Sausage & Sweet Potato Chili

Chili gets a makeover with Italian sausage, Crushed and Diced Tomatoes, black beans and sweet potatoes. The sweetness of the potato balances the spice in the sausage perfectly! All cooked in your slow cooker, just fifteen minutes of prep in the morning results in a tasty dinner after a long, busy day!

By Red Gold

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until sausage is thoroughly cooked; drain off excess fat.

  • Spray a 5 to 6 quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Add sausage and remaining ingredients except cheese.

  • Cover and cook on LOW for 5 to 6 hours. Stir chili well before serving. Top each serving with cheese.

Tips

Option: Serve with baked crescent rolls

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 1511.2mg. Full Nutrition
