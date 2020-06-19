Homemade Taco Sauce

This taco sauce is simple and easy to make. It competes with any brand you buy off a grocery store shelf at a fraction of the price. This recipe makes enough for three separate meals for a family of four. I divide the batch into thirds and freeze two servings in small freezer bags.

By Michael Beatty

cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
12
  • Stir together tomato sauce, water, vinegar, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, garlic salt, chili powder, paprika, sugar, and cayenne pepper in a saucepan.

  • Bring to a simmer over low heat and cook until slightly thickened, about 20 minutes. Cool sauce slightly before serving.

Per Serving:
15 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 0.2g; sodium 351.9mg. Full Nutrition
