Vintage Fresh Green Bean Casserole (circa 1956)

Rating: 5 stars This is pretty much how we always make our green bean casserole (sometimes using canned, frozen beans too, depending on what I have at the time). I typically mix my cheese into the beans and soup mixture, but followed instructions for this one. My family ate it happily - easy, cheesy, and creamy. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I cooked green beans that were fresh more like twenty minutes. I also used a white cheddar cheese. I cooked 30 minutes without the grinch onion topping and then added the topping at my final destination and Cooke 5 -10 minutes more. I mixed the green beans,cheese and condensed soup all together for the bottom layer. Delicious Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars The fresh beans add a flavor I couldn't get with the canned ones. Four pounds of beans seemed like way too much until I snipped ends off and the amount was just right. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for Thanksgiving, and it was a big hit! The fresh green beans really make a difference. Four pounds seemed like a lot, but worked out perfectly after they were trimmed and cut. The only thing that I did different was mixing the cheese in with everything. I would definitely make this again! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I liked this recipe! It was easy to make and was delicious! My husband really liked it! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I needed something to help use up all the green beans I was getting from the garden. My kids LOVE this! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars A family favourite and serves a crowd. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Just like Mom used to make!!! Had to use frozen beans as that was all I had. Shredded my own cheddar. Delicious