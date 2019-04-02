Easy Creamy Pork Tenderloin

1 of 154

Rating: 5 stars I just made this recipe today and absolutely love it. Super easy!! But I did read the reviews and then tweaked it slightly. I put in 1 can of each....cream of celery potato and mushroom. I also cut up small carrots and sprinkled with parsley for color and presentation. I did not add any salt even to the instant rice due to all the salt in all the soups and it was just right. I rubbed the tenderloin with garlic/lemon/pepper seasoning very generously. This is a definite keeper!!! Thanks for sharing the recipe and all the "tips". Oodles_OR Helpful (128)

Rating: 4 stars Total comfort food for a rainy Saturday afternoon. I seasoned the pork with garlic powder, and added a bag of frozen mixed veggies and cut up red potatoes. I used one can of cream of mushroom and one can cream of celery soup. It made for a very tasty sauce with all the veggies added. (highly recommend you add vegetables and/or potatoes; might be bland otherwise.) Helpful (73)

Rating: 5 stars WOW, was the first word out of my husbands mouth. I used one can of cream of celery soup and one can of cream of mushroom soup along with one package of onion soup mix. I also added cut up onion, potato & baby carrots. One hour before it was finished I added whole mushrooms. It was so tasty I could hardly stop eating it!! Helpful (68)

Rating: 5 stars Love it! Be sure to brown the roast on all sides (in a skillet on the stove works best) for just a few minutes---it makes the end-product much more appealing visually. The gravy with this is awesome! Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars The roast I'm using is 2.2 pounds and I lightly seasoned (with garlic salt and pepper) and browned it on all sides in a frying pan first. I used a can of cream of celery a can of cream of chicken and half a package of dry onion soup mix with a cup of water - I wanted to make sure there's lots of gravy especially with the roast being larger. I mixed the soups soup mix and water together poured it over the roast and.... Now I'm waiting to see what happens.:) I also put a few handfuls of baby carrots in the slow cooker. My plan is to serve this over egg noodles. I'll add to my review tonight... I was concerned that the gravy would be too salty but it doesn't appear to have been! The carrots turned out awesome and the gravy was great. I thickened it with some cornstarch to give it the gravy consistency. It was so good and the leftovers were good for a few days! Thanks so much for the recipe! Helpful (45)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good. My husband really enjoyed it. Although I don't care too much for the celery taste. I used 1 cane of cream of celery and one can of cream of mushroom. In the future I'd probably skip the celery altogether. But the pork was very tender and delicious!! Will make again! Helpful (37)

Rating: 4 stars Loved this yummy and easy slow cooker recipe! Took advice from others and added 1 can each of crm of mushroom chicken and potato. Didn't use the celery at all. The potato addition was great. I also added baby carrots to the dish. Husband liked it a lot too! Definitely a keeper! Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe turned out really good this evening. I made sure to brown my tenderloin before placing it in the crockpot. Instead of using cream of celery soup I used 2 cans cream of chicken and 1 can cream of mushroom. I rubbed the tenderloin with garlic powder paprika pepper and seasoning salt before placing the soups over the top of it. It turned out so tender and the gravy was amazing! Thanks Anita! Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars This pork was so tender! I read the reviews before preparing so I was able to tweak it a little. I added the lemon pepper rub and it helped. I believe someone called this comfort food and that's exactly what comes to mind. Next time I will add some veggies! Helpful (21)