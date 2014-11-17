Easy Bruschetta from RED GOLD®

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A quick, easy appetizer recipe for game day or a cocktail party. Our deliciously flavored Red Gold® Petite Diced Tomatoes with Garlic & Olive Oil are what make this recipe so quick and simple! All you have to add is fresh basil and grated Parmesan Cheese – now that is easy!

By Red Gold

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place 2 teaspoons of Red Gold Petite Diced Tomatoes with Garlic & Olive Oil on each cracker or baguette slice.

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon cheese and 1/2 teaspoon of basil. Place on serving tray.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 209.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022