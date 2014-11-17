Crustless Broccoli and Cheddar Mini Quiches

These easy mini quiches are perfect for brunch or breakfast on-the-go! Simple to put together, and packed with protein! You can have two of these for fewer than 200 calories! Make them on the weekend and have breakfast ready all week long!

By Red Gold

prep:
20 mins
cook:
23 mins
total:
43 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 mini-quiche
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups.

  • Whisk evaporated milk, eggs, flour, salt and black pepper in medium bowl until blended. Stir in cheese, broccoli, bell pepper and tomatoes. Spoon 1/4 to 1/3 cup of mixture into each prepared muffin cup, filling almost to rim*. Stir mixture frequently to evenly distribute ingredients.

  • Bake for 23 to 28 minutes or until knife inserted near centers comes out clean and tops are lightly browned. Cool in pans for 15 minutes. Run knife or small, flat spatula around inside edges of muffin cups. Carefully remove quiches.

Tips

*NOTE: Number of quiches that you have depends on the size of your muffin cups. Bake time may need some adjusting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 68.9mg; sodium 243.1mg. Full Nutrition
