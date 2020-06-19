Grandma Ruth's Snickerdoodle Cookies

To Erika, this is why you use cream of tartar. Why is cream of tartar in snickerdoodle cookies? It’s what separates a tangy, chewy snickerdoodle from an ordinary cinnamon-coated sugar cookie. The acid in cream of tartar gives snickerdoodles their distinctive tangy flavor, and the chew happens because cream of tartar prevents sugar in the cookie dough from crystalizing into crunchiness. Science!
It wasn't in the directions, but chilling the batter for thirty minutes made it easier to put on the cookie sheet. Adding just a little bit of vanilla also made the cookies the perfect sweetness for me
Oh.My.Goodness. I made these kind of last minute for a holiday party after my son got into the pumpkin bread I'd made. This is so close to how I remember my own Grandmother's cookies tasting, I'm actually trying not to cry. I've not had her cookies since I was a little girl. Thank you for sharing this!!
I made these for my son when he was little, but after he set out on his own there really didn't seem to be any reason to bake just for myself, so I stopped baking - which was one of my most favorite things. That was 18 years ago (when he moved out). I didn't realize how much I missed it until this year when I am baking with my three grandchildren (ages 9, 7 and 2 :-) ). This was the first recipe we tried and it is AWESOME. The kids and I had great fun making such a wonderfully easy recipe. We made it just as it said and the cookies not only got a rave review from the grandkids - but from my son and daughter-in-law too. Thank you for posting this old recipe , not just because they are wonderfully tasting cookies - but because your recipe helped me find my happy place - shared with my three little blessings.
Hubby chose snickerdoodles for me to bake tonight and I didn't have my old recipe anymore. So glad I tried this one! He loves them. Definitely will be making these again. I did substitute 3 teaspoons of baking powder in place of the tartar with baking soda. And after tasting the dough, I added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract. The warning in the recipe of the cookies looking "doughy" is accurate and appreciated! I was a little uneasy about how raw they looked at 7 minutes (400 degrees). But they finished beautifully on the tray and cooling rack. Very delicious, crisp on the outside and perfectly chewy on the inside!!!!
I followed the recipe exactly. The cookies turned out just perfect. The part is not too crunchy but not too soft and not too sweet! That little hint of cinnamon is always delicious! You really can't go wrong with these cookies!
Ok, I have some very picky snickerdoodle eaters, we have always used butter crisco or combo butter and shortening. Well when we retired out of the US a few years back crisco is not an option and the shortening I can get might as well be lard...so after finally running out of my crisco stock I was desperate to find another great recipe like the one my family has used forever. Well I finally found it!!! I didn't change a thing as I normally don't when trying someone's recipe for the first time. I questioned at first no vanilla??? Then still didn't change or add a thing. Every picky snickerdoodle person loved it!!! Normally butter only cookies take quite a bit of finesse to get them to taste right and texture to be delightful. Well I did bake them at 350 in my oven on convection (convection temp actually 325) for 8 min like my old recipe, where we live I know my oven. Then let them cook and cool for an additional 3-5 min before transferring them to the foil covered cooling rack. They were a hit! My neighbors are snickerdoodle freaks and said this is better than my old ones and the best they ever had! The same type of compliments to everyone I gave them too! I am my own worst critic (hubby says so all the time) and I honestly would never change a thing in this recipe! (Except maybe to double or triple it) Thank you so much for this recipe and sharing it!!! It's a keeper!!!!
I'm in the midst of holiday cookie baking and I like trying new recipes every year just to see what's out there, so I don't often go to recipes others often make. However, I'm going to a friend's cookie exchange and her husband requested snickerdoodles so I decided to give this new recipe a chance. I baked at 350 for 10 minutes-I know my oven well. 400 would be too much for it but it might work for others. I also use a cookie scoop and drop them onto the sugar cinnamon mix then roll - works well for me! These spread a bit but not really much as I fit a lot of cookies on one sheet, making the baking process faster. Bear in mind though that I cannot use butter due to an intolerance and butter spreads more than margarine. All in all, a good recipe for snickerdoodles- cookies I like but don't make often only because there so many other recipes to try. Thanks for the recipe!
I would love to make this again! Although the cookies are more cake like, they are delicious. A few changes I would make when I make these for the holidays is to put in less butter (like 3/4 of a stick instead of a full stick) and to change to cook time to 12-15 minutes for a fully cooked cookie with a slight outer crunch. Also, the sugar kept falling off so there was a lot of leftover cinnamon sugar mixture. Overall this was a great recipe and will make it again with these few changes.
These are perfect. I was never a huge fan of snickerdoodles, but found out my husband is, so I made him a batch of these. He raved and raved. The only thing I changed was to add 1 tsp vanilla and bake for 8 minutes.
Made it Gluten Free. My husband has both Celiac disease and diabetes , so I change to cup for cup Gluten Free flour and then made smaller cookies (50). 7 min was perfect and the cookies were wonderful. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe
These turned out delicious, and I got multiple compliments on them! I didn't have cream of tartar, so I substituted 1 Tb baking powder for the baking soda and cream of tartar. Also, I made them probably twice as big as recommended (honestly, who makes such tiny cookies? ha!) so they needed 9 minutes in the oven instead of 7. I still ended up with 30 very tasty cookies. I will definitely make these again!
Was looking for a good cookie recipe that used a good amount of butter. Came across this recipe that had high ratings but very little reviews. I was not disappointed. I substituted the butter for Canna butter I made beforehand. I whipped the butter before as another reviewer recommended. I made mine a bit bigger, about 2 tbsp size. Baked for 9 mins. Perfection. Cookies with a kick. My new go-to recipe for Snickerdoodles. Thanks to Grandma Ruth!!!!
Very amazing recipe!! It's perfectly fine to resize the cookies to any volume you'd like as long as they're uniform in size. I also went ahead and added an extra step for some visual effect; just press down the balls with a fork to add a grid-effect on top. It makes a nice visual pop for the cookies. The only reason I give 4-stars instead of a perfect 5 is because I do think these cookies are a little too sweet. I'm not Grandma Ruth and this is my first time making these cookies, but I'll have to see if I can lower the amount of sugar in a test. Otherwise, perfect bakings and results!! The step to leave them on the tray to bake a little longer is amazingly genius!!
DELICIOUS. Made no changes to the recipe, but I rolled them into balls the size of munchkins. I baked for 14 mins at 400 and they were crispy on the outside and cakey on the inside. Similar to churro in taste and texture. My second batch I baked for 8-9 mins and they were soft, chewy, and perfect.
I never made snickerdoodles before (actually, never even had one!), so I wasn’t sure how they should look & taste. Followed the recipe exactly but added 1/2 tsp vanilla. Baked the first batch for 7 min at 400 (375 in my convection oven) and let them cool 5 min before taking them off the cookie sheet. Second batch I baked for an extra minute or two & they were just darker & a bit crisper. Either way was yummy, but my husband prefers the crisper version (although he’s not rejecting the chewier ones)! I’m taking them to a bunch of teenagers tonight, so that will be the “acid test”
1-31-2019 ~I’m on the fence on this one. I guess you could say I believe there are pros and cons, which makes it difficult to rate and review this recipe. They indeed have buttery good flavor, but I have no doubt that my adding a couple of teaspoons of vanilla contributed to that. But with all butter, no shortening, they weren’t quite as substantial as they would have been with a blend of shortening and butter. I really would have preferred these with more heft; bigger, thicker. And, at seven minutes baking time, they were soft – very soft. That didn’t appeal to me, as they tasted almost floury, doughy if you will, but it’s just how Hubs prefers them. And he liked that the size was just right for a bite or two. The bottom line? Not a bad Snickerdoodle, but I’ll look for a recipe that includes both butter and shortening, that includes vanilla, and directs larger size balls of dough for a bigger, thicker cookie. I rate them an ok three stars, while Hubs gave them an enthusiastic four stars. Since this is high praise from him, I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt and rate them four stars.
These are wonderful. This recipe is almost identical to the Betty Crocker Cooky Book recipe (1960s), which I've always used. Only difference is Crocker uses half shortening and half butter. I saved this recipe so I don't have to fear losing it! The cookies are reasonably thick with crisp edges with a chewy center. My family loves them!
These turned out sooo good! My grandma used to make snickerdoodle cookies all the time when I was little... I got snowed in today... wanted to do some baking... stumbled upon this recipe!! Soooo good!! Didn’t change a thing!! Thank you thank you!
Followed most of the recipe but didn’t have regular flour so I used self rising flour and didn’t add cream of tartar, baking soda or salt. I baked for only 7 minutes like it said. So yum definitely will make again!
Super simple, excellent cookie! I added about 1/4 teaspoon of freshly ground nutmeg to the dough and sugar cinnamon coating. It added a little more to this recipe. Now my family is calling the Paw-Paw’s Snickerdoodles
Delicious! I only used 1 cup of sugar (personal preference) and did not have any cream of tartar. The cookies still turned out wonderfully, crisp on the outside and soft inside. I used dairy-free margarine instead of butter to accommodate allergies, which of course does not taste as good as butter. This is a great recipe and very easy to make. I am not even a fan of snickerdoodles but I will make these again!
Well of course this is the very best Snickerdoodle recipe ever! I had a Grandma Ruth and this was her recipe to a T. It took me a while to perfect it but the key is not to over bake them. I think the author of this recipe must be a cousin using an alias??
This is definitely my new go-to recipe for Snickerdoodles! Perfectly soft but with the slightest crisp on the outside from the sugar-cinnamon mix. I followed the recipe almost exactly- I did add a touch of vanilla, and baked them for 8 minutes. Letting them sit on the cookie sheet for 5+ minutes after baking is definitely important. It allows the cookie to continue cooking without them getting hard. Editing to add: Several people, including die-hard snickerdoodle fans, have told me that these are the best snickerdoodles they've ever had! I even overheard people at a party talking about them!
Great cookies and easy to make! I cut back on the sugar (added 1 cup instead). Cutting back on the sugar was great for my on-the-verge-of-diabetic grandmas! I also didn't have 1 cup of butter, so instead I put in half a cup of butter and the rest vegetable oil. I would totally recommend the recipe!
Cookies came out delicious. I had to add about a half of cup of flour otherwise the batter was too sticky and wouldn’t roll into a ball. I also had to cook I also had to cook them for about a total of 14 minutes because I made them a bit larger than the recipe called for. I’ll be making these again!
Oh my gosh! These are so good. I’ve made them for several gatherings, and they were a hit! I’ve never put bread in the storage bag, but it made them stay fresher for so much longer. I always have to double the batch in order to have them last the night!! Didn’t change a thing and turned out amazing. Thanks a lot!!
Absolutely love these cookies. Definitely follow the instructions on the underbake. I've made doodles before but they weren't nearly this good - I think it's the cream of tartar. These are now a family favourite!
One of my mother's traditions at Christmas was to have one pie pan with red sugar and one of green sugar (plus the cinnamon), for rolling the dough balls before baking! Boy, do I miss her Christmas traditions!
Made them just as written and they're great! A little crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Yum. Will add this to the rotation! (I could definitely see adding nutmeg, cardamom, ginger, cloves, etc to the topping mixture for a little different flavor and they'd come out delicious too!)
These are so good! I cut the recipe in half but made no substitutions. I mistakenly baked the first batch at 350 so I cooked them for 10 minutes. I was worried but they were so good! I cooked the second batch at the correct temperature for 7 minutes and they were amazing! Shortening isn't something I regularly have but this recipe doesn't require it and is still amazing!
Mixed these one one day, (along with several other cookies), and baked them on the next. Not sure if that was my problem but I found the dough VERY sticky and soft. Had a really hard time rolling it into balls. However, the end results is like wow! Like biting into a cloud! Normally I prefer a crispy, crunchie cookie but these are oh so good!
Awesome! Son's favorite cookies (tried it at a friends house) so I had to learn to make them for Christmas time. It is the little things like this that make kids happy. So this is the first time I've made these type of cookies. Tasted like the cinnamon toast crunch cereal but in cookie form. I did learn that it makes a difference how long you cook the cookies. Cooking it at 7 min made them flatter but soft and chewy. Cooking them at 10 min made them a bit puffier and less chewy. So how long you cook them is your preference. Experiment to what you like best. I could see these in an ice cream sandwich! I'll be trying that next. Overall great recipe.
5+ stars for a great recipe!! i made this as written, but my family loves cinnamon. So, i added 2 tsp cinnamon to the flour mix, and 1 tsp vanilla to the wet mix, then mixed them together. These cookies never last more than 24 hrs in my home!! Thank you so much for sharing your recipe!!
Best snickerdoodles I have ever tried. I used up all my cream of tartar and bought more to make these. My family loves them. I love that I usually have all of the ingredients I need to make them on hand at any given time. If you’re looking for a soft, chewy cookie, these are the ones to make.
I made these today and they are wonderful made exactly according to the recipe. Seven minutes in my oven was perfect, just be sure and let them cool on the baking pan as instructed. Crisp around the edges with a chewy center , perfect! Thank you so much for sharing!
Amazing fluffy inside crunchy outside with the cinnamon incorporated with the sugar in the coating this is an amazing cookie and will make for a while and when people asked where I got this delicious recipe I will bring them right here
I substituted 3 tsp of Baking Powder for cream of tartar and baking soda since I didn't have cream of tartar, and since baking powder is comprised of those two ingredients. I doubled the amount of sugar and cinnamon to roll them in and sprinkled a little around each cookie on the sheet before putting them in the oven. Otherwise followed the instruments and they came out beautifully. We loved them and will I will use this as my "go to" Snickerdoodle recipe.
I thought these were pretty good. They were pretty easy. Hubby, OTOH, couldn't get enough, asked repeatedly just what they were, asked me to make more. I made these with sugar substitute, and substituted baking powder for the baking soda and cream of tartar.
