Grain-Free Apple Cinnamon Dutch Babies

A fast, easy and delicious gluten-free, grain-free breakfast that is light and airy, but full of apple-and-cinnamon flavor.

By Mott's

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Put butter and apples in 11x13 glass baking dish. Bake until butter and apples begin to melt and brown (about 5 minutes). Remove from oven and set aside.

  • Place eggs in a blender and pulse until smooth; add coconut milk, applesauce, arrowroot powder, almond flour, vanilla, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, and sea salt. Blend until smooth, 45 to 60 seconds.

  • Carefully pour batter over browned butter-apple mixture in the casserole dish.

  • Bake until pancake is set in the middle and edges are lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Dust with cinnamon before serving, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 206.3mg; sodium 184.2mg. Full Nutrition
