Vintage Fresh Green Bean Casserole (circa 1956)

Rating: 4.91 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Classic green bean casserole. The thing that makes this one so delicious is using fresh green beans.

By jwhall

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat a large saucepan of salted water to a boil; add green beans and cook just until slightly tender, about 5 minutes. Drain.

  • Mix green beans and cream of mushroom soup together in a bowl; spread into an 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese over green been mixture and top with French-fried onions.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and browned, about 30 minutes.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount for the French-fried onions. The actual amount of French-fried onions consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 39.7mg; sodium 691.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (29)

Most helpful positive review

Rebekah Rose Hills
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2015
This is pretty much how we always make our green bean casserole (sometimes using canned, frozen beans too, depending on what I have at the time). I typically mix my cheese into the beans and soup mixture, but followed instructions for this one. My family ate it happily - easy, cheesy, and creamy. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
Linda S. Robertson
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2017
I cooked green beans that were fresh more like twenty minutes. I also used a white cheddar cheese. I cooked 30 minutes without the grinch onion topping and then added the topping at my final destination and Cooke 5 -10 minutes more. I mixed the green beans,cheese and condensed soup all together for the bottom layer. Delicious Read More
Helpful
(6)
FlCook
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2016
The fresh beans add a flavor I couldn't get with the canned ones. Four pounds of beans seemed like way too much until I snipped ends off and the amount was just right. Read More
Helpful
(3)
rachel33
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2016
Made this for Thanksgiving, and it was a big hit! The fresh green beans really make a difference. Four pounds seemed like a lot, but worked out perfectly after they were trimmed and cut. The only thing that I did different was mixing the cheese in with everything. I would definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kitten1951
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2021
I liked this recipe! It was easy to make and was delicious! My husband really liked it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
croppycatter
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2017
I needed something to help use up all the green beans I was getting from the garden. My kids LOVE this! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Marianne Simpson
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2018
A family favourite and serves a crowd. Read More
Helpful
(1)
msmimi522
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2016
Just like Mom used to make!!! Had to use frozen beans as that was all I had. Shredded my own cheddar. Delicious Read More
Patty Reekers
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2018
I will definitely make this again. Delicious! Read More
