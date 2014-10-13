Maple Syrup Cranberry Sauce

Rating: 4.63 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Wonderful cranberry sauce!

By cads550

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water and maple syrup in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Add cranberries to syrup mixture and cook at a boil until berries pop, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir brown sugar and lemon juice into cranberries until brown sugar is completely dissolved. Mix in brandy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 44.3g; fat 0.2g; sodium 7.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Red Dove
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2017
You must use real Maple Syrup. It makes a big difference in the recipe. I made this exactly as written and this is the best Cranberry sauce that I have come across in 50 years. You can also freeze this sauce. I used 1 and 2 cup glass pyrex dishes with tight lids. This is now my favorite cranberry sauce and I make big batches around Thanksgiving (when I can get fresh cranberries) freeze it and enjoy it all year. Thaw it out in the refrigerator NOT the microwave! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Christy
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2014
Easy to make simple tasty. I didn't use the brandy but I followed everything else exactly. I ended up adding an extra half a tablespoon of brown sugar but I don't know if that is always needed. Taste it first to be sure then add small amounts if it is a little too bitter. I'll use this recipe again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Dee Hines
Rating: 4 stars
01/30/2017
This tasted good but i couldn't taste the difference using the maple syrup verses sugar. So for cost reasons I would just use sugar. Added chopped walnuts. Read More
Helpful
(1)
tejmlj
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2019
Love this! I have to be careful not to eat too much before Thanksgiving. I left out the lemon and the brown sugar and decreased to water to 1/2 cup for more intense maple flavor. I had just made a fresh loaf of sourdough and put this on a slice with butter so good! Also be sure to use real maple syrup! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Marie Reynolds
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2019
Needs a bit more maple flavor Read More
Helpful
(1)
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2017
This was delicious. Tart and sweet. I did not add the brandy but I bet that would be very good. Read More
catty
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2017
Wonderful! Enjoyed by everyone this Christmas Dinner. Will make again for sure. Used Quebec maple syrup. So good!!!!! Read More
Christine Garland
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2018
What a fantastic way to make a traditional side dish over the top!!! Read More
Panfish Wife
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2022
Amazing. I too halved the water and it is amazing. Read More
