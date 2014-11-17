Bacon and Tomato Quesadillas

Rating: 4.78 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

It's like a Mexican version of a BLT! You choose whether you want it smoky or zesty by the flavor of petite diced tomatoes you use. Crispy bacon and fresh basil add a new variation to the classic quesadilla. A perfect party finger food or quick snack.

By Red Gold

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Layer on half of each tortilla: 1/4 cup cheese, 2 tablespoons diced tomatoes. 1 tablespoon bacon and 1 tablespoon basil. Fold each tortilla in half to form a half circle.

  • Lightly coat a large nonstick skillet or griddle with oil. Cook each quesadilla, over medium-high heat for 1 1/2 minutes on each side until cheese is melted and tortilla is lightly browned.

  • Cut the quesadilla into 4 wedges and serve with sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 38.2mg; sodium 733.1mg. Full Nutrition
Karen Pulford
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2016
I make this at least once a week!! My husband likes when I add some lightly seasoned chicken strips (cut to 1/2 inch pieces) Read More
Helpful
(3)
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2017
Had fun making these with the grandkids. I used two sun-dried tomato basil tortillas and cutout the top one in the shape of a jack-o'-lantern for the fall season. The grands loved the spiciness of the tomatoes and the bacon was the perfect compliment. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sheila LaLonde
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/15/2016
This was a good, simple and tasty quick dinner. I thought the proportions were spot on. I did not have fresh basil, so used a sprinkle of dried. Thanks for sharing your recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cammie
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2017
This recipe was awesome! I added some leftover pork chop pieces and chopped jalapeño, which was great! Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
hb091666
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2015
My sons love this and so do I! I cook the bacon first and then cook the quesadillas in the bacon grease. Obviously, this adds some calories, but it's very tasty. I'm a slow cook and even I can make these quickly. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Megan L.
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2015
This was delicious! I can't wait to make it again. Read More
Chasity Graves Vernon
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2015
This is a great simple recipe! My children loved it and it is a quick "go to" when you are in a hurry. Just about any meat will be great with this recipe. Read More
Punkin078
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2018
Delicious! I used Fire Roasted Rotel. I think next time we will try the spicier one. We also used Turkey Bacon just because I prefer it. Read More
shelb
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2018
This was delicious and simple! I added scrambled eggs and fried onions for a breakfast quesadilla. Will definitely make again! Thanks! Read More
