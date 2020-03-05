Brown Sugar n' Bacon Green Beans
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 121.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.5g 13 %
carbohydrates: 17.2g 6 %
dietary fiber: 5.5g 22 %
sugars: 8g
fat: 4g 6 %
saturated fat: 1.3g 7 %
cholesterol: 10.1mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 1180.9IU 24 %
niacin equivalents: 3.1mg 24 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 9 %
vitamin c: 24.7mg 41 %
folate: 56.2mcg 14 %
calcium: 62.6mg 6 %
iron: 1.9mg 10 %
magnesium: 41.6mg 15 %
potassium: 376.3mg 11 %
sodium: 289mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 36.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved