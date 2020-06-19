Homemade Taco Sauce

This taco sauce is simple and easy to make. It competes with any brand you buy off a grocery store shelf at a fraction of the price. This recipe makes enough for three separate meals for a family of four. I divide the batch into thirds and freeze two servings in small freezer bags.
All of these sauces can be tweaked to suit the individual. Here's what I did to make it suit my taste: Make that two tablespoons of chili powder. Forget the onion an garlic powder, add the real stuff by putting all of the ingredients in a blender plus 3 cloves of garlic, 1/2 onion. The secret thing to make this sauce even better is to simmer it for at least an hour to bring out the flavor of the fresh onions and garlic.
Really good flavor. I'll never buy taco sauce again !! Recently went to a friends house where they were having tacos and noticed a "Honey Chipotle" name brand sauce, came home tweaked this recipe . Can not tell the difference between the two.
Really good, made it twice now. I usually only have tomato paste on hand so I add water to get the right consistency and just skip the water listed in the recipe. Also, I've used red wine vinegar and apple cider vinegar because it's all I had and still tastes great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2014
A great tasting sauce without having a prominent vinegar flavor as some major brands do. The sauce wow factor can be changed by adding or subtracting the amount of cayenne. This has a mild spiciness as per ingredients so next time I will double the cayenne. This has a good consistency that will hold well on your tacos or even as a dip.
Never knew you could make your own taco sauce till tonight when we realized we didn't have any. I had all ingredients on hand-whipped it up in no time. It was a hair runny for my liking so will reduce the water next time. It tasted like store bought-probably would be better after 24 hours in the fridge.
I was making my standby Burrito Pie from this site, and didn't have any taco sauce. In an effort to avoid going to the store, I came upon this recipe and was thrilled to find out I had everything in my cabinet. This taco sauce was very tasty and we loved the Burrito Pie we made with it. It will be my new go-to taco sauce recipe, and I will never buy storebought again!
Dude, this sauce is delicious. That said, I had a 15oz can of sauce and just added a splash of water, as it seemed it's only duty was to cook out. I simmered a bit longer, maybe a 1/2 hour & then let it cool on the stove for an hour or so. I transferred to a squeeze bottle & refrigerated a few hours. The 1/2 tsp of Cayenne gives it a healthy heat, but not "hot" to someone that likes spicy food. If you're not a big fan of the spicy food, reduce it.
I am not a fan of overly processed food, so love having an option for homemade sauces too. This one is soooo good!! Everyone loved it! I have made this one a ton of times, and am always happy with the results.
Holy cow, I am so glad I Googled this! I am making some bean burritos and I was like "man, I want some chili sauce like a Taco Bueno" and THIS IS IS. I love that you really can adjust to taste, I double the chili powder. Next time I'll prob leave out the sugar and the vinegar cooks down sweet enough for me. Thanks for posting this, it seriously is so easy!
Very easy to make, but pretty spicy. Be sure to decrease the amount of peppers used if you want a more mild sauce. This sauce gets better after it sits in the refrigerator for an hour or so. Excellent recipe! I will make this again!
I followed all of the directions, but for some reason, mine had a high tomato flavor. So it turned out the be a cross between taco sauce and pizza sauce -- which was actually perfect for us this time -- because I made it to use on taco pizza, lol! I'll do this as is each time I make taco pizza. But as a straight-up taco sauce, I think I need to tweak the spices a little more. But overall, I love have this recipe instead of the canned stuff. Like others have mentioned, it's great having all the ingredients on hand as well!
Elizabeth Vredenburgh
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2020
Made this tonight for tacos and it was great. Much better than what's available in my regular supermarket. Based on other reviews I was worried it would be to tomatoey, but it seemed just right to me. I froze half for next time and will definitely be making this again.
I add more some fresh onion and garlic as well as the powders, more chili powder and a little ghost pepper because we like it hot, but this is a great recipe with the flavor of the bottled taco sauce without the corn syrup. I've been making this for a couple of years now.
very easy to make as i had all the ingredients at hand. just the right amount of spice. it is a bit heavy on the cumin, but i like cumin. i imagine it will only get better with time. going to freeze the whole batch.
I made this taco sauce today and it is so good. I used it for my Mexican stuffed jumbo shells recipe. I should mention that this sauce also cleared my stuffy nose *lol* so thank you for a great recipe.
This sauce competes with store bought options very well. Only modification I made was an extra dash of cayenne for some extra heat. My only complaint is that the sauce was slightly too "tomatoey" for my tastes, but nowhere near enough to call it bad. Don't think I'll ever have to buy taco sauce again!
I've made this multiple times by now, an I normally don't change a thing. Occasionally I won't have onion powder, but it's not a problem to leave it out. But this sauce is fantastic as taco salad dressing!
Make this a day in advance...It’s ok right off the stove but it’s really good after a night in the fridge! I had to sub chipotle pepper since that’s what I had on hand, and I added a splash of Worcestershire sauce based on another couple of reviews - other than that I followed the recipe as written. Keeper recipe!
I must say this taco sauce is the best!! I have made it a number of times. So easy to make and freezes well. Can be used for appetizers and/or other meals as well. Will not purchase package again. Thank you for your submission.
I’m making this right now for the 4th or 5th time. I will NEVER buy this in the store again! I don’t typically use garlic salt, only garlic powder, so I use 1 1/2 tsp of garlic powder and 1/2 tsp salt. I also cut back on the cayenne, so I can chop a few fresh jalapeños into my taco salad...I love this stuff! Freezing the leftovers is great!
Oh my gosh this taco sauce is amazing!! Sometimes I will try a recipe and it doesn't quite taste like what I thought it would and I know that just goes by the individual. But I am with everyone else...I will never buy taco sauce again! I don't like chunky sauces so this is amazing! My husband loved it too and it's so easy!!
This is so good. It tastes JUST like Taco Bell's Red Sauce!
cheri
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2018
I edited it a bit myself, having a mentor of cooking of about 25+ years suggest some alternatives to the ingredients here since I didn't have any of them. However, it turned out amazingly well! My friends loved it during our taco potluck get together! :D
I can't believe that it has never dawned on me before to make this and not just buy it. It was super simple and delicious. The only change I made was substituting salt and a bit more garlic powder for the garlic salt, which I don't usually keep on hand. I am ridiculously and (not so secretly), proud of having made my own taco sauce. I will make this again!
It’s still simmering and I can already taste it’s a winner. I did not have garlic salt so I used 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt as a substitution. Also, doubled the cayenne because I like it HOT!
Started out with the recipe as posted. Very close to our favorite store brand, but had just a little too much vinegar for our taste. Added another 8 oz. tomato sauce, bumped up the water to 1 cup, onion powder to 1Tbsp, garlic powder to 1/2 Tbsp, sugar to 1 tsp, chili powder to 1 tsp, and reduced the cayenne to 1/4 tsp. I let it simmer for over an hour, and it was great!
Followed exactly . Impressed. It's great with no far out ingredients to buy. Perfect texture. Fraction of store bought price and tastes better. Makes a nice wet burrito red sauce too. This one made the favorites list. Thanks for sharing.
Really good! I find with these types of sauces, using beef or chicken broth makes them that much better. I was out of cayenne, but that's ok, it was for people who don't like heat and this way, I really tasted the other ingredients in the sauce! Next time I'll try the suggestions I've read about using apple cider or red wine vinegar, fresh garlic cloves and onion. (Although I usually save the fresh onion for the dish this tops).
Made as directed. We served it immediately and was underwhelmed the first time. Tried it again a few days later and loved it. It was a near clone of my kids favorite Mexican style fast food place. Next time I’ll be sure to make it a day ahead to let the flavors mingle before serving.
