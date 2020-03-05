Sweet and Spicy Cocktail Sausages
No matter how many of these I make, they all get eaten. Line the baking sheet with sliced bread for perfectly crisp bacon. Use any kind of sliced bread; it will be discarded after baking.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions
Nutrition:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the bread. The actual amount of the bread consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 39.3mg; sodium 846.2mg. Full Nutrition