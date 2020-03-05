Lee's All-Purpose Dry Rub

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Sweet and spicy rub goes good on anything! Ribs, chicken, vegetables, and more. I got tired of making this recipe every time I cooked, so I made a large jar of it. If it's too spicy, use less of it. Not spicy enough? Add more chipotle or chili powder.

By Lee P. Burg

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk brown sugar, paprika, garlic salt, black pepper, cumin, salt, ginger, and chipotle pepper together in a bowl. Store in an airtight container.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 0.6g; sodium 2400.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
khaya woodward
Rating: 4 stars
06/28/2021
I made it in some saffron rice while that was still absorbing the water. It kinda turned into a Asian inspired risotto of sorts. I’m definitely not mad at it. Will gladly take the rest for lunch at work tomorrow Read More
Rock_lobster
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2014
Lee's All-Purpose Dry Rub Haiku: "Halved the recipe. Used it on two chicken breasts. It was WAY too sweet." Hovered on giving this 3 stars based on its being entirely too sweet but I knew that I would make it again due to its ease of prep (measure stir put in tupperware or rub on meat!) and having had all of the seasoning on hand; however next time I will reduce the brown sugar quite a bit. I rubbed this on two chicken breast halves which I then refrigerated for 3 hrs. Heated 1 tsp butter and 1 tsp EVOO over med-hi in cast-iron skillet browned the breasts (@ 2 min. each side) then transferred to a 350 deg. oven to finish up in 15-20 min. The rub was flavorful but like I said entirely too sweet for us; however eating the chicken sliced over a salad helped cut some of the sweetness rather than just eating the chicken as a "main." Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022