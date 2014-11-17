Quick Veggie Chili
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 210.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.2g 19 %
carbohydrates: 43.5g 14 %
dietary fiber: 11.2g 45 %
sugars: 3.5g
fat: 1.2g 2 %
saturated fat: 0.2g 1 %
vitamin a iu: 368IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 2.8mg 21 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 24 %
vitamin c: 7.3mg 12 %
folate: 92.4mcg 23 %
calcium: 44.1mg 4 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 48.3mg 17 %
potassium: 414.7mg 12 %
sodium: 929.7mg 37 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 11.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
