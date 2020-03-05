Creamy Pumpkin Pie with Ricotta Cheese

Rating: 5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe for pumpkin pie is made light and creamy with the addition of ricotta cheese. Delightfully different and delicious! Try topping with vanilla greek yogurt, pumpkin seeds, or whipped cream.

By Kirsten

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Press pie crust into a pie plate.

  • Beat ricotta cheese into lightly beaten eggs in a large bowl until smooth. Stir pumpkin, brown sugar, evaporated milk, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, and salt into the cheese mixture until smooth; pour into the pie crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 51.9mg; sodium 442.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Gloria Maria Barrientos
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2019
Delicious! Super creamy and not too sweet Read More
Reviews:
3Sorahs
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2020
Highly recommend! Husband said it’s the best pumpkin pie he’s ever had. Had to bake considerably longer, but was worth the wait! Will be making again! Read More
kpziegler
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2020
This was so good. It so was creamy we didn’t need to add whipped cream on top. Read More
vickie
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2020
My husband made this pie for Thanksgiving and I'm so glad to find this recipe last minute because we have Ricotta instead of Cream Cheese. I'm not a big pumpkin fan but I love this pie! In the deep dish it took over an hour to bake. We followed the instructions except we added a few extra ounces of cheese and pumpkin since the shell is deeper. Read More
JanLu17
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2021
First time making so I didn’t adjust the recipe. Hopefully it’ll turn out good and I won’t need too. Read More
