Thanksgiving Orange Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 508.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 18.3g 37 %
carbohydrates: 68.3g 22 %
dietary fiber: 1.2g 5 %
sugars: 61.9g
fat: 19.4g 30 %
saturated fat: 15.4g 77 %
cholesterol: 17.1mg 6 %
vitamin a iu: 897.2IU 18 %
niacin equivalents: 3.4mg 26 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 11 %
vitamin c: 32.8mg 55 %
folate: 21.8mcg 6 %
calcium: 92.3mg 9 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 27.6mg 10 %
potassium: 312.5mg 9 %
sodium: 591mg 24 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 174.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved