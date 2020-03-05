Sweet and Spicy Cocktail Sausages

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

No matter how many of these I make, they all get eaten. Line the baking sheet with sliced bread for perfectly crisp bacon. Use any kind of sliced bread; it will be discarded after baking.

By Carmen Cavanaugh

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with bread slices.

    Advertisement

  • Toss bacon in a bowl with brown sugar and red pepper flakes until well-coated. Wrap each cocktail sausage in bacon and place, seam-side down, onto prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Flip each sausage and continue baking until bacon crisps, 5 to 15 minutes more.

Nutrition:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the bread. The actual amount of the bread consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 39.3mg; sodium 846.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022