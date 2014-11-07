Spaghetti and Meatballs Muffin Bites

Rating: 4.14 stars
50 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

There's a reason spaghetti and meatballs appear on so many dinner tables - it's a comforting meal, easy to put together, and loaded with flavor. This recipe turns the traditional meal into party-ready, individual servings of spaghetti and meatballs muffin bites.

By Snacking in the Kitchen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffin bites
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 7 minutes. Drain and toss in a bowl with olive oil; refrigerate until cooled, about 15 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray 12 muffin cups with cooking spray.

  • Toss cooled spaghetti with 1 cup Parmesan cheese. Divide spaghetti between the 12 prepared muffin cups, arranging noodles in each cup to create "nests" for the meatballs.

  • Top each "nest" with 1 tablespoon pasta sauce, 1 meatball, and 1 more tablespoon pasta sauce, respectively. Sprinkle remaining Parmesan cheese over the tops of each meatball "nest."

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pasta and meatballs are heated through and cheese melts, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool slightly before transferring muffin bites to a serving platter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 316.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (61)

Most helpful positive review

Chris Diaz
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2015
These little bites are great for football fare. After reading Shirley's dilemma about getting the nests out of the cupcake pan in one piece I added one slightly beaten egg to the spaghetti and instead of using non-stick spray I opted to use coconut oil to grease the pan. No problem with the nests popping out of the pan. Read More
Helpful
(73)

Most helpful critical review

Misty Paiement
Rating: 3 stars
05/20/2015
My family voted this a 3 because the spaghetti was VERY hard when the cooking process was complete. It is unique and it is very simple to make. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
JohnnyB
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2015
I really think this recipe is just "okay"; however it is so unique of an idea that you get kudos for presentation. I saw that shirley had trouble getting the nest to come out whole...so I was careful to spray each cup well with cooking spray and then I spun the noodles as I prepared the nest to get them all kinda going the same direction. They came out like a dream and intact. Flavor is average...needs more "umph"! Read More
Helpful
(28)
AnnaMc
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2015
I helped some grandchildren make these. It was a blast! We made our own meatballs and spaghetti sauce so the taste wasn't blah. It was delicious and we will make these again. Next time we're going to try it Asian with rice noodles and other Asian flavors. As for the sticking problem we used paper liners thoroughly sprayed with cooking spray. That added a festive spirit which the entire family enjoyed. Oh and we made 36 meatballs which was sufficient for 12. Extra unbaked spaghetti and meatballs were available. Add a salad and some garlic toast. Nummy. Read More
Helpful
(28)
SHORECOOK
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2015
LOVED IT! As a child my sister and I loved fried spaghetti for breakfast. This morning I decided to try this recipe as it seemed it would have the same texture a little dry. You can always serve with more sauce if you want it wet but it needs to be dry to hold together. I made them in the larger muffin tins as I wanted more spaghetti per serving. The size was perfect. I crumbled a little american cheese on the top and garnished with fresh cut chives. This was the "bomb"! Now to share this recipe with my sister! Thank you Anna Berman for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(17)
dutch412
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2015
I threw my meatballs (from a precooked frozen package) in the oven while cooking the spaghetti so they were warmed before adding to the muffin. Put the meatballs and more sauce on the top then baked for about 15 minutes to melt the parmesan. After baking I let them cool and stuck the whole muffin pan in the freezer. After frozen I popped them out and put in bag back in the freezer to use as we needed them!! Very handy!! Read More
Helpful
(15)
omgitsgood
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2015
I made these in the mini muffin cups which made it SO much easier to eat. I just broke up the meatballs into pieces for each cup. I've also experimented with using mini pepperoni instead of the meatballs. They make a great appetizer for a party and they were so cute! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Charnell Smith
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2015
My family loved it. I used chicken nuggets for the kids. It was winner they ate it up. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Shirley
Rating: 4 stars
12/16/2014
Great idea & Very tasty! Though I did make my own Spaghetti Sauce. I could not get my spaghetti nests to come out of the muffin cups looking like the pic. (all in one piece)It would be great to serve on a platter if they did. Any ideas on how to make the noodles stick together so they do come out in one piece? I'd give it 5 stars if they could do that! It is definitely not finger food as is.:) Read More
Helpful
(10)
twestbrook
Rating: 4 stars
02/15/2015
Try adding an egg or two to the spaghetti to hold the nests to hold together. Read More
Helpful
(10)
