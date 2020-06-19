Being from the South, we love our sweet potato pie. While many use many different ingredients to make their sweet potato pie this one stands out for its simplicity and goodness. This recipe was passed down to me from my best friend's mother who would cook the absolutely best sweet potato pies. After asking many times she finally wrote it down for me. Prepare yourself for the world's best sweet potato pie. Enjoy with whipped cream.
I just made this sweet potato pie today and it is delicious ,I'm really proud of myself for this one. The only thing i added was more sugar and cinnamon ,it came out great. My fiancé is a chef and he loves it, everyone give this recipe a shot you won't be at all displeased. FYI this mixture gave me 3 deep dish pies
Best Sweet Potato Pie I have ever had. I followed the recipe except: I did use a heaping teaspoon of vanilla extract and only about 6 oz of 2% milk (by accident, but it worked). Whipped mixture in a food processor. Made just two pies. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this recipe and the only thing I did differently was add the cinnamon/nutmeg/sugar to my liking , I also used a mixture of white and brown sugar. ...but overall it was a wonderful pie...the texture of the pie was perfect. I will definitely use this one again.
This was, without a doubt, the absolute best sweet potato pie I have ever had! With so many sweet potato pie recipes out there, if you've never made one, it's hard to know which recipe to choose. Well, look no further - this is definitely the one to make! It does make 3 pies, so get ready to have some pie! I made the pies for Thanksgiving and brought one to a family get-together, one to a friend get-together, and one to stay at my house. I got rave reviews from everyone and personally thought it was fantastic. Absolutely delicious!
*FINALLY GOT IT RIGHT* Unfortunately my sweet potato pies always turned out less than successful.. However I followed this recipe adding a swig more vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon and I used heavy cream instead of evaporated milk. My family's response had me blushing.. Definitely a Keeper Thanks
No significant changes because I wanted to see how this pie recipe worked the first time around...boy oh boy, my husband loves this and he thinks it's even better than my pumpkin pie (what does HE know ;-). Honestly, have to say it's the best I've tasted and I'm not going to change a thng!
What a wonderful True Southern Sweet Potato Pie recipe. It's very similar to my Great 'Grandma Brown's' recipe, except my grandma had a major sweet tooth. Something I thought I had until I made her pie. Now, a days I make this, which is pretty much 'Grandma Brown's' pie with 1/2 the sugar ??. I want this written for 1 pie as well. Please! ??. I know taking out 1/3 of everything won't work. Thank you!
This pie lives up to its name, truly. It was amazing - almost resembled a chess pie, but with that yummy flavor of sweet potato. It is a very balanced flavor that paired perfectly with the nutmeg and cool whip. It was also not too heavy either. Highly recommend this pie!
I made this just as written for 2 family Thanksgiving celebrations. I loved it. It made 3 deep dish pies, which ended up being a great thing because people were happy to take leftover pie home with them. I recommend the Kroger brand frozen 2-pack deep dish pie crust. For the 3rd pie I used a different one, but preferred Kroger's and was asked by 2 people whether it was homemade crust.
