Wet Turkey Apple Brine

Wet turkey apple brine is perfect for your Thanksgiving turkey.

By Don Troudy

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
1
Yield:
2 gallons brine
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Combine water, apple juice, brown sugar, kosher salt, orange peel, rosemary, peppercorns, garlic, allspice, ginger, and bay leaves in a stock pot; bring to a gentle boil. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

Cook's Notes:

You can use apple cider instead of apple juice, if desired.

To brine a turkey, place turkey, breast-side down, into brine and soak 8 hours to overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1264 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 321.4g; fat 1.9g; sodium 91414.2mg. Full Nutrition
