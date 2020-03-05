Holiday Ginger Snap Crust

1 of 14

Rating: 4 stars For Thanksgiving this year, I made a Molasses-and-Spice Pumpkin Pie and I didn't want to make a plain ol' pie crust (I don't enjoy making pie crusts), so after exploring LOTS of recipes, I opted for this one. I pulsed a whole (5.25 oz) box of Anna's Ginger Thins in my food processor, cut the butter to 5 tablespoons, and pressed the mixture into four (big) ramekins (because I also made a pecan crust). Amidst the multi-tasking Thanksgiving prep, I forgot to pre-bake the crusts before filling the ramekins, so I just baked them at 350 (placed ramekins on a cookie sheet) until the filling was done. Next time I would pre-bake (to add crispiness), but everyone still enjoyed the unique twist on pumpkin pie. I didn't have any problems with excess grease, but it may be because I used Anna's instead of a heavier gingersnap. I would love to try this crust with a Banana Cream Pie! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars My wife and I made this for Thanksgiving this year and it was awesome. We used it for our Pumpkin Pie Cheese Cake. The flavors went so well together! Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars Lots of extra butter oozing through the cracks of my springform pan and onto the oven floor...smoking. Grrrr. And after baking the cheesecake for almost 1 hour the crust was too hard and difficult to cut through. Not sure I would use this recipe again. Taste was ok. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I ve been making the Double Layer Pumpkin pie for years and always made a shortbread crust. This year I tried this recipe and my family went crazy over it (the sweetness of the filling is beautifully complimented with the spicy crust). My husband who typically only eats apple crisp after our holiday meal went for this every time!

Rating: 4 stars LISTEN TO THE REVIEWS! I made this with the recommended butter and 2 c of cookies and it still oozed butter out. Put asheet pan underneath! I baked crust at 300 for 5 min then baked with cheesecake. Easy to mold to the edges and wasn't too hard after fully baking!

Rating: 5 stars It came out perfect.

Rating: 5 stars Made no changes. Will definitely use again.

Rating: 2 stars Good flavor but probably only 2 of the 6 Tbsp of butter were needed. I made it as written, and then after the initial bake I had to blot pools of excess butter off the crust before it was usable. The sides had completely slumped as they melted.