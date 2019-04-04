Sour Cream Pork Chops

This is a wonderful recipe! Good enough for a company dinner. I basically took some of the other suggestions and made them my own. One suggestion is to use boneless pork chops and then to cut all visible fat from them prior to cooking them. The chops become so tender that they do fall right off the bone. Then you are left with all these little bone fragments in the sauce along with the fat that has detached from the meat. Next time I will take care of that in advance by using boneless chops and cutting off fat first. I too seasoned chops. I used Santa Maria Style Seasoning which is just salt, pepper, garlic, and parsley. Then I dredged the chops in flour that I seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and paprika. Lightly fried them on each side in a combo of olive oil/butter. Boiled my water and disolved the chicken cube and then added one can cream of mushroom soup to chicken broth. Heated and stirred until creamy. I sliced my onion and sauted it in the pan juices where I had fried the chops after I removed them to the crock pot. Then added the softened onions to the chicken/mushroom soup mixture and stirred until creamy. I then poured the chicken broth/mushroom soup/ onion mixture over the chops in the crock pot and cooked it on low for about 7 hours. They were probably done after about 5 hours. Served over rice. Delicious!