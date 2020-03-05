Rating: 4 stars

Lee's All-Purpose Dry Rub Haiku: "Halved the recipe. Used it on two chicken breasts. It was WAY too sweet." Hovered on giving this 3 stars based on its being entirely too sweet but I knew that I would make it again due to its ease of prep (measure stir put in tupperware or rub on meat!) and having had all of the seasoning on hand; however next time I will reduce the brown sugar quite a bit. I rubbed this on two chicken breast halves which I then refrigerated for 3 hrs. Heated 1 tsp butter and 1 tsp EVOO over med-hi in cast-iron skillet browned the breasts (@ 2 min. each side) then transferred to a 350 deg. oven to finish up in 15-20 min. The rub was flavorful but like I said entirely too sweet for us; however eating the chicken sliced over a salad helped cut some of the sweetness rather than just eating the chicken as a "main."