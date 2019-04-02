Mayonnaise Biscuits
This is a simple but tasty biscuit recipe. You don't taste the mayo, but it gives the biscuits a light and fluffy texture. For rolled and cut biscuits, use just enough milk to hold it together.
Yum! These biscuits come out very light and fluffy with a rich (but not too rich) taste and mouthfeel. If you don't have self-rising flour (like me), use 2 cups less 4 tsp. sifted flour, 3 tsp. baking powder, and 1 tsp. salt.Read More
Very Delicious! This is more the texture of a light roll, than a biscuit. I did not have self rising flour, so I put 2 cups all purpose flour in a bowl, then took out 4 tsp. and then added 3 tsp. baking powder and 1 tsp salt. You must use real mayo, not Miracle Whip. Don't even rate the recipe if you use miracle whip, because the roll will not have much flavor. The batter will be sticky, so just use a dash of flour to help if need be. I used about 2 tbsp. of the mixture and just dropped it on the baking sheet. They cooked in exactly 12 minutes. So good!!!! Thanks!
So simple, SOOOO GOOOOOD! Made 4 batches in 3 days. Great as is. Added 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh chives and 1 teaspoon dried parsley to one batch. In another batch, I put a base amount on the baking sheet then added a spoonful of raspberry jam and covered it with another layer of biscuit dough and sealed the edges = Fresh Hot Scones. This recipe is too good. Thanks.
I've been making Mayonnaise Biscuits my whole life and absolutely love them. The only thing I do differently is I drop the dough in muffin tins instead of on a baking sheet.
Just what I was looking for. Quick & easy to make. Great with jam and butter. ------------------- Helpful hint: mix mayonnaise and flour(& baking powder and salt, if needed) together first. I always use my hands and knead together until coarse/crumbly. Then add milk (little by little) and with a large spoon fold liquid into mixture. Leave lumpy - I know, I know, but it works best this way!!! Will turn out better than the corner bakery :) All done with mixing and baking in under 20 minutes (15, depending on oven, etc.) -------------- Funny story: first time I tried this, it was for a special added touch to our normal eggs and ham. I always make a mini "tester" batch to share with my husband before I try anything new for us & the kids. Well, these were so good and done so fast, by the time he got downstairs to share... well, they were all gone! Luckily I had already had a few more mini ones going so he really never knew (Shhh...) Haha! Well, needless to say we made them for the kids too & our breakfast was WONDERFUL! It's like biscuits made our usual that much more like a little cafe :) Recipe makes perfect amount but is easy to half/double too. Anywho, hopefully this lets you know just how great and fast they really are :) Super great recipe. Will use again often & will pass along to friends and family.
These biscuits are great! I needed something besides the standard cornbread to serve with ribs and coleslaw and I came upon these. I followed the recipe exactly and they came out light and fluffy. Don't be afaid of the mayo, you can't taste it! These biscuits look like you spent a lot of time kneading and cutting dough - these take no time at all. I can't wait to experiment with them by adding some herbs and cheddar or parmesan cheese!
Best biscutis I ever made! I used 3 Tbl light mayo and 3 Tbl canola oil, 1 cup of buttermilk. I think a biscuit has to have buttermilk in it ;) These were the most tender, moist biscuits ever! I cooked them in my lightly oiled cast iron skillet, 425 degrees for 13 min. then broiled the tops for a minute. This will be my "go to" biscuit recipe from now on ;)
In my opinion, it should be better than 5 stars. This recipe was DELICIOUS ~ I couldn't stop eating them!!! I didn't have self-rising flour so instead I used: 2 cups of regular flour minus 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt. Excellent recipe - Thanks a lot. I will definitely be making these again!!!!!
These are the best tasting, fluffiest biscuits I have ever made. Adding the mayonnaise sounded a little strange, but this recipe is a keeper! The family loved them. None left over either!
Wasn't too sure about these, but thought "What the hey". Made them and my dh and I ate them all with one dinner. These have re-placed my favorite drop biscuit recipe and will be all I make from now on. Can add cheese and garlic and what have you to change them a little. Thanks. Myrna
O.....M......Goodness! I have officially thrown out all of my other biscuit recipes! These came out so light and the taste was amazing! My kids LOVED them! I also used the substitution that other reviewers suggested because I didn't have self-rising flour and it worked perfectly! (2 C -4tsp flour, 3tsp Baking Powder, 1 tsp Salt) Thank you Georgie!!!
I will never, ever tell my family that there's mayo in these biscuits, but YUM! Bonus points just for simplicity, and the taste/texture is very good.
Since I can somehow manage to make even boxed mix biscuits look and taste like hockey pucks, I thought I'd give this recipe a whirl considering the short list of ingredients (and plenty of rave reviews). Used skim milk and f/f mayo and was pleased they turned out so moist and light. Now I am no longer biscuit-ly challenged.... Thanks!
OMG I have NEVER been able to make biscuits, but this one took me all but 15 minutes to prepare and cook (and eat) lol, They are the softest and most moist ,buttery biscuits ever..sorry Granny, but i think yours are now second! PLEASE DO NOT GO NO FURTHER..THE MAYONNAISE BISCUITS ARE THE BOMB BABY! THESE ARE 100 STARS IN MY EYES!
This recipe is AMAZING!!! Mix a little cheese into the dough, and spread some garlic butter on top and VIOLA! you have Red Lobster's biscuits!!!
I have been searching for a biscuit recipe just like this one! They were super easy, light, fluffy, and great tasting. This will be a regular at our dinner table. Thanks Georgie!!!!
I'm an old Southern gal and, back when I was a little girl, my Granny made these when she couldn't afford buttermilk. At times she wouldn't even use the milk! Just hot water and mayo! But she would still dump the dough out onto a floured counter, roll them out and cut them with an old jelly jar! Lay them side by side in a baking pan, lightly spread a little mayo on top of them to help them brown. Of course, she could also make them with just hot water and self rising flour! Eat them with cane syrup for desert or breakfast!
Fast, easy, insxpensive recipe for light fluffy tasty homemade biscuits! You've got to try them! This recipe is found in many Southern cookbooks, you will just love them!
Sad to say, these were not good. I followed the recipe exactly, and the batter was the consistency of pancake batter...not good for biscuits. The texture was mealy and the flavor was thin. My husband took one bite and no more. very disappoint...is the recipe correct?
Excellent biscuit recipe. Really light and fluffy, and not overly rich. Fabulous.
Love this Recipe! I have kept this recipe for over a year, since I always do traditional biscuits with the shortening/butter . I needed biscuits quick one morning, so I figured the best time to try this recipe! I did add a salt though to taste, and some dill in the flour. I did it as a rolled/cut biscuit, and it rose beautifully:) I did this same recipe again one dinner adding sharp cheddar cheese & jalapeno's! It was Da BOMB Digigty! Going to try it with a chipotle mayo and spicy mayo to see those would taste! All you need is some imagination to make it yummy! Thanks for the easy recipe!
Crazy how easy these are! Used tip from someone else... Use 2 cups all purpose flour - 4 tsp, + 3 tsp baking powder, +1 tsp salt instead of self-rising flour. Also, add about 1/4 tsp thyme & rosemary for herbal touch.
Fantastic! I used low fat mayo, swapped out 1/2 cup of wholemeal self-rising flour and added a dollop of honey to the batter and it was awesome. Very versatile.
Quick, easy and delicious. Be sure to blend together the mayo and the milk before adding to the self-rising flour to avoid having to overmix the dough. That way, it comes together quickly. Drop nice, equal but generous amounts of dough! Very good. Thanks!
Wow, so delicious! The first time I made this, I didn't have self-rising flour, so I made my own by adding 3 tsp baking powder and 1 tsp salt to the 2 cups of flour. My boyfriend loved it; he said they had a little saltiness that tasted really good with the biscuits, as compared to the second time I made a batch, when I used store-bought self-rising flour. That second time, I couldn't taste any saltiness at all, it made the biscuits rather bland. So, I definitely recommend making the self-rising flour by yourself for a little flavor! Happy baking!
Very good! I made them in muffin tins instead of dropping them onto a cookie sheet because the batter seemed kind of thin for that, and they turned out wonderful - big & fluffy :)
I make these regularly. They are so easy and you can play with the recipe. I usually add 2 tsp of thyme and about 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar. Delicious!
These biscuits are so easy and delicious.They are fluffy,crispy on the outside, and have a good flavor.Try them, you will love this recipe!
A family fave! Perfect! *Try dropping them on top of chicken or beef & vegetables with gravy and bake for a casserole. Perfect consistency for this. mmm creamed chicken and veggies with biscuits!
It doesn't get any easier than this, folks! I've never been so impressed with a biscuit recipe. It has it all, ease, frugalness, quickness, and the yummy factor. I've made them several times, and they just get better each time. I have used them as a dinner roll, with sausage gravy for breakfast, and with homemade jam, it compliments any meal!
I made these to go with our Father's Day breakfast. They were super easy and very tasty! I didn't have self-rising flour, so I made my own. Just mix 7/8 cup of regular flour and 1 tsp of baking powder per cup needed for the recipe. They were even better warmed up and topped with butter and honey the next morning! Thanks!
5 stars for ease and tastiness. I made these twice, the first time i used half whole wheat flour but didn't add enough baking powder ( i think a good amount is 4 tsp of baking powder for 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1 cup all purpose. Not if you're using all white.. Whole wheat just takes more i guess to rise.) .. so they were somewhat dense ( only used 3 tsp baking powder )... still good with gravy but could be a ton better. So the second time around I used 4 tsp baking powder with around 3/4 tsp of salt, and i let the cup of 2% milk sit with 1 tbsp of lemon juice ( I wanted to try buttermilk, this combo is a good substitute ) for 5 minutes... and then I used 5 tbsp mayo, 1 tbsp butter... then mixed and put em in the oven for about 15-20 minutes ( Probably varies depending on your oven. Til they were lightly golden brown on the top ) and they turned out perfect and fluffy. They went great with a white gravy recipe I had on hand.. so good. Thanks for the recipe! I'll be sure to make these again.
I used the self-rising flour as called for and per other reviewers' suggestions, added 1 tsp. of sugar. Once they were taken from the oven, I brushed melted butter on the tops of them. All in all, the biscuits were quite dense and lacked every bit of flavor. While this may sound like a complaint, I think it could be taken either way. If you're eating one along with a meal, I think it works great because you never want a piece of bread to be more appealing than the main course; this biscuit recipe gives you that basic dinner bread without taking away from the dinner itself. Along with being a nice compliment to a dinner, they're also great served with jam (I'm a strawberry fan). So don't let the fact that this recipe lacks "pizazz" keep you from trying it. This has definitely got to be the most time and money saving recipe out there. Give it a go... just keep some jam on hand! =)
This reciepe makes a great quick pizza crust too. I add in some Italian seasonings, garlic powder and flatten out the dough onto a cookie sheet. It is delicious.
OMG!
These were light but didn't raise very much. Could have been because my flour wasn't real fresh but they were good.
I've made these since I was young, the recipe is exactly the same, and if you dont have self-rising flour, then just add 1 teaspoon of salt and 2 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder...you dont need to take anything out. The mayo takes the place of the shortening and eggs and such, I think. It also adds flavor. It wouldnt taste right with 'salad dressing', only mayo, imo. It is supposed to turn out like a drop biscuit.
These were great! I needed something that was quick to make and chose this recipe. I remembered making a similar recipe, so I knew this would be good. It produces a light, delicate little muffin that is great warm from the oven with a slathering of butter. Who knew mayonnaise would make biscuits taste so good?
I started making biscuits this way about 10 years ago. My SIL worked in a country restaurant that had great biscuits and when I asked her what they used, she gave me recipe--basically the same as this one. They dribbled a bit of bacon grease in the batter as well. I've done it, but am not really sure you can taste it... Just adds fat, so I stopped doing it. They are great biscuits!
Need to add a pinch of salt as well
Extremely simple to make, I wanted a bit more flavour so I added in some grated cheddar cheese, and garlic powder. I used an ice cream scoop to "drop" them on the baking sheets. Once baked I brushed the tops w/ a parsley & garlic butter
When I saw this recipe, I thought it had to be too good to be true. But they really are that good and that easy! I didn't have self-rising flour so I added 1 Tbs. baking powder and 1/2 tsp. salt to the flour. They are really yummy with butter and honey.
I had to add this recipe to my recipe box.. I just can't believe these 3 ingredients made fluffy and flavorful biscuits.. This is my new way of making biscuits.. Loved it!!
Simple and yummy......
I tried this recipe while snowed in and unable to get to the store. I did not have my usually ingredients for biscuits, so I went searching for a new recipe. I had tried the bisquik in the cupboard, only to make some hockey puck biscuits - the bisquik had expired 9 months previously. When I found this recipe - simple as it was - the only ingredient I had was mayonnaise. I used dry milk and all-purpose flour and baking powder. I used less liquid and rolled the biscuits instead of dropping them. Since I had had the earlier bad bisquik experience, I baked a couple before dinner. They were absolutely fabulous biscuits! I couldn't believe that mayonnaise could possible make good biscuits. A few hours later, I baked the rest of them. They still tasted good, but the texture was not as good. Moral of the story? Cook them quickly. For whatever reason, they do not "sit" well. I would also recommend making sure you use Mayonnaise and not salad dressing or Miracle Whip.
These are good!
A classic mayonnaise biscuit with a great texture. I've also made these with regular flour -- just add three teaspoons of baking powder and about a teaspoon of salt to the flour before mixing with the other ingredients.
I have never made biscuits before, so I didn't really know what to expect. That being said, this was probably the easiest thing I've ever made. They were delicious fresh out of the oven, and they only required ingredients that you would already have on hand. I guess that's probably true with all biscuits. Anyway, I like how fluffy they were. I'll make these again.
Thank You George! I was out of shortening and had already begun the process of making plum dumplings. The plums were simmering and I couldn't make my usual drop biscuit recipe which is what I usually use for dumplings. Your recipe lent itself to healthier substitutions. I made my own self-rising flour with 1 and 1/2 cups whole wheat pastry flour, 1/2 cup unbleached white flour, 1 TBSP baking powder and 3/4 tsp salt. I also added 2 TBSP of sugar to the recipe due to using it for a dessert dish. The dumplings turned out beautifully! I will be using this recipe for my dumplings from now on, it was so easy!
I should probably give these 5 stars for how very easy they are, but they were VERY good. Fluffy and light. 5 stars for me is "best ever." I'll probably add a dash of sugar next time just to enhance flavor a bit, but not enough to make them sweet. I thought they might need a dash of salt and I'm very glad I didn't add that- didn't need it. I used Martha White self rising flour and it had plenty of salt. For those who said that their biscuits didn't rise, check the expiration date on your flour. If they were too tough, you might have overmixed the dough. To keep the biscuits tender, mix the milk and mayo well first, then add the flour so you can minimize the mixing after the flour is added. The batter will be somewhat lumpy. I doubled the recipe and also dropped the dough into greased muffin tins to keep the biscuits more shaped. Let the dough rest for about 15 mins once it was in the tins, and that allowed the biscuits to rise even more. Yum! I'll try some of the variations (cheddar jalapeno, rosemary/thyme etc) next time!
Great! Quick and easy to make. So easy you forget it's homemade and not from a box. I didn't have self-rising flour so I added 3 tsp of baking powder and 1 tsp of salt.
LOVE LOVE LOVE these!!!! put parmesan chz on top... will work it into the dough next time!!! These are FABULOUS!! Light & airy... not at all dense & heavy! Even my boyfriend said they were good w/ enthusiasm (rarity!)!!!!!!
Our go to biscuit recipe.
This recipe ROCKS! I thought it sounded strange, but I'm so glad I tried it! Also made it adding garlic powder, chopped chives and grated cheddar cheese. YUMMY!
These were delicious and super easy. I didn't have any self rising flour, so I added a tablespoon of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon of salt to my two cups of all purpose flour. I also added 1 tsp. of sugar and used reduced fat mayo. My husband, who ate his plain, said they needed more salt. I had jam on mine, so I thought they were fine.
I LOVED THIS RECIPE! I was a little bit worried about the fact that it has mayo in it, but looked at the other reviews and took their suggestions, and decided to try it. I don't have self-rise flour, and someone suggested to add 3 tsp baking powder and 1 tsp salt, so I did. And someone else mentioned how these are impossible to roll out and to put them in a muffin tray, so I did. Just besure to lightly butter the edges of the muffin tin, and what I did I brushed the tops with milk to just help lightly brown them. They turned out amazing! Will use again! I cooked mine for about 15mins...just a little longer to make sure they cooked thoroughly. Very light and fluffy...would not even try to make them on a cookie sheet...they will not roll out (too sticky). Hope that helps!
Super simple and delicious! I love that it only uses 3 ingredients and it's always things I have on hand. These are good for when you're in a pinch!
I just made these, and my husband thought I had used Bisquick! When I told him that they were from scratch... he was so impressed with me. So easy, quick and wonderful. I also made my own self-rising flour! THANK-YOU !!!!!!!
My family enjoyed these very much. I liked how easy they were to throw together-- and I love using only three ingredients!! Next time I may add some chives or cheddar cheese.
the taste is phenomenal! i only gave it a 4 star due to them turning out kinda flat for me. next time i think im going to roll them out.
This was great! I have only made homemade biscuits once before and they were hockey pucks. THese are fluffy, delicious and EASY! I used the reccomendation for what to do without self rising flour, and they rose perfectly and taste delicious! This is definitely my top recipe from here.
The texture was perfectly flaky and moist. They didn't taste like mayonnaise, but the mayo perfumed the air as they were baking, which was a turn off.
I didnt have self-rising flour on hand, so I used the suggestion of another and made it by adding baking powder and salt. These biscuits would have been great, but they were too salty. I give them 2 stars for ease of assembly, and one more star for fluffiness. Next time I will use only about 1/4 tsp of salt.
Delicious and easy.
These are my new easy, quick and cheap biscuit recipe. They are so tasty....which I wasnt expecting with only 3 ingredients!! I am gonna save so much money by not buying biscuits anymore!
Fab recipe! I used regular flour (ad 2 1/2 t baking powder and 1/2 t salt). I also added ( on a lark) 1/2 black pepper, 1/2 t. onion powder, 1 t dried parsley and 1/2 C grated parm/romano blend. Nice and light, very fluffy -- My guys loved them!
very yummy, but I did change it up a bit. I did 1/2 cup of milk and 1/2 cup of heavy cream and I added a tablespoon of sugar. delicious! and I baked then in muffin tins.
I first thought this recipe was way too easy to be good, but I found it is way too good to be overlooked. I made them on my lunch break yesterday in a muffin tin and was surprised by how great they were. Today I dropped them on a cookie sheet and made them larger and they were incredible. They fluffed up perfectly and looked better than the biscuits you would find at a number of local fast food places. I took some back to the office and people marveled at the possibility of making delicious homemade biscuits in under an hour.
These are very good. Very light and fluffy. If the batter is runny or they don't rise, the batter has been mixed too much! I used a rubber spatula and gently folded ingredients till just combined.
Oh, yum...My mother passed away a few years ago and her biscuits were sooo good. These are so similar in taste that I thought of her the first bite I took. My daughter and her husband loved them too. So easy to make and they were all gone that one meal. I am making them tonight and making them in my mothers "biscuit pan" that I have kept but never used it for biscuits since I always had disasterous results when I tried. So I used her pan for cornbread. Sorry cornbread you will never grace my mothers biscuit pan again. Thanks so much for the recipe. I gave it to my son because they are so easy and he loves homemade biscuits!
I'm vegan, so I made them with almond milk and Vegenaise. I was afraid they wouldn't turn out, but they were light, fluffy and delicious.
These are good in a pinch and you don't have much time. I didn't get much raise out of them.
These biscuits are good. Instead of spooning out the dough onto the pan I dropped the dough onto a floured board and rolled out, then cut out for nice round biscuits.
Instead of mayo, I put ranch dressing and a handful of shredded cheese to the mix. DELICIOUS.
Easy and yummy, we couldn't stop eating them, with butter, honey, jam, so good!!
Bottoms brown faster than the top and leaves a greasy smell. My mother used to make these and they were far better. I wont be trying this one again
These were so moist, so easy, and so delicious! They don't taste so great with honey and they don't have the best presentation, but yummy nonetheless. At first I thought I had measured something incorrectly because the dough wasn't as stiff as I was expecting but it turned out great once out of the oven. I used lite mayonaise and I wish I had baked them for maybe 15 minutes instead of 12 minutes. Next time I'll try the butter/garlic mixture from "Cheddar Bay Biscuits."
I found this recipe because I was out of shortening. These were great for biscuits and gravy this morning. I dont think I would serve them as dinner biscuits, because they were a bit crumbly and it would be difficult to spread butter or jam on them, but the flavor and texture was great. Thanks@!
wow! simple recipe with good results. great when you're in a jam or just want something easy, but freshly baked. they did come out a bit sharp and edgy the first time, so i followed the suggestion of patting the tops down a bit. when time allows and to make it feel more like baking, i add a bit of butter, sugar,salt and baking powder (to make it fluffier). i'm serving it with the creamy veg chowder (also on all recipes) tonight and will try adding some flavour to it (the biscuits) - maybe basil, dill or cheese...
If you like big, soft, yummy biscuits, these are for you! And they're EASY!! 3 ingredients, that's all!! No more rock-hard biscuits for my family! These are the best I've ever made!
They were edible while hot with gravy.
I usually use the J.P. Big Daddy Biscuits from this site. I tried this recipe beccause I am always looking for something new. The taste was very good with melted butter on top; better than that of J.P's . That said I have to say I like the heighth that I get from J.P's biscuits better than these. I would really like to be able to blend the two recipes somehow.
Very easy, very fast, didn't change a thing! Thanks for a great recipe!
This recipe was a big disappointment for me. They tasted like flour and salt and had a really odd texture. Very disappointing after so many good reviews.
Super easy, super fast and super-available ingredients! These are great, quick drop biscuits. They were light, fluffy and superfast to make. I have also substituted buttermilk for the milk and it turned out super moist and slightly tangy. No need for salt, since there's salt in the mayo. These don't have a dense, old fashioned bisuit texture, but if you need bread with dinner, this is perfect and much tastier than Bisquick. Have also brushed the top with melted buter before baking for nice color/flavor. And DO NOT overmix. If it looks like 4-5 strokes away from being done, then it IS done. I usually mix it 5-7 strokes total, no more, or else you'll get a heavy, flat biscuit. Try this- great to make with kids too!
very easy to make, tasted good
This is good. Soft and fluffy instead of flakey.
1 I messed up not understanding "self rising" flour. I'll have to try it again.
My boyfriend and I were looking for a biscuit recipe without a lot of butter or lard since we are trying to eat healthy. We used reduced fat mayonnaise (only 40 calories) and 2% milk for this recipe and it turned out perfect. So delicious and very low fat and low calorie. We will definetly make these again.
Simple, crusty on the outside, soft inside...very good to be so easy.
very good. light and fluffy. The batter was nice and thick like a biscuit batter should be. Much better than the southern mayonnaise biscuits also found on this site. Very plain tasting. I like it just the way it is, but next time I might use the new, lowfat, flavored, mayo's out there eg. tomato bacon flavor. Will make again, so quick and easy.
Everyone seemed to like but secondary to the Irish Soda Bread and the Ciabatta Bread.
I used baking mix because I didn't have self-rising flour. Four stars for the simple & quick preparation. Not nearly as good as a biscuit that would take more effort but hits the spot if you're in a pinch. My batter was thinner than I think it should have been - I halved the recipe because it's only me & my husband so maybe something was off on that... though baked texture was good they just spread a bit & were thinner than you'd think a biscuit would be.
Great recipe! So yummy and light. Very easy without having to get your hands in them like with traditional biscuits. I just scooped them into a muffin tin with my scooper.
Very tasty, quick & simple. Just the way I like my recipes. I'm not a big fan of self-rising flour (it seems too salty) but I like throwing together breakfast for a big family quickly. I used homemade peach preserves & they are great! Thanks!
Great! I did not have instant biscuit mix so I used 2 cups of flour, 3 tsps baking powder and 1 tsp salt and then 6 tbsp of Hellmans mayonnaise which is my fave! Turned out light and fluffy! Perfect!
People who try this recipe and say it does not turn out right, well, you did something wrong, try again because these biscuits are Deeelicious. You must follow the recipe exactly, but it works.
my mother whose got deeeeep southern roots was very inpressed that i made biscuits for one, (i always wait for her to do that job)and everyone loves her biscuits. then as she was chewing up her first bite and shaking her head in approval i told her they had mayo in them. she has always put mayo in her homemade hushpuppies. but said she had never seen a bicuit recipe with it. she was pleased. thanks for the recipe that allowed me to wow my 76 year old southern mama.
I've been looking for a good/easy biscuit recipe after having some bad luck with other recipes on this site and I finally found it!! Also I remember my Dad making mayonnaise biscuits as a kid in WV, so I wanted a recipe for them. I used self-rising flour,substituted buttermilk for the milk and lightly greased 12 muffin cups(as some others suggested). I had to cook them a bit longer to get them browned. The tops didn't brown to much, but i forgot to brush them with more buttermilk before baking. These biscuits turned out maybe not "picture perfect", but they rose nicely, the inside was nice and fluffy. I tried one right after I pulled then out and thought they tasted a little floury and bland, but not that bad cause I could still taste the buttermilk, after they cooled a little, I tried another and it was fabulous!! Even more so with butter! I ended up going back and eating 6 of them. I will be keeping this recipe and making them more often.Thanks for a simple and easy recipe that has only a few ingredients that I always have on hand.
