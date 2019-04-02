Mayonnaise Biscuits

This is a simple but tasty biscuit recipe. You don't taste the mayo, but it gives the biscuits a light and fluffy texture. For rolled and cut biscuits, use just enough milk to hold it together.

Recipe by Georgie Brent

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen biscuits
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, stir together flour, milk, and mayonnaise until just blended. Drop by spoonfuls onto lightly greased baking sheets.

  • Bake for 12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 4.2mg; sodium 312.1mg. Full Nutrition
