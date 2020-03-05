Brown Sugar n' Bacon Green Beans

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My husband wants desperately for me to patent and sell this recipe to a canner, but I want to share it with you! It is a huge hit at Thanksgiving and Christmas in place of the standard green bean casserole.

By Dana Giadrosich Pryor

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels, reserving 1 tablespoon bacon drippings. Crumble bacon.

    Advertisement

  • Bring water to a boil in a skillet. Add brown sugar, vegetable seasoning, and bacon drippings to water; cook and stir until brown sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes. Add green beans and bacon to brown sugar mixture; season with salt. Reduce heat and simmer until green beans reach desired tenderness, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 4g; cholesterol 10.1mg; sodium 289mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Heather Armstrong
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2017
My daughter in law and daughter can't have dairy so I was looking for an alternative to the traditional green bean dish. I made it with chicken broth and added an extra piece of bacon. This was a huge hit! They asked me to make it on Saturday nights when we do fried chicken. Read More
Helpful
(6)
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Heather Armstrong
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2017
My daughter in law and daughter can't have dairy so I was looking for an alternative to the traditional green bean dish. I made it with chicken broth and added an extra piece of bacon. This was a huge hit! They asked me to make it on Saturday nights when we do fried chicken. Read More
Helpful
(6)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/25/2014
I cut back the brown sugar a little bit but would cut in half in the future since it was just a little too sweet for us. This well could be just a personal taste preference since we seem to like food less sweet these days. I bought a bottle of the McCormick Vegetable Seasoning just for this recipe and I can see using it a lot on steamed veggies which often can use a little flavor boost. This was a very good side dish to a baked Christmas ham and I would make again. Dana P thanks for sharing your recipe! Read More
Helpful
(4)
greenfinch09
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2016
Very tasty way to make green beans. I only used a tablespoon of brown sugar otherwise followed it to T and it was delicious. Bought the vegetable seasoning just for this recipe and it was worth it will try it on other veggies. Always look ohm for a way to eat more veggies and I've never really enjoyed green beans until i made them this way! Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Kate Leonard
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2016
this was amazing everyone came back for seconds! and they requested it for the next party. great change to the same ole' green beans!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Becky
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2022
This is a good basic recipe that can easily be adapted to your own taste. Green beans are my all-time favorite vegetable and I made this recipe for Christmas with a few minor enhancements to give more flavor. I reserved about 2 tablespoons bacon grease after frying the bacon and sauteed a minced shallot and 3 cloves of garlic in the fat and then added the green beans and sauteed a few minutes more. I then added enough chicken broth to barely cover the beans and brown sugar, seasoned salt, pepper, and a couple sprinkles of vegetable seasoning. Simmered to my idea of a good green bean which was a lot longer than 10 minutes. I had never used a vegetabe seasoning prior and think it did add a little extra. Easy and very good! Read More
Emma Montague
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2018
I used maple bacon. Delicious! Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022