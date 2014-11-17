Slow Cooker Sauce with Meatballs

Meatballs with mozzarella tucked inside are slow cooked in a savory tomato sauce and served over pasta for a hearty family meal.

By Red Gold

Ingredients

Sauce:
Mozzarella Meatballs:

Directions

  • In a large skillet heat extra-virgin olive oil on medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook until tender. Spray 5 quart or larger slow cooker. Add onion and garlic and remaining sauce ingredients. Stir to combine. Cook on low for 6 to 7 hours. Serve on pasta of your choice.

  • Meat can be added to the sauce if desired. Below is a meatball recipe that could be added to the sauce at the beginning of the cook time.

  • Mozzarella Meatballs: In a large bowl mix turkey, oats, basil, black pepper, garlic cloves and eggs. Shape into 2-inch balls (should get 14 to 16 meatballs). Press 1 small mozzarella ball into center of each meatball, sealed inside.

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high neat. Add meatballs; cook just until browned on all side. Place half of the sauce in slow cooker, add meatballs and then last half of sauce. Cook as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
710 calories; protein 43.7g; carbohydrates 42.5g; fat 39.9g; cholesterol 196.7mg; sodium 1187.2mg. Full Nutrition
