Cheeseburger Macaroni from RED GOLD®

Rating: 4.5 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Even the pickiest of eaters will love this cheesy-beefy dish. Quick and nutritious; recipes just don't get much better than this! Perfect after a long day, it only takes 25 minutes to have dinner on the table.

By Red Gold

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, brown the ground beef and onion. Drain well. Add tomatoes and water; bring to a boil.

  • Add macaroni and bring back to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer and cook for 10 minutes or until macaroni is done. Sprinkle cheese on top and stir until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 560.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (26)

Most helpful positive review

Rabithabit
Rating: 4 stars
02/09/2017
Everyone enjoyed this dish, right down to my picky eater. The only changes I made # 1 I used real shredded cheddar cheese #2 Beef broth instead of plain water Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

Alicia077
Rating: 3 stars
01/20/2015
I added a can of cream of mushroom and some salt pepper and garlic. It was pretty good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Rabithabit
Rating: 4 stars
02/09/2017
Everyone enjoyed this dish, right down to my picky eater. The only changes I made # 1 I used real shredded cheddar cheese #2 Beef broth instead of plain water Read More
Helpful
(10)
Denise
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2019
A delicious meaty macaroni dinner that's easy to make. I add real shredded cheese and I add more than 2 cups because my family can never get enough cheese. You can make it as cheesy as you like. Sometimes, I boil the macaroni separately and add it to the beef mixture to which I omitt the water. Read More
Helpful
(4)
dougbanton
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2016
Very easy to make. If you use lean meat (90%), you don't need to drain it. I also added fresh celery to the mix. You could add whatever fresh vegetables that you like. If I make it again, I will likely add some black pepper and substitute pepper jack cheese to give it a little kick. Very good and the whole family will like it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Alicia077
Rating: 3 stars
01/20/2015
I added a can of cream of mushroom and some salt pepper and garlic. It was pretty good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
maddycooks
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2017
Loved this recipe just the way it is. Enjoyed how fast it came together and will make it again. Read More
Danabear4
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2017
I thought it was great! I did use beef broth instead of water though! Read More
Pilar Navarro
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2019
This has become one of my picky husband's favorites next to beef enchiladas. I used the Rotel diced tomatoes and greenchilies Mild. used garlic flavored olive oil instead and for water I used beef broth. but I'm sure you can use or vegetable broth also. Since I like it cheesy I added another 1/2 cup shredded mild cheddar. PS my pug Lola also loves it! Hubby heats up leftovers in the AM for breakfast topped with over easy eggs! Read More
Randi
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2021
Excellent! I have made this about 10 times now. I have added suggestions from other reviewers. I hate when people change recipes on here. But I'm not a fan of american cheese and my husband says I make things to bland. So, I make sure to salt and pepper the hamburger while it cooks. I used just basic petite diced tomatoes and instead of american cheese, I used the velveeta block cheese and some shredded cheddar. Added minced garlic cuz we love garlic and this is my go to recipe when I am craving mac and cheese. Thank you so much for the recipe. I was clueless on how to make a good creamy mac and cheese. The hamburger, tomato and onions make it an amazing one pot meal Read More
Rachaelamato
Rating: 4 stars
04/12/2019
I made this tonight with a few twists. I used salt pepper and garlic while frying the chop meat. I used Rotel diced tomatoes and chili s (it s all I had on hand). After I added the pasta I melted 1/2 a large block of velveeta and mixed it in. My husband (who usually eats very healthy) loved this and my son who s home from college couldn t get enough. Read More
