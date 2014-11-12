Savory Fall Corn Muffins

Inspired by my Basic Corn Muffins recipe, I used applesauce, Cheddar cheese and fresh sage for a savory fall corn muffin.

By Mott's

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 12-cup muffin tin.

  • Mix cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, and white pepper in a bowl.

  • In separate bowl, mix together the egg, buttermilk, and applesauce. Add to dry ingredients; stir to combine.

  • Stir in Cheddar cheese, apple, and sage; mix thoroughly. Spoon into prepared muffin pan.

  • Bake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 19.2mg; sodium 326.8mg. Full Nutrition
