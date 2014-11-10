Fresh & Fast Guacamole
This classic guacamole with creamy avocados, fresh cilantro, jalapeno, and red onion is ready to serve in just minutes.
This classic guacamole with creamy avocados, fresh cilantro, jalapeno, and red onion is ready to serve in just minutes.
I used all ingredients to taste or to what looked in proportion to me. As written, it seems a little heavy on the cilantro and the tomatoes, although “a bunch of cilantro” is vague. Also, I didn’t cube the avocadoes, preferring the guacamole to be a little less chunky. I normally add cumin to my guac, but Hubs and I both agree this was really good without it and, as this recipe’s first reviewer, I happily endorse it.Read More
I used all ingredients to taste or to what looked in proportion to me. As written, it seems a little heavy on the cilantro and the tomatoes, although “a bunch of cilantro” is vague. Also, I didn’t cube the avocadoes, preferring the guacamole to be a little less chunky. I normally add cumin to my guac, but Hubs and I both agree this was really good without it and, as this recipe’s first reviewer, I happily endorse it.
Yummy! I added a little sea salt to taste and took out the Jalapeno to avoid the heat. Delicious!!
04.04.17 ~ I scaled back this recipe using two avocados for our Mexican meal. My bunch of cilantro was huge and would have been way too much for two avocados, so I just eye-balled the amount. My husband likes a creamier dip rather than chunky, so I stirred the avocados in making it a more creamy dip. The flavor was right on and it was quite delicious.
This was Soo Soo good. Fresh tomatoes, onion & cilantro. I cut an avacado in half topped it with this Pico De Gallo then added grilled shrimp. This is going to be our most used recipe for the summer. I just might have to try it with chicken.
Super easy! I adapted to what I had on hand. Still delicious and will definitely make it again.