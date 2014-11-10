Chicken BLT by Avocados From Mexico

protein: 26.8g 54 %
carbohydrates: 39.8g 13 %
dietary fiber: 11.4g 46 %
soluble fiber: 0.3g
insoluble fiber: 0.7g
sugars: 8.3g
monosaccharides: 7.8g
disaccharides: 0.2g
other carbs: 20.1g
fat: 43.9g 67 %
saturated fat: 11.7g 59 %
mono fat: 21.8g
poly fat: 6g
cholesterol: 70.1mg 23 %
water: 491.7g
ash: 5g
vitamin a iu: 2263.2IU 45 %
vitamin a re: 236.7RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 220RE
vitamin a retinol: 16.7RE
vitamin a carotene: 1267mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.6mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.4mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 9.5mg
niacin equivalents: 14.2mg 71 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 34 %
vitamin b12: 0.5mcg 8 %
vitamin c: 24.9mg 42 %
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 3.1mg
vitamin e iu: 4.6IU 15 %
vitamin e mg: 3.1mg
folate: 253.8mcg 63 %
vitamin k: 101.8mcg 127 %
pantothenic acid: 2.3mg 23 %
calcium: 114.6mg 11 %
chromium: 4.9mcg 4 %
copper: 0.4mg 21 %
iron: 3.8mg 21 %
magnesium: 81.6mg 20 %
manganese: 0.8mg 40 %
phosphorus: 338.1mg 34 %
potassium: 1258.2mg 36 %
selenium: 32.2mcg 46 %
sodium: 774.2mg 32 %
zinc: 2.6mg 17 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0.1g
120 lauric: 0.1g
140 myristic: 0.5g
160 palmitic: 10.7g
180 stearic: 4.1g
161 palmitol: 1.8g
181 oleic: 23.4g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 6.3g
183 linolenic: 0.8g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.5g
omega 6 fatty acid: 5.2g
alanine: 1.3g
arginine: 1.4g
cystine: 0.3g
glycine: 1.4g
histidine: 0.7g
isoleucine: 1.2g
leucine: 1.8g
lysine: 1.7g
methionine: 0.6g
phenylalanine: 1g
proline: 1.4g
serine: 1g
threonine: 1g
tryptophan: 0.3g
tyrosine: 0.8g
valine: 1.3g
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid meat: 0
exchange meat: 0
exchange fat: 0
energy: 696.5
aspartic acid: 2.3g
glutamic acid: 4.5g
thiamin: 0.7mg 46 %
riboflavin: 0.5mg 27 %
trans fatty acid: 0g
biotin: 13.1mcg 4 %
fluoride: 9.8mg
molybdenum: 22.1mcg 30 %
pyramid vegetables: 0
exchange vegetables: 0
phytosterols: 36.2mg
boron: 1272.2mg
iodine: 15mcg 10 %
pyramid fruit: 0
pyramid fat: 0
pyramid bread: 0
exchange starch: 0
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.