Thanksgiving Orange Salad

This is my favorite, handed down from my grandmother to my mother and to me. Great for anytime snacking as well.

By mredhandyman

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir cottage cheese and whipped topping together in a bowl; sprinkle gelatin over the top and mix thoroughly. Stir pineapple, oranges, and marshmallows into cottage cheese mixture. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
509 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 68.3g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 591mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (27)

cs95
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2016
Loved it! Simple, quick and easy to make. Huge hit. Light and fluffy. Didn't change a thing. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Nana Jan
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2015
Omitted the marshmallows (not a fan). Also made this in other combos (strawberry jello with strawberries and/or bananas lime jello with pineapple peach jello with peaches whatever we are in the mood that day. Serve it in a pretty crystal bowl and voila! Also a fun recipe to make with my little granddaughter. So easy! What I really like it that it is light and a bit acidic to balance against the traditional turkey etc. on T-Day. Read More
Helpful
(5)
ajm2007
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2014
This recipe is delicious. Beautiful addition for your holiday table. I give this a 5 star. Read More
Helpful
(4)
romans8_38-39
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2015
I thought this was a secret family recipe!;0) This is known as Michael's Favorite Salad in my family after my oldest brother. We didn't put marshmallows in it though. I like to use pineapple tidbits and my version is to add fruit cocktail along with the Mandarin oranges. Read More
Helpful
(3)
DixieBelle7
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2014
I remember my grandmother making this! It brings back such good memories! (and it's yummy to boot!) Read More
Helpful
(3)
Mkathrynm
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2016
I made this according to the recipe and I will definitely make it again. It was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Mimi
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2016
Old family favorite from the 50's. Always a hit & goes well with any kind of meat. I leave out the marshmallows just so it is not too sweet. Also use sugar free gelatin. Really doesn't change the flavor. Your family & guests will love it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Rebecca Lee Riddle
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2016
Fabulous!! Light and Refreshing. Read More
Helpful
(1)
mmclassics
Rating: 4 stars
06/15/2016
When a local restaurant dropped a dish like this I came to allrecipes. This fit the bill for "Orange fluff." My jello actually seemed a little stronger and sweeter than I wanted so I added a bit more cottage cheese. No marshmallows this time. It was light simple and delicious. Thank you. Read More
Helpful
(1)
