Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding

I did not have as much success with this as the others with this recipe. I made this recipe twice for a brunch and both were not super successful. The liquids in this recipe was way too much. I ended up baking both trays for over an hour and things were still under cooked. The custard was soft and raw even after an hour and the croissants were soggy and soft after the bake. The picture looked great but once you put a spoon to it, everything deflated and fell apart. Not sure I will make this again but if I do, I will make sure to drain the liquid a lot more before baking or add 2 more croissants to soak up more of the liquid.

Read More