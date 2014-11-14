Holiday Crabmeat Ball

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Tasty and quick imitation crabmeat appetizer sure to please a crowd. Prepare with enough time to chill! This tastes best with the addition of Tiger Sauce. If you cannot find it (usually in the ketchup/condiment section) and use cocktail sauce instead, remember cocktail sauce contains horseradish and adjust your ingredients accordingly!

By grampnana

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pulse crabmeat in a food processor several times until minced. Transfer crabmeat to a large bowl. Blend cream cheese in food processor until creamy. Add onion, horseradish, and Worcestershire sauce to cream cheese; blend until smooth.

  • Stir cream cheese mixture into crab mixture until well-combined. For crab mixture into 2 to 3 balls, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until firm and chilled, at least 1 hour. Place crab balls on a platter and top with cocktail sauce.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute Tiger Sauce for the cocktail sauce, if desired.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of cocktail sauce. The actual amount of cocktail sauce consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 17.4mg; sodium 539.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2017
We liked this! I did cut the recipe down and used fresh crab meat that we had from Christmas Eve which worked great! I formed mine into a log to make it easier to slice and eat. Everyone enjoyed this...Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(1)
4 Ratings
Reviews:
ellen
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2020
This recipe was perfect!!!! It was the Hit of our gathering!! Read More
linda b
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2018
I have made this in the past but recipe was different. So happy to find it again and I think this recipe is better. Made it for Thanksgiving appetizer and everyone enjoyed. It makes enough to have leftovers for the next day. Read More
