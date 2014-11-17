Crustless Broccoli and Cheddar Mini Quiches
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 150
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.2g 18 %
carbohydrates: 7.2g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.2g 5 %
sugars: 4.5g
fat: 9.6g 15 %
saturated fat: 5.6g 28 %
cholesterol: 68.9mg 23 %
vitamin a iu: 1039.9IU 21 %
niacin equivalents: 2.2mg 17 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 23.1mg 39 %
folate: 33.5mcg 8 %
calcium: 230.8mg 23 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 19.1mg 7 %
potassium: 188.7mg 5 %
sodium: 243.1mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 86.3
