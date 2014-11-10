Chicken BLT by Avocados From Mexico

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and slices of avocado and bacon are layered on toasted Tuscan bread with a creamy basil aioli.

By Avocados from Mexico

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine aioli ingredients (mayonnaise, basil, garlic, salt and pepper) in a mixing bowl. Spread on toasted bread slices.

  • Layer chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, avocado, and bacon on a slice of bread. Top with another bread slice and enjoy!

Per Serving:
645 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 39.8g; fat 43.9g; cholesterol 70.1mg; sodium 774.2mg. Full Nutrition
