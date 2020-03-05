Best Memphis BBQ Dry Rub
Servings Per Recipe: 3
Calories: 100.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.9g 6 %
carbohydrates: 22.7g 7 %
dietary fiber: 6.2g 25 %
sugars: 10.6g
fat: 2g 3 %
saturated fat: 0.4g 2 %
vitamin a iu: 5075.8IU 102 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 11 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 31 %
vitamin c: 10.5mg 18 %
folate: 13.2mcg 3 %
calcium: 62.2mg 6 %
iron: 3.7mg 21 %
magnesium: 33.8mg 12 %
potassium: 347.9mg 10 %
sodium: 3523.2mg 141 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 18.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved