Cheeseburger Macaroni from RED GOLD®

Everyone enjoyed this dish, right down to my picky eater. The only changes I made # 1 I used real shredded cheddar cheese #2 Beef broth instead of plain water
A delicious meaty macaroni dinner that's easy to make. I add real shredded cheese and I add more than 2 cups because my family can never get enough cheese. You can make it as cheesy as you like. Sometimes, I boil the macaroni separately and add it to the beef mixture to which I omitt the water.
Very easy to make. If you use lean meat (90%), you don't need to drain it. I also added fresh celery to the mix. You could add whatever fresh vegetables that you like. If I make it again, I will likely add some black pepper and substitute pepper jack cheese to give it a little kick. Very good and the whole family will like it.
I added a can of cream of mushroom and some salt pepper and garlic. It was pretty good.
Loved this recipe just the way it is. Enjoyed how fast it came together and will make it again.
I thought it was great! I did use beef broth instead of water though!
This has become one of my picky husband's favorites next to beef enchiladas. I used the Rotel diced tomatoes and greenchilies Mild. used garlic flavored olive oil instead and for water I used beef broth. but I'm sure you can use or vegetable broth also. Since I like it cheesy I added another 1/2 cup shredded mild cheddar. PS my pug Lola also loves it! Hubby heats up leftovers in the AM for breakfast topped with over easy eggs!
Excellent! I have made this about 10 times now. I have added suggestions from other reviewers. I hate when people change recipes on here. But I'm not a fan of american cheese and my husband says I make things to bland. So, I make sure to salt and pepper the hamburger while it cooks. I used just basic petite diced tomatoes and instead of american cheese, I used the velveeta block cheese and some shredded cheddar. Added minced garlic cuz we love garlic and this is my go to recipe when I am craving mac and cheese. Thank you so much for the recipe. I was clueless on how to make a good creamy mac and cheese. The hamburger, tomato and onions make it an amazing one pot meal
I made this tonight with a few twists. I used salt pepper and garlic while frying the chop meat. I used Rotel diced tomatoes and chili s (it s all I had on hand). After I added the pasta I melted 1/2 a large block of velveeta and mixed it in. My husband (who usually eats very healthy) loved this and my son who s home from college couldn t get enough.