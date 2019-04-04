Sour Cream Pork Chops

These are the most tender and succulent pork chops you've ever had. My fiance absolutely loves them! Serve over noodles or rice.

By AMI

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 hrs 30 mins
total:
8 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Season pork chops with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and then dredge in 1/2 cup flour. In a skillet over medium heat, lightly brown chops in a small amount of oil.

  • Place chops in slow cooker, and top with onion slices. Dissolve bouillon cubes in boiling water and pour over chops. Cover, and cook on Low 7 to 8 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

  • After the chops have cooked, transfer chops to the oven to keep warm. Be careful, the chops are so tender they will fall apart. In a small bowl, blend 2 tablespoons flour with the sour cream; mix into meat juices. Turn slow cooker to High for 15 to 30 minutes, or until sauce is slightly thickened. Serve sauce over pork chops.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 53.9mg; sodium 487.2mg. Full Nutrition
