it, I think I would have preferred the simple richness of a good gravy. But then it would not be called Sour Cream Pork Chops! Overall, the best pork chops I ever made or ever tasted and yes, yes, yes, this will be my basic pork chop recipe forever more! Thank You!
I substituted chicken broth for the water/boullion, otherwise followed exactly. It tasted OK, but was too bland. My fiance hardly ate his. I chose not to add the cream soup that others suggested because I was looking for something different (I always do that w/ pork chops in the crock pot) Not a keeper for me, I threw the leftovers out.
This is pretty much one of the best things I've ever tasted!! I've made this several times, using this exact recipe without changing it at all and it is wonderful! I like putting the gravy over mashed potatoes yum yum!
I loved it and my husband begs for it regularly! I modified by mixing cream of mushroom soup with chicken broth with some spices and poured it over my browned pork chops and softened onions. I only used 4 ounces of sour cream because it came out so thick! Great served with mashed potatoes and Paula Deen's green beans!
THIS WAS MUCH BETTER THAN EXPECTED!!! I only had about 2 hours to cook dinner so I skipped the crockpot method and went directly to the stove. I first carmelized the onions, then added sour cream, water, chicken bouillon, and canned mushroom and let simmer until sauce decreased by half. Then I added some cornstarch to thicken sauce. I then seasoned the pork with minced garlic and onion, salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder. After that, I seared the pork and topped with sauce. Served with noodles. Next time I'll have to use the crockpot because this was SO GOOD even with the modifications. ***UPDATE*** After using the suggested method of cooking, I found the sauce to be bland. Next time, I think I might add some chicken granules or seasong when I'm thickening the sauce.
So good! it's just me and my husband so i halved the recipe--three bone-in pork chops plus the recipe as written essentially. I dredged the pork chops with s&p, flour, dried thyme and garlic powder, browned them and cooked for 4 hours on high with an onion and chicken broth (instead of bouillon). I did sub plain Greek yoghurt as we were out of sour cream and added s&p plus some thyme and garlic powder as an earlier taste test seemed a bit bland. Amazing. The pork was SO tender and the sauce was tasty and tangy but nice and smooth. Use a whisk, not a spoon, as my husband was wierded out by any unincorporated yoghurt/sour cream. Highly recommended! We will make again, esp. with mashed potatoes to go with the yummy sauce.
The sauce was really good, but the meat was still a little tough, even after cooking in the slow cooker. In response to some reviews, I added about 3 Tbs of Worcestershire sauce to the broth. I also added seasoning salt to the flour before dredging the pork chops in them. Finally, I carmelized the onions before adding them. I liked all of those touches, and the sauce was very good and savory.
After reading all the reviews I seasoned my pork chops with Tony's, garlic, pepper, sea salt, and onion powder, and used low sodium chicken broth instead of bouillon cube. I cooked these on high for 1 1/2 hours and they were completely cooked. I removed the chops and covered them with foil then added the sour cream. The sauce thickened up after 15 minutes and was very tasty! I served with egg noodles. I guess I expected it to taste different, but it tasted like pork chop stoganoff. It was a hit, but not what I expected as far as flavor.
Wow! We followed directions to a t. The pork chops were unbelievably tender! We served the pork chops over garlic mashed potatoes with the gravy poured over the top! Wonderful! Next time we are going to serve it over pork stuffing! This was very good!
So good! My kids ate it up so quick...even the onions which I just put on their plate for the heck of it! I was shocked :). My husband told me to add it to my normal rotation. I served this with green beans and rice pilaf. Great recipe, thanks!! UPDATE: I made these again leaving out the sour cream, and they were still delicious! The creamy sauce is great, but we like the simple version as well.
Made this yesterday for my family. Based on many reviews I added the can of cream of mushroom soup; otherwise I made no changes. The dish was delicious: creamy but not too rich, filling, and very, very easy. Served it over wide egg noodles. Filled the slow cooker with the browned chops on a Saturday night and set it to simmer on low before leaving for church. Based on many years of using a slow cooker, I reduced the cooking time to about 6 hours and 15 minutes. Even though the crockery was frig cold when I turned it on, the chops came out fork tender but not falling apart in a shredded mess. My family loved this recipe. I will definitely make it again. This is comfort food at its best, mainly because everyone loved it and it was soooooo easy to make.
bought pork steaks b/c they looked great and were super cheap...but i had no idea what to do with them! this recipe was perfect. the steaks were fall apart tender - just the way i like them. added 2 cloves garlic, a half to 1 cup of apple juice and some extra broth in order to make up for the extra #'s of meat. will def. use the apple juice again! DH threw out the 5 star rating and that barely ever happens!
So, this was a waste of ingriedients... I made this recipe due to the reviews but was really dissapointed the chicken bouillon makes this really salty, but it was salty and bland at the same time due to the lack of flavor/seasoning. My husband said it tasted exactly like an MRE (Meal Ready To Eat which soldiers eat out in the field kind of like canned food- horrible) :( the only reason i gave it two stars is because the meat was tender.
My family loves this. They like the way the meat just melts in your mouth. You can also add mushrooms and green pepper for more flavor, if you like. I prepare the sauce on the stove instead of waiting for it to cook in the crock pot. I find I can thicken the sauce better and more quickly that way.
I didn't slow cook...did it slowly in deep fry pan with high sides. Delish!! I put a bit of onion powder into my flour mixture along with salt & pepper. Cooked on top of stove about 45min plus. Very nice and tender, hubby loved them. thank you very much.
Mine didn't turn out well, but I think it was my fault for leaving in crock pot too long. My chops were very dry. Loved the sauce. Had trouble getting it to thicken. none-the-less, a good sauce. Wonder if I got to them at the right time if they wouldn't have been dry.
Great recipe! You can make this in less than 15 min by using pork cutlets and 1 pan on the stovetop. Use a plastic bag to combine flour and seasonings, and then shake to coat pork chops. Brown in pan with cooking spray and a little butter/margarine. Once browned on both sides, add broth (I used chicken b/c its what I had on hand) and let simmer. I added mushrooms here too (if using onions, do before). Then pull off heat once chops are cooked and stir in sour cream. Serve! PS-save flour from bag and use it to thicken your broth before you stir in sour cream. Goes grat with crusty bread, rice, or noodles for extra sauce.
I too used mushroom soup, but used Golden Mushroom Soup mixed with about 3/4 can of skim milk and 1/2 cup cream cheese. I sauteed a sliced onion and a small package of Baby Bella mushrooms, put them in the pot first. Seasoned 4 2-inch pork chops with McCormicks Montreal Steak Seasoning and browned them. Added them to the pot, then the sauce over all. After 4 hours (half on high, half on med.) the chops were perfect, but the sauce was too thin, so I scooped most of into a sauce pan and boiled it for 30 minutes with 2 T. flour/water mixture. That thickened it up nicely, so then I added 1/2 cup of sour cream and back into the pot with the chops. It was very very tasty, and there is enough sauce left with the 2 extra chops to serve again with noodles or smashed potatoes. Great recipe.
My family really liked this and very easy. Most moist pork roast I've ever had. I used a frozen pork loin, as I needed it to be able to cook all day while at work as was afraid the chops would dry out. Seasoned it with old bay, garlic powder, pepper, and onion powder. Used 1cup chicken broth and a little cooking wine. Once done, I strained the juice and then added about 4oz sour cream, 1T flour and cooked in a pan. Awesome over potatoes.
I made and rated this for the way it's written...it was excellent....but will also be fun to play up the 2nd time 'round with some spices like others have mentioned.The house smelled great...will be wonderful on a cold n snowy day...thank you!
UPDATED REVIEW: I made this recipe again, followed recipe exactly. I seemed to not care for it the first time I made it. This time, I upgraded it to 3 stars. The sauce is indeed lacking of flavor. Since it is so easy to make, I might try one more time but bump up the salt. The meat fell off the bones again. OLD REVIEW: I made recipe as is, and I did not like this at all. Instead of boullion cubes, I used 2 cups canned low-sodium broth topped off with a splash of white wine and boneless 3/4 inch chops. The meat was indeed very tender (I turned the crock off after 5 1/2 hours on low given previous comments about the meat falling apart). Good move. Though the meat was tender, the sauce was overwhelmingly lacking. I won't be making this again. I gave this 2 stars because of how tender the meat was. Otherwise, I would have given it one star.
These were great, only problem I had was the sauce wouldnt thicken in the crockpot, so i had to put it in a sauce pot with 2 tblspoons of cron starch to make more of a gravy consistency. Served mashed potatoes on the side, perfect!!
This was great! I left it cooking overnight and woke up to delicious smells in my kitchen. The pork was sooo soft and tender, the flavors were unbelievable. Next time, i will leave out the sour cream, because it was thick enough and good tasting without it.
Loved this recipe!! Can't believe the flavor that is achieved with such simple ingredients. The sauce is to die for!! Followed the recipe except I was short on time so I cooked it in my cast iron casserole in the oven. 250 for 3 1/2 hrs. 200 for 1 hour. Got raves!!
We love this! I have tried it with the cream of mushroom soup in the gravy and without- I think we like it with as it makes things a bit thicker. The pork chops are falling off the bone so you do have to be careful transferring them to the oven. Good over rice or egg noodles and leftovers were wonderful (discarded the bones before I stored the pork with the gravy).
Yes the pork chops were juicy and tender! However the onions were overpowering for my taste and some still slightly crunchy. Next time I will brown onions first so they have that carmelized flavor and add fresh garlic. I also added a little green chilies to spice it up a bit.
MY FAMILY LOVES THIS RECIPE! I USE CANNED BEEF BROTH INSTEAD OF BUILLON. ADD JUST ENOUGH TO COME TO THE TOP OF THE CHOPS. I ALSO COOK THE SOURCREAM MIXTURE ON MED-LOW HEAT ON THE STOVE TOP, ADDING JUST ENOUGH BROTH FROM THE CROCK-POT TO GET THE DESIRED RESULTS. I ALSO SERVE THE "GRAVY" ON THE SIDE INSTEAD OF OVER THE CHOPS. THIS IS ONE OF THE EASIEST AND BEST TASTING CROCK-POT RECIPES THAT I HAVE EVER MADE.
I've just started cooking and eating pork chops after finally recovering from a childhood of dry tough chops. This was great, my boyfriend loved it. I added rosemary and thyme after reading reviews that it was a little bland and served over egg noodles. I will definitely be making this again!
Like some of the other reviewers, I was forced to try this recipe in the oven, due to lack of time. My chops were thick cut, and 30 minutes at 400 degrees didn't give me the "falling apart" result I was hoping for. Next time, I'll plan ahead for the slow cooker, or maybe an hour in the oven at 325. As for taste...EXCELLENT!!! We don't need a lot of the extra seasoning some people crave...the salt, pepper and garlic powder were enough. And I was so surprised at how often during the meal my family complimented the sauce. I will definitely make this one of my stand-by recipes!
mkd
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2010
These are so simply and tasty. Only change was to use half as much onion and added potatoes and carrots for a full meal. The gravy is very good. My whole family enjoyed this meal.
My husband and I found these chops to be really tasty and tender. I followed the recipe except used plain yogurt as my spouse does not like sour cream. It was difficult to blend it into the gravy so I ended up making regular gravy, and it was still delicious next time I will add some of the gravy to the flour mixture to thin it down. I added paprika to the seasonings sprinkled on the chops and added the same to the flour for dredging. This will be our favorite pork chop recipe.
Fantastic! Im not really a pork chop fan bec it always turns out dry. This was my first time making it in the slow-cooker and it was soo tender. The first step I kept the same (except added basil). 2nd I sauted the onion than added the water and cube. Put broth in pot and on low for 4 hours. I took about a cup of broth out of cooker mixed cream of mush,sour cream,mushrooms, squeezed half a lemon and seasoned. Than put on top of chops. I had with mashed potatoes and carrots. I really liked this and am going to make again. I will always do my chops in the slow cooker from now on.:::UPDATE::: Made this again bec I liked it soo much! There was a sale on Pork Chops. I didnt think they differ too much. I bought Sirlion Pork Chops and made this again exactly as stated and It turned out really dry!! Will def never buy Sirlion Chops again:( Im going to stick with bone-in regular Chops!!
I am not a big fan of pork chops myself and this is one of the best chops I have ever had. I think next time I will let my sauce thicken just a little more. but I followed the directions exactly but only with 3 pork chops since there is only 3 of us.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
05/11/2002
Allthough this wasn't bad, it needs something. Was a bit boring to the taste buds. The sour cream can't 'pull it off' by itself. Maybe add some cream cheese and/or cream of mushroom soup. Will try again. Ollie
Holy YUMMY!! I wanted these for dinner tonight, so the 3 kiddies and I ran to the store at 4 and sat down to dinner at 6! Obviously didn't use the slow cooker, just a cast iron pot, browned them in olive oil and butter, deglazed the pot with a little red wine, more butter, added the water, can of mushroom soup, onion, dumped the chops back in, and simmered while the rest of my meal cooked. Near the end I took the meat out, added the sour cream, and some flour to thicken it back up, and served over egg noodles, with baked apples and brown sugar and maple carrots! Awesome meal, I'm for sure gonna have to skip the ice cream tonight!
This is similar to a baked Sour Cream Chicken recipe I've used for years. For those who found this pork chop recipe bland, here is the chicken recipe which has a few more flavor ideas you might try: 1 1/2c plain yogurt or sour cream, 1/4 c lemon juice, 1/2 tsp paprika, 1 garlic clove, 1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper; marinate overnight, coat with bread crumbs and bake at 350 for 45 min.
This meal was fantastic! It was quick and easy, and was nice to come home to after work. Very hearty, rich and satisfying. And I actually learned something: Who would have thought to mix flour with sour cream? That's just great! The second time I made it, I did make two additions: I'm a huge fan of garlic, so I added 5 smashed cloves to the slow cooker at the start, and sprinkled on some grated Parmesan after plating. These additions really added something.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.