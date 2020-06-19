Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding

This chocolate croissant bread pudding is a winner if you love bread pudding and love chocolate croissants! It's like a combination of a soft-brownie-cakey-chocolate-chip-cookie with a bit of a creamy texture inside. It tastes good warm, as all melted chocolate desserts do, but even better cooled. My daughters couldn't wait to eat it, so good luck holding out for it to cool.

By MichelleD

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray muffin cups or brownie pan with cooking spray.

  • Mix milk, cream, eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract together in a bowl. Scrape the insides from each vanilla bean half into the milk mixture. Stir milk mixture until smooth and light yellow in color. Carefully stir croissant pieces into milk mixture until all the pieces are wet; let soak for at least 10 minutes.

  • Fold chocolate chips into croissant mixture. Spoon croissant mixture into the prepared muffin cups or pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling and golden brown, 35 to 45 minutes. Cool pudding for 30 minutes to 1 hour; transfer to a plate and dust with confectioners' sugar.

Cook's Notes:

I have a brownie pan that is separated into square sections and that worked well. I can imagine doing it in a 9-inch square pan; just check them after 35 minutes to see if they are cooked.

I actually let the croissant pieces soak for 30 minutes but 10 minutes minimum will work. Or you can cover and store it in the fridge overnight if you want.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 89.5mg; sodium 168.5mg. Full Nutrition
