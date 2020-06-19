This chocolate croissant bread pudding is a winner if you love bread pudding and love chocolate croissants! It's like a combination of a soft-brownie-cakey-chocolate-chip-cookie with a bit of a creamy texture inside. It tastes good warm, as all melted chocolate desserts do, but even better cooled. My daughters couldn't wait to eat it, so good luck holding out for it to cool.
Was scanning thru allrecipes trying to find something to make with my leftover croissants. Although I didn't have chocolate croissants I followed the recipe exactly with plain croissants, great flavor and so easy to put together. Thanks for sharing.
I did not have as much success with this as the others with this recipe. I made this recipe twice for a brunch and both were not super successful. The liquids in this recipe was way too much. I ended up baking both trays for over an hour and things were still under cooked. The custard was soft and raw even after an hour and the croissants were soggy and soft after the bake. The picture looked great but once you put a spoon to it, everything deflated and fell apart. Not sure I will make this again but if I do, I will make sure to drain the liquid a lot more before baking or add 2 more croissants to soak up more of the liquid.
Was scanning thru allrecipes trying to find something to make with my leftover croissants. Although I didn't have chocolate croissants I followed the recipe exactly with plain croissants, great flavor and so easy to put together. Thanks for sharing.
This was super easy and a yummy way to use up leftover croissants. I made it in a 9X13 pan and baked about 45 minutes. Turned out really well. Next time I will add more chocolate chips or use mini chips.
I made this for dessert when my son and his girlfriend came for dinner. It was such a hit I am making it again for the family BBQ. I did not have chocolate croissants. I made it with plain and added approx 1/4 cup of extra choc. chips. I baked in a 9X13 pan for approx. 40-45min.
Had 2 medium-sized chocolate and 2 medium-sized plain stale croissants. Buttered an 8" square pan. Used a can of evaporated milk plus 1/2 cup 1% milk, 1/2 cup sugar, 2 eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Soaked 45 minutes, added 3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips and baked about 40 minutes. Left off the powdered sugar since I didn't have any. Be still my heart!
Yummy! I started off with just two VERY stale chocolate croissants (still not sure how they didn't get eaten fresh), so I halved the recipe and made sure the cut-up croissants got a good half hour in the custard before baking. Baked the whole thing in a 6-cup Pyrex dish for about 28 minutes. Since I didn't have a whole vanilla bean, I used about 2 tsp. of vanilla bean paste, and since that has sugar in it, I reduced the added sugar as well. Wonderful flavor and texture.
Really good and easy. I could not find chocolate croissants so I used 4 large regular croissants. I added 1/2 cup chocolate chips and 1/2 cup white chocolate chips and it was plenty so did not need to have in croissants. I added 2 TBL of brown sugar and I excluded the vanilla bean - way too expensive an ingredient for this dish in my opinion. Cooked for a full hour to absorb liquid. It was wonderful and will make again.
I changes the chocolate chips for raisins and cut the sugar down to less than 1/2 cup.(I'm a diabetic) but so wanted bread pudding and all I had was croissants. would sooooo make it again. I used large muffin tins and it made 6 beautiful ones. I'm trying out freezing some for later.
I did not have as much success with this as the others with this recipe. I made this recipe twice for a brunch and both were not super successful. The liquids in this recipe was way too much. I ended up baking both trays for over an hour and things were still under cooked. The custard was soft and raw even after an hour and the croissants were soggy and soft after the bake. The picture looked great but once you put a spoon to it, everything deflated and fell apart. Not sure I will make this again but if I do, I will make sure to drain the liquid a lot more before baking or add 2 more croissants to soak up more of the liquid.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.