Grandma Ruth's Snickerdoodle Cookies

Ok, I have some very picky snickerdoodle eaters, we have always used butter crisco or combo butter and shortening. Well when we retired out of the US a few years back crisco is not an option and the shortening I can get might as well be lard...so after finally running out of my crisco stock I was desperate to find another great recipe like the one my family has used forever. Well I finally found it!!! I didn't change a thing as I normally don't when trying someone's recipe for the first time. I questioned at first no vanilla??? Then still didn't change or add a thing. Every picky snickerdoodle person loved it!!! Normally butter only cookies take quite a bit of finesse to get them to taste right and texture to be delightful. Well I did bake them at 350 in my oven on convection (convection temp actually 325) for 8 min like my old recipe, where we live I know my oven. Then let them cook and cool for an additional 3-5 min before transferring them to the foil covered cooling rack. They were a hit! My neighbors are snickerdoodle freaks and said this is better than my old ones and the best they ever had! The same type of compliments to everyone I gave them too! I am my own worst critic (hubby says so all the time) and I honestly would never change a thing in this recipe! (Except maybe to double or triple it) Thank you so much for this recipe and sharing it!!! It's a keeper!!!!