Holiday Ginger Snap Crust

This is a tasty and flavorful twist to a regular graham cracker pie crust, and is great for the holidays. Tastes really good with cheesecake, especially pumpkin or sweet potato cheesecake. I love it, and I'm sure you'll love it too.

By ProudMomma89

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie crust
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix crushed gingersnap cookies, brown sugar, and butter together in a bowl until well-combined. Press gingersnap mixture into the bottom of a springform pan. Arrange whole gingersnap cookies upright around the border of the springform pan, pressing into the base so that they stand firmly.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set, about 7 minutes. Cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 14g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 182.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

KD JS
Rating: 4 stars
11/25/2016
For Thanksgiving this year, I made a Molasses-and-Spice Pumpkin Pie and I didn't want to make a plain ol' pie crust (I don't enjoy making pie crusts), so after exploring LOTS of recipes, I opted for this one. I pulsed a whole (5.25 oz) box of Anna's Ginger Thins in my food processor, cut the butter to 5 tablespoons, and pressed the mixture into four (big) ramekins (because I also made a pecan crust). Amidst the multi-tasking Thanksgiving prep, I forgot to pre-bake the crusts before filling the ramekins, so I just baked them at 350 (placed ramekins on a cookie sheet) until the filling was done. Next time I would pre-bake (to add crispiness), but everyone still enjoyed the unique twist on pumpkin pie. I didn't have any problems with excess grease, but it may be because I used Anna's instead of a heavier gingersnap. I would love to try this crust with a Banana Cream Pie! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Trish-the-Dish
Rating: 3 stars
01/26/2016
Lots of extra butter oozing through the cracks of my springform pan and onto the oven floor...smoking. Grrrr. And after baking the cheesecake for almost 1 hour the crust was too hard and difficult to cut through. Not sure I would use this recipe again. Taste was ok. Read More
Reviews:
Everblader
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2017
My wife and I made this for Thanksgiving this year and it was awesome. We used it for our Pumpkin Pie Cheese Cake. The flavors went so well together! Read More
scarse
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2020
I ve been making the Double Layer Pumpkin pie for years and always made a shortbread crust. This year I tried this recipe and my family went crazy over it (the sweetness of the filling is beautifully complimented with the spicy crust). My husband who typically only eats apple crisp after our holiday meal went for this every time! Read More
Regina R
Rating: 4 stars
12/20/2020
LISTEN TO THE REVIEWS! I made this with the recommended butter and 2 c of cookies and it still oozed butter out. Put asheet pan underneath! I baked crust at 300 for 5 min then baked with cheesecake. Easy to mold to the edges and wasn't too hard after fully baking! Read More
Linda
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2019
It came out perfect. Read More
Tsk
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2019
Made no changes. Will definitely use again. Read More
L T
Rating: 2 stars
11/29/2020
Good flavor but probably only 2 of the 6 Tbsp of butter were needed. I made it as written, and then after the initial bake I had to blot pools of excess butter off the crust before it was usable. The sides had completely slumped as they melted. Read More
Mo Reyes
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2020
This is the second time I use this recipe and I love it! Always comes out delicious! Read More
