Brown Sugar n' Bacon Green Beans

1 of 6

Rating: 5 stars My daughter in law and daughter can't have dairy so I was looking for an alternative to the traditional green bean dish. I made it with chicken broth and added an extra piece of bacon. This was a huge hit! They asked me to make it on Saturday nights when we do fried chicken. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I cut back the brown sugar a little bit but would cut in half in the future since it was just a little too sweet for us. This well could be just a personal taste preference since we seem to like food less sweet these days. I bought a bottle of the McCormick Vegetable Seasoning just for this recipe and I can see using it a lot on steamed veggies which often can use a little flavor boost. This was a very good side dish to a baked Christmas ham and I would make again. Dana P thanks for sharing your recipe! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty way to make green beans. I only used a tablespoon of brown sugar otherwise followed it to T and it was delicious. Bought the vegetable seasoning just for this recipe and it was worth it will try it on other veggies. Always look ohm for a way to eat more veggies and I've never really enjoyed green beans until i made them this way! Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars this was amazing everyone came back for seconds! and they requested it for the next party. great change to the same ole' green beans!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This is a good basic recipe that can easily be adapted to your own taste. Green beans are my all-time favorite vegetable and I made this recipe for Christmas with a few minor enhancements to give more flavor. I reserved about 2 tablespoons bacon grease after frying the bacon and sauteed a minced shallot and 3 cloves of garlic in the fat and then added the green beans and sauteed a few minutes more. I then added enough chicken broth to barely cover the beans and brown sugar, seasoned salt, pepper, and a couple sprinkles of vegetable seasoning. Simmered to my idea of a good green bean which was a lot longer than 10 minutes. I had never used a vegetabe seasoning prior and think it did add a little extra. Easy and very good!