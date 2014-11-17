Slow Cooker Sauce with Meatballs
Meatballs with mozzarella tucked inside are slow cooked in a savory tomato sauce and served over pasta for a hearty family meal.
Add 1 lb beef to 1 lb sweet italan sausage add 1 cup bread crumbs 2 eggs made my own sauce baked in oven 30 min at 350 then added to slow cooker the rest is the same as the recipe Delicious !!!Read More
This has become my go-to meatball recipe. I use turkey, which can often result in dry meatballs, but these stay super moist cooked in the crockpot. Oatmeal instead if breadcrumbs makes them more nutritious and honestly, you can't even tell that a healthier ingredient has been substituted. I've made them without and without the cheese and they're delicious both ways. The sauce is pretty standard, and using a jarred sauce as a shortcut is just as well.
Needs something to spice it up a bit. The sauce was a lot of work and I would rate it a three star.
I made both the meatballs and sauce of this recipe. I would give the meatball recipe 5 stars and the sauce 3 stars. I never made meatballs with oats but they came out really good - flavor and consistency. I did bake them in the oven for 20 mins at 400 instead of frying them as that's how I make my meatballs. The sauce was really bland. I did not add the fennel but otherwise made as written. I do not like fennel so doubt I would try again but this will be my go-to meatball recipe (I made some with and without cheese and both options were yummy...I may even liked the plain ones better).
Only reviewing the meatballs since I make my own sauce. I have 4 young kids and all ate at least one and one of them ate 4. That's a big deal around here! Will be my go to from now on. Husband said they reheated wonderfully and were still moist after microwaving in his lunch the next day. My changes: I used sliced string cheese since that's what I had on hand. I added a pinch of nutmeg and fennel seeds in the mix. Omitted the basil since I had a ton in my sauce. Would be great as a freezer meal to keep on hand when you need a meal to give.
We love these meatballs. Probably make them twice a month.
I loved this recipe! I made both the sauce and meatballs. It took me some time to prepare but it lasted me and my husband through 4 meals. I didn't have fennel seeds and I used bread crumbs for oats. It turned out perfect. I only had 4 hours to cook the meatballs so I pan sautéed them first then added them to the sauce for 4 hours. It was great.
I used 1/2 ground beef and 1/2 Italian sausage for the meatballs. I added fresh basil and oregano. The meatballs held up pretty good without cheese oozing out. I also added extra spices such as extra pepper, salt and cayenne powder. I think San Marzano tomatoes might be more flavorful in making the sauce. Thanks for the recipe :)
After reading previous reviews, I didn't even try making the sauce. I substituted a better quality jarred marinara and focused my attention on the meatballs. I used combination ground turkey and lean beef, omitted the pepper for personal preference and used shredded mozzarella. I also didn't cook before. They came out moist and rich. If you're really wanting to make sauce, I'd suggest Chef John's Cherry Tomato sauce from the site.
Love the sauce have made it twice makes a large amount.