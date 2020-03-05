Lee's All-Purpose Dry Rub
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 68.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.8g 2 %
carbohydrates: 16.5g 5 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 13.4g
fat: 0.6g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.1g
vitamin a iu: 1219.6IU 24 %
niacin equivalents: 0.4mg 3 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 17 %
vitamin c: 1.9mg 3 %
folate: 3.3mcg 1 %
calcium: 33mg 3 %
iron: 1.7mg 9 %
magnesium: 13.8mg 5 %
potassium: 116.1mg 3 %
sodium: 2400.4mg 96 %
calories from fat: 5.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved