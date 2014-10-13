Maple Syrup Cranberry Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 178.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.2g
carbohydrates: 44.3g 14 %
dietary fiber: 2.6g 10 %
sugars: 35.7g
fat: 0.2g
vitamin a iu: 33.8IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin c: 7.8mg 13 %
folate: 0.7mcg
calcium: 42.8mg 4 %
iron: 0.8mg 4 %
magnesium: 11.4mg 4 %
potassium: 159.2mg 5 %
sodium: 7.7mg
calories from fat: 1.6
