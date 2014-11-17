Slow Cooker Macaroni and Cheese
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 437.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 17.3g 35 %
carbohydrates: 29.5g 10 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 5 %
sugars: 6.6g
fat: 27.9g 43 %
saturated fat: 17.3g 87 %
cholesterol: 89.2mg 30 %
vitamin a iu: 973.7IU 20 %
niacin equivalents: 5.3mg 41 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 1mg 2 %
folate: 75.3mcg 19 %
calcium: 351.4mg 35 %
iron: 1.5mg 8 %
magnesium: 38.5mg 14 %
potassium: 340.9mg 10 %
sodium: 705.2mg 28 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 31 %
calories from fat: 251
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.