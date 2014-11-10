Carnivale Guacamole

Lots of creamy avocados, diced Serrano chili, garlic and cilantro made a delicious guacamole for a crowd-pleasing appetizer.

By Avocados from Mexico

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut avocados into medium chunks (about 1/2 inch thick) inside their shells, then scoop into a bowl with a spoon.

  • Add remaining ingredients and mix well, but to a chunky consistency.

  • Season with salt to taste. Gently mix a little bit more to combine thoroughly.

  • All ingredients can be adjusted to suit your taste. Pair with corn chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 31.4g; sodium 69mg. Full Nutrition
