Slow Cooker Macaroni and Cheese

This amazingly cheesy and creamy mac-n-cheese gets a little spicy kick from our Petite Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies. The best part is you don't have to 'cook' a thing! Pop all of the ingredients into your slow cooker and set on low for a truly satisfying pasta dish everyone will love!

By Red Gold

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the uncooked pasta in the bottom of a 3.5 quart slow cooker that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Add the remaining ingredients, except tomatoes, to the slow cooker and stir until well combined. Cook on LOW for 4 hours.

  • Just before serving add tomatoes; stir to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
438 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 27.9g; cholesterol 89.2mg; sodium 705.2mg. Full Nutrition
