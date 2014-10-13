Maple Syrup Cranberry Sauce

1 of 25

Rating: 5 stars You must use real Maple Syrup. It makes a big difference in the recipe. I made this exactly as written and this is the best Cranberry sauce that I have come across in 50 years. You can also freeze this sauce. I used 1 and 2 cup glass pyrex dishes with tight lids. This is now my favorite cranberry sauce and I make big batches around Thanksgiving (when I can get fresh cranberries) freeze it and enjoy it all year. Thaw it out in the refrigerator NOT the microwave! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Easy to make simple tasty. I didn't use the brandy but I followed everything else exactly. I ended up adding an extra half a tablespoon of brown sugar but I don't know if that is always needed. Taste it first to be sure then add small amounts if it is a little too bitter. I'll use this recipe again. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars This tasted good but i couldn't taste the difference using the maple syrup verses sugar. So for cost reasons I would just use sugar. Added chopped walnuts. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Love this! I have to be careful not to eat too much before Thanksgiving. I left out the lemon and the brown sugar and decreased to water to 1/2 cup for more intense maple flavor. I had just made a fresh loaf of sourdough and put this on a slice with butter so good! Also be sure to use real maple syrup! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Needs a bit more maple flavor Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious. Tart and sweet. I did not add the brandy but I bet that would be very good.

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! Enjoyed by everyone this Christmas Dinner. Will make again for sure. Used Quebec maple syrup. So good!!!!!

Rating: 5 stars What a fantastic way to make a traditional side dish over the top!!!