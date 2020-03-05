Best Memphis BBQ Dry Rub

This is the best Memphis-style BBQ dry rub; perfectly sweet, spicy and peppery.

By Jordan VanderLaan

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Whisk brown sugar, black pepper, paprika, white pepper, red pepper flakes, salt, chili powder, and garlic powder together in a bowl. Store in an airtight container.

Cook's Note:

Generously sprinkle onto ribs and use your fingers to rub into the meat. Wrap the meat in foil and place in refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 2g; sodium 3523.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

modedina
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2016
Awesome dry rub. Great on rib and thinner skirt steak. Adding one tablespoon of tamarind boosted flavor. Read More
Helpful
(5)
XxxxxxxxxxX
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2021
Amazing!! My new favorite for sure! Nice kick with the red pepper flakes!! Read More
