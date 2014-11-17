Quick Veggie Chili

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Meat won't be missed in this thick, hearty chili. It is great for a weeknight, only 20 minutes from start to finish! This quick chili recipe is a great option for tailgating with vegetarian friends.

By Red Gold

5 more images

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In large saucepan, combine tomatoes, tomato sauce, garbanzo beans, black beans, corn and chili powder; mix well.

  • Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat; cover and simmer about 10 minutes. Ladle chili into individual soup bowls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 1.2g; sodium 929.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Bethamy Robin
Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2019
I made this with one can of tomato soup and one can of tomato sauce and added some stock plus Adobo and oregano, also reduced the chili powder slightly to suit my S.O. It came out great, anything I cooked out much longer than 10 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
forestriver1871
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2021
This was a very nice chili, however I recommend spicing it to your taste. Read More
gab
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2017
The chilli was savory and spicy. Had to reduce the salt a bit though. Read More
