Mayonnaise Biscuits

Just what I was looking for. Quick & easy to make. Great with jam and butter. ------------------- Helpful hint: mix mayonnaise and flour(& baking powder and salt, if needed) together first. I always use my hands and knead together until coarse/crumbly. Then add milk (little by little) and with a large spoon fold liquid into mixture. Leave lumpy - I know, I know, but it works best this way!!! Will turn out better than the corner bakery :) All done with mixing and baking in under 20 minutes (15, depending on oven, etc.) -------------- Funny story: first time I tried this, it was for a special added touch to our normal eggs and ham. I always make a mini "tester" batch to share with my husband before I try anything new for us & the kids. Well, these were so good and done so fast, by the time he got downstairs to share... well, they were all gone! Luckily I had already had a few more mini ones going so he really never knew (Shhh...) Haha! Well, needless to say we made them for the kids too & our breakfast was WONDERFUL! It's like biscuits made our usual that much more like a little cafe :) Recipe makes perfect amount but is easy to half/double too. Anywho, hopefully this lets you know just how great and fast they really are :) Super great recipe. Will use again often & will pass along to friends and family.