World's Best Sweet Potato Pie

Being from the South, we love our sweet potato pie. While many use many different ingredients to make their sweet potato pie this one stands out for its simplicity and goodness. This recipe was passed down to me from my best friend's mother who would cook the absolutely best sweet potato pies. After asking many times she finally wrote it down for me. Prepare yourself for the world's best sweet potato pie. Enjoy with whipped cream.

Recipe by Lewis

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 9-inch pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place sweet potatoes into a large pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 40 to 50 minutes. Drain water, peel sweet potatoes, and mash in a bowl.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Mix butter and eggs together in a bowl until smooth; stir into mashed sweet potatoes. Mix milk, sugar, flour, vanilla extract, nutmeg, baking powder, and lemon juice into sweet potato mixture; pour into the 3 pie shells.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Lower oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue to bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of a pie comes out clean, about 40 minutes more. Cool pies for 15 to 30 minutes before refrigerating to cool completely, 1 to 2 hours.

Cook's Note:

Sweet potatoes can also be placed on a wire rack inside a pressure cooker and cooked until tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 63.7mg; sodium 244mg. Full Nutrition
